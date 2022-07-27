U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

Global Smart Harvest Market, By Component By Site of Operation By Crop Type By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Smart Harvest Market, By Component (Hardware {Automation & Control Systems, Sensors, Imaging Systems, Harvesting Robots} v/s Software) By Site of Operation (On-Field, Greenhouse, Indoor) By Crop Type (Fruits v/s Vegetables) By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Harvest Market, By Component By Site of Operation By Crop Type By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310313/?utm_source=GNW

The global smart harvest market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Smart harvest includes various farming techniques and use of advanced, innovative technology for growing crops and plants.

These methods are incorporated with the traditional farming methods to increase the yield and efficiency of the farming process.The growth of the global smart harvest market is attributed to the increased demand for fruits and vegetables across the globe, owing to the growing population and rise in the per capita income of consumers.

Financial assistance by the private and public market players along with favorable government initiatives for enabling farmers to invest in smart technology is expected to positively influence the market growth in the coming years.
The global smart harvest market is segmented into the component, site of operation, crop type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on the component, the market is divided between hardware and software.

The hardware is further fragmented into automation & control systems, sensors, imaging systems, and harvesting robots.The hardware segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The growing adoption of modern agriculture practices worldwide and the rise in awareness of smart harvest hardware devices are aiding the segment growth.
The major market players operating in the global smart harvest market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Deere & Company, Smart Harvest Ltd., Dogtooth Technologies Limited, Harvest Automation, Inc., Root AI, Inc., Iron Ox, Inc., FFRobotics Ltd., Vision Robotics Corp., Harvest CROO, LLC, among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017 – 2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023 – 2027

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global smart harvest market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global smart harvest market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
• To classify and forecast global smart harvest market based on component, site of operation, crop type, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global smart harvest market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global smart harvest market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global smart harvest market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global smart harvest market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global smart harvest market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the country.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.
The analyst calculated the market size of global smart harvest market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders
• Distributers and suppliers of products and other stakeholders
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to smart harvest
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global smart harvest market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Smart Harvest Market, By Component:
o Hardware
Automation & Control Systems
Sensors
Imaging Systems
Harvesting Robots
o Software
• Global Smart Harvest Market, By Site of Operation:
o On-Field
o Greenhouse
o Indoor
• Global Smart Harvest Market, By Crop Type:
o Fruits
o Vegetables
• Global Smart Harvest Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Kuwait
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart harvest market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310313/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


