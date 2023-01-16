The Global Smart Fleet Management Market is forecast to grow by $305.58 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.37% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Smart Fleet Management Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the smart fleet management market and is forecast to grow by $305.58 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.37% during the forecast period.

Our report on the smart fleet management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by government regulations for fleet management, real-time fleet monitoring, and increasing operational fleet efficiency, fleet security, and optimized fuel management.



The smart fleet management market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Tracking

• ADAS

• Optimization

• Fuel cards

• Automatic vehicle identification



By Type

• Roadways

• Railroad

• Marine

• Aviation



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of telematics and autonomous vehicles, and growing incorporation of electronic vehicles in company fleet as one of the prime reasons driving the smart fleet management market growth during the next few years. Also, popularity of green fleet management solutions, fleet replacement, and lifecycle management and growing use of software in fleet management will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart fleet management market covers the following areas:

• Smart fleet management market sizing

• Smart fleet management market forecast

• Smart fleet management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart fleet management market vendors that include Avnet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CLM Fleet Management Plc, Continental AG, Cyrrup Solutions Pvt. Ltd., DENSO Corp., FleetGO Group Ltd., Fleetsmart, International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., Speedcast International Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., TomTom International BV, Total Motion Ltd., and Trakm8 Holdings Plc. Also, the smart fleet management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

