U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,302.50
    -24.75 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,368.00
    -215.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,745.75
    -94.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,990.50
    -9.30 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.13
    +5.45 (+4.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.80
    +23.20 (+1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    +0.14 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0923
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.74
    +3.26 (+10.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3214
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2050
    +0.4250 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,727.88
    +134.59 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.16
    -58.53 (-6.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,944.47
    -42.67 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     

The Global Smart Gas Meters Market is expected to grow by $ 1.97 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Smart Gas Meters Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the smart gas meters market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 97 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.

New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Gas Meters Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243719/?utm_source=GNW
95% during the forecast period. Our report on smart gas meters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising global demand for natural gas, the benefits of smart gas meters, and government regulations and initiatives. In addition, a rise in global demand for natural gas is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The smart gas meters market analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscape.

The smart gas meters market is segmented as below:
By Technology
• AMR
• AMI

By Geographical Landscape
• Europe
• North America
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the development of PAYG meters as one of the prime reasons driving the smart gas meters market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of smart cities and growing investment in gas distribution network will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on smart gas meters market covers the following areas:
• Smart gas meters market sizing
• Smart gas meters market forecast
• Smart gas meters market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart gas meters market vendors that include Xylem Inc., Yazaki Corp., Wasion Holdings Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Ã‚ ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG, AEM SA, Aclara Technologies LLC, Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd., Apator SA, Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG, EDMI Ltd., Fanna Technology, Flonidan A/S, GenesisGas, Holley Technology Ltd., Landis+Gyr AG, Pietro Fiorentini SpA, Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd., Sagemcom Broadband SAS, and also, the smart gas meters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243719/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • Analysis-Ukraine invasion sets back Musk's dream for cheaper EVs, for now

    Surging raw materials costs, made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, could set back the dream of Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and other auto executives to roll out more affordable electric vehicles. Rising prices of nickel, lithium and other materials threaten to slow and even temporarily reverse the long-term trend of falling costs of batteries, the most expensive part of EVs, hampering the broader adoption of the technology, said Gregory Miller, an analyst at industry forecaster Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

  • Oil Traders Bet Prices Will Pass $200 a Barrel This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into options that oil could surge even further after rising to the highest since 2008, with some even placing low-cost bets that futures surpass $200 before the end of March.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chanc

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • Oil and gas prices rocket, markets shake on global outlook

    The threat of a possible ban on Russian oil imports sent the price of Brent Crude to its highest price since 2008 this morning and natural gas jumped to an all-time high. Brent Crude reached $139 a barrel at one point, the highest since the financial crisis and 20% higher than it was on Friday.UK natural gas smashed records to hit 800p a therm this morning, before falling back. Energy prices jumped after US Secretarty of State Antony Blinken said he was discussing a possible embargo on Russian oil in over war in Ukraine.

  • What a Ban on Russian Oil May Mean for an Already Chaotic Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude soared almost 18% to just shy of $140 a barrel at the open in Asia following news over the weekend that the U.S. and its European allies are discussing a possible ban on Russian oil exports.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near

  • Shell Says It Bought Russian Oil After Government Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- After taking a barrage of criticism for buying a cargo of Russian crude, Europe’s largest oil company Shell Plc says it’s navigating the market with government guidance.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueOil Shoots to $130 as Chance of Russian Ban Spu

  • Warren Buffett says never to hold money during a war. Here’s a stagflation playbook for stocks.

    Famed Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett once offered up wartime investing advice, and said it's better to put money to work. If stagflation is on your mind, here is a playbook for stocks.

  • Occidental Stock Surges As Carl Icahn Exits, Warren Buffett Boosts Stake

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has boosted his bet on Occidental Petroleum just as activist Carl Icahn sold the last of his stake in the Houston-based energy group.

  • Oil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil soared -- nearing $140 a barrel earlier -- as shock waves rippled through the market after the U.S. said it was considering a ban on Russian crude imports.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis

  • Oil and gas surge and stock markets tumble as West mulls Russian energy ban - live updates

    White House talks to Venezuela in scramble to replace Russian oil How Vladimir Putin blundered into his biggest economic mistake Oil surges as high as $139; Gas hits another record FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc; European stocks drop to one-year low James Titcomb: Social media can help beat Vladimir Putin, given half a chance Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • European Gas Surges 79% as Market Mayhem Drives Prices to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- European energy prices roared to records after the U.S. said it was considering curbs on imports of Russian oil, a move that would add to supply fears across commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of Russian

  • Tesla Rivals Lucid, Rivian, Fisker Struggling to Compete

    The stock market has stopped being kind to electric vehicle companies that show much more promise than results.

  • European stocks join global sell off as bear market gnaws at equities

    European markets opened in the red as the threat of a potential ban on Russian oil imports helped spur a surge in prices.

  • U.S. shale oil and gas producers Oasis and Whiting in talks to merge - source

    U.S. shale oil and gas producers Oasis Petroleum Inc and Whiting Petroleum Corp are close to agreeing an all-stock merger that could be announced as soon as this week, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The combined value of the two companies would be around $6.07 billion, according to Reuters calculations based upon Friday's closing prices, which valued Oasis at $2.80 billion and Whiting at $3.27 billion. The deal talks between the pair, which both operate in the Bakken shale formation of North Dakota, come amid a significant spike in crude oil prices on the back of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Stellantis CEO: Our EV game plan needs to leverage our internal combustion business

    With competitors like Ford aggressively changing their business model this week — separating its ICE (internal combustion engine) business from hits EV business (and boosting EV spending to an astonishing $50 billion from $30 billion through 2026) — the question remains whether Stellantis is doing enough to be competitive in the EV space.

  • Dow Falls, Oil and Gold Surge—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Gold prices topped $2,000 an ounce, the highest since mid-2020. This is only the second period gold has traded above that mark in at least 50 years.

  • How & Why Oil Impacts The Canadian Dollar

    The exchange rate between Canada and the U.S. strongly correlates to the price of oil, and it's largely due to the way Canada earns U.S. dollars.

  • Gas in U.S. tops $4 a gallon, on average, for first time since 2008

    During the first full week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gas rose by almost 41 cents, according to the AAA motor club.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Treads Water After Brief Visit to Sub-$39,000

    While Bitcoin (BTC) struggled on Saturday, XRP and LUNA impressed. For XRP, updates on the SEC v Ripple case will be the key in the coming weeks.