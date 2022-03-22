U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,506.86
    +45.68 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,829.10
    +276.11 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,064.86
    +226.40 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,093.36
    +27.43 (+1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.11
    -2.01 (-1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,914.20
    -15.30 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    24.77
    -0.54 (-2.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1036
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3790
    +0.0640 (+2.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3255
    +0.0087 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.6800
    +1.2120 (+1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,071.35
    +2,151.94 (+5.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.67
    +13.12 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.08
    +42.69 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Global Smart Gas Meters Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Smart Gas Meters - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Smart Gas Meters Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2026
Global Smart Gas Meters Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 20; Released: February 2022
Executive Engagements: 50258
Companies: 75 - Players covered include ABB Ltd.; Aclara Technologies LLC; Aidon Oy; Badger Meter, Inc.; Capgemini SA; CGI Group Inc.; Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co., Ltd.; CyanConnode Holdings PLC; Dandong Dongfa (Group) Co., Ltd.; Diehl Metering GmbH; DTE Energy Co.; EDMI Ltd.; GE Grid Solutions; Holley Technology Ltd.; Iskraemeco d.d.; Itron, Inc.; Landis+Gyr; Schneider Electric SE; Sensus; Tantalus Systems, Inc.; Trilliant Holdings, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Technology (Automatic Meter Reading (AMR), Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI)); End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Smart Gas Meters Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2026
Gas utilities the world over are however facing mounting challenges in ensuring safe, efficient, and cost-effective delivery of natural gas. Few of the many economic and environmental challenges faced by gas utilities include volatile gas prices; expanding population and the resulting need to meet new gas infrastructure and replace aging infrastructure; need for improving safety standards; safeguard limited natural gas resources; and meet stringent existing and upcoming regulations, among others. Against the backdrop, smart gas solutions emerge as the perfect platform for enabling proactive monitoring, metering, measuring, regulating, and safeguarding of gas resources. The increasing adoption of sophisticated technologies such as advanced metering infrastructure, which is revolutionizing the electric power sector, is now having positive impact on water and gas sectors.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Gas Meters estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Automatic Meter Reading (AMR), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026
The Smart Gas Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period.

The market is expected to witness healthy growth, supported by rising demand for natural gas, surging capital expenditure on gas infrastructure, the increasing focus on development of sufficient and efficient distribution networks, and technological advancements. Demand is expected to improve significantly in the near term, driven by the strong capital investment in gas infrastructure worldwide to meet the growing production and supply of natural gas. As efforts to cut down greenhouse gas emissions gain traction around the world, natural gas is becoming a preferred fuel for utilities. The growing use of gas as fuel and advent of advanced technologies to track energy consumption are driving growth in the smart gas meters market. The growing shift towards clean energy solutions including natural gas is thus expected to stimulate demand for smart gas meters. Favorable government policies and mandates as well as the improved need for accurate billing and enhanced customer services are contributing to increased demand for smart gas metering solutions. Smart meters are critical for reducing instances of theft and leakage, and hence assist in safeguarding revenues of utilities. Data transmitted from smart meters to utilities helps in timely actions to be taken based on gas consumed by the consumer. Dynamics of the global smart gas meters market is significantly influenced by the investments in gas pipeline networks, as well as government efforts to promote smart cities and smart grid infrastructure facilities.

By End-Use, Residential Segment to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2026
The global smart gas meters market is led by the residential segment, with driven by the rising number of households deploying smart gas meters. The launch of national-level rollout initiatives and initiatives to replace traditional meters with smart alternatives in the residential sector is expected to favor market growth. The Residential (End-Use) segment is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$5.5 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.1% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Residential segment, accounting for 33.2% of the global sales. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 7.2% to reach US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-gas-meters-market-to-reach-8-billion-by-2026-301505747.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • 3 Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Now

    As a result, global e-commerce sales are expected to top $5.5 trillion this year. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares peaked last July and then tumbled by more than 80%. StoneCo provides financial technology solutions that allow Brazillian merchants to sell products in their stores, on their websites, and through mobile devices.

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Russian Oil Seeps Into Global Market to Ease Supply Fears for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Millions of barrels of Russian oil are still finding a way to buyers almost a month after the country first invaded Ukraine, tempering concerns that a sanctions backlash would all but choke off supply and cause the market for physical cargoes to overheat.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plan

  • Top 6 Shipping Stocks Searched by Financial Pros

    Shipping stocks have been on fire. Through our proprietary search data, we find the most interesting opportunities and show you what financial pros and retail investors are analyzing across more than 25 million searches per month. Today, we tell you which shipping stock to look for. With freight rates skyrocketing on heavy demand and congested […]

  • Warren Buffett Does Deal Making Differently. Alleghany Acquisition Shows How.

    The legendary investor doesn’t use investment bankers, moves quickly, and prefers to pay cash. The deal for Alleghany is a case in point.

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nvidia’s Investor Day Is About to Begin. Here’s What It Means for the Stock.

    Analysts predict the chip maker will discuss new products and business opportunities, while providing updates on its cash-use plans.

  • Why Altria’s Stock Is a Buy and Philip Morris Isn’t, According to Goldman Sachs

    Analyst Bonnie Herzog cites Altria's strong margins and balance sheet, the loyalty of its Marlboro customer base, and the shares' valuation.

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • Wells Fargo’s $28 Billion Oil Lenders Are Ready for This Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Wells Fargo & Co. became one of the last big U.S. banks to make a net-zero promise, essentially marking its enormous oil and gas loan business for extinction, the bankers who dole out billions of dollars to fossil fuel aren’t panicking.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Ze

  • Volkswagen exec on the electric VW bus: 'I’ve never seen this much demand for a vehicle'

    Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Scott Keogh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automaker's investment in North American manufacturing, the chip shortage, the electric VW bus, and what's driving the transition to electric vehicles.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Consider Investing in Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Carnival forecasts loss in 2022 on surging fuel prices

    Carnival has modified its trips to avoid halts at Russian ports in the summer and added on Tuesday the cruises already scheduled to call on Russian ports in the remainder of the year would also be withdrawn. The owner of Cunard and Holland America cruise lines reiterated a net loss for the second quarter, but forecast a return to profit in the third quarter as it resumes to full capacity and booking trends improve. The company said it had resumed 75% of its guest cruise operations capacity, and expects to have its full fleet back in the summer with a positive monthly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

  • Nasdaq's Correction Could Be Nearly Over: 3 Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is no longer in a bear market. The good news is that Nasdaq's correction could nearly be over, too. While the Nasdaq isn't in a bear market anymore, some individual stocks in the index are.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks open higher after Powell hints at more aggressive rate hikes

    U.S. stocks advanced Tuesday as investors continued to weigh hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell alongside the ongoing war in Ukraine.