Global smart glucose meter market size to prosper at a growth rate of 7.5% through 2028

Market Study Report
·6 min read
Market Study Report
Market Study Report

The latest research report on ‘Global Smart Glucose Meter Market’ deeply explores critical factors like the market’s size, share, driving forces, restraints, and challenges with respect to its past, current, and future.

Pune, India, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global Smart Glucose Meter Market is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate of over 7.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.

Alongside a detailed evaluation of the key regions, the research unveils the top opportunities across these geographies. Besides, in-depth segmentation studies based on product type, end-user spectrum, application landscape, and distribution channel are provided. Proceeding further, the study presents a 360-degree view of the leading industry players with respect to their financial viability, product/service portfolio, and major developments like mergers, partnerships, and investments.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5587015/


The increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising demand for blood glucose monitoring devices especially among the diabetic population to get accurate & real-time results, and growing patient awareness & concerns about blood sugar levels are some of the chief factors driving the expansion of global smart glucose meter market.

Market segments overview:

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, application landscape, distribution channel, and end-user spectrum.

Based on product type, the industry is bifurcated into continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems and self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) systems. Among these, the SMBG vertical of worldwide smart glucose meter market is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in the ensuing years while the CGM vertical is estimated to exhibit significant growth during the review period.

Moving on to the application spectrum, the market is fragmented into gestational diabetes, type-1 diabetes, and type-2 diabetes. Out of these, the type-2 diabetes segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years, owing to surging obesity problems.

Citing the distribution channel, the marketplace is segmented into offline and online verticals. Among these, the offline segment is expected to observe considerable growth while the online vertical is estimated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

With respect to the end-user segment, the industry is categorized into diagnostic centers, retail pharmacies, home care, hospitals, and others. Out of these, the hospital segment is anticipated to capture a significant share of the market during the study timeframe.

Request Discount of this report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5587015/

Regional scope:

The geographical assessment of global smart glucose meter industry extends to Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and North America. Of these, North America industry is poised to register substantial development during the assessment period.

Competitive dashboard:

The competitive landscape of the industry is defined by companies such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Elly Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A., DexCom Inc., LifeScan IP Holdings LLC, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Medtronic plc, and Novo Nordisk A/S.

To access this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-smart-glucose-meter-market-investment-growth-opportunity-analysis-2019-2028

Global Smart Glucose Meter Market, By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

  • Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System

  • Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) System

Global Smart Glucose Meter Market, By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

  • Offline

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Institutional Sales

  • Online

Global Smart Glucose Meter Market, By Application Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

  • Gestational Diabetes

  • Type 1 Diabetes

  • Type 2 Diabetes

Global Smart Glucose Meter Market, By End-User Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

  • Diagnostic Center

  • Homecare

  • Hospitals

  • Others (Clinics)

Global Smart Glucose Meter Market, Regional Rundown (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

North America

  • Canada

  • US

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Asia Pacific

  • Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

  • Australia

  • India

  • China

  • South Korea

  • Japan

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Western Europe

  • Nordic

  • Benelux

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • France

  • UK

  • Germany

  • Rest of the Western Europe

Eastern Europe

  • Poland

  • Russia

  • Rest of Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

  • Turkey

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Rest of MEA

Global Smart Glucose Meter Market, Competitive Sphere (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Elly Lilly and Company

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • DexCom Inc.

  • LifeScan IP Holdings LLC

  • Bayer AG

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Medtronic plc

  • Novo Nordisk A/S

FAQs:

1. What are global smart glucose meter market’s size and projections for 2022-2028?

2. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global smart glucose meter market profitability?

3. In the global smart glucose meter market, what are the best products, applications, and regions to invest in throughout the forecast period?

4. What is the competitive hierarchy and subsequent strategies employed by industry players in the global smart glucose meter market?

Related Report:

Global Glucose Meter Market Research Report 2022

Global Glucose Meter Market Size was estimated at USD 1286 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1972.3 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Global Glucose Meter Market Report 2022 comes with extensive industry analysis with development components, patterns, flows and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2022-2028.This research study of Glucose Meter involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry.

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System (BGMS) Market Research Report 2022

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System (BGMS) Market Size was estimated at USD 395 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 555.8 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period. Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System (BGMS) Market Report 2022 comes with the extensive industry analysis with development components, patterns, flows and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2022-2028.This research study of Blood Glucose Monitoring System (BGMS) involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:   Ritesh Tiwari Head - Press and Media Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com Phone: 1-866-764-2150


