Global Smart Grid Sensors Market | Analyzing Growth in Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the smart grid sensors market to grow by USD 122.47 million at almost 10% during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario and information on various vendors including ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Arteche Group (Spain), Eaton Corporation Plc (US), General Electric Co. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Hubbell Inc. (US), International Business Machines Corp. (US), Itron Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan), and Xylem Inc. (US).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Grid Sensors Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The report on the smart grid sensors market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the transition toward smart grids.

The Smart Grid Sensors Market is segmented by technology (hardware components and software systems) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The increasing need for asset optimization will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The smart grid sensors market covers the following areas:

Smart Grid Sensors Market Sizing

Smart Grid Sensors Market Forecast

Smart Grid Sensors Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Arteche Group

Eaton Corporation Plc

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hubbell Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Itron Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Xylem Inc.

Global Distribution Automation Solutions Market - Global distribution automation solutions market is segmented by solution (field devices, communication systems, and software and services), deployment (system-level and customer-level), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Small Cell Power Amplifier Market - Global small cell power amplifier market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and type (32dB and above, 29dB to 31.5 dB, and up to 28.5 dB).

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

