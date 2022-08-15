U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,259.75
    -21.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,571.00
    -147.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,519.75
    -58.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,003.20
    -13.70 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.07
    -4.02 (-4.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.70
    -19.80 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    -0.37 (-1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0204
    -0.0053 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.86
    +0.66 (+3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2068
    -0.0070 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4850
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,159.40
    -537.58 (-2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.60
    +2.32 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.39
    -1.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

Global Smart Highway Market to Surpass $74.3 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Smart Highway Market

Global Smart Highway Market
Global Smart Highway Market

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Highway Market Research Report by Technology (Communication, Monitoring, and Smart Traffic Management), Type of Dispaly, Service, Deployment, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Highway Market size was estimated at USD 29.62 billion in 2021, USD 34.48 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 16.57% to reach USD 74.36 billion by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Smart Highway to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Technology, the market was studied across Communication, Monitoring, Smart Traffic Management, and Smart Transport Management.

  • Based on Type of Dispaly, the market was studied across Digital Signage and Variable Message Sign.

  • Based on Service, the market was studied across Consultancy, Maintenance & Operation, and Managed.

  • Based on Deployment, the market was studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Highway Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Market Dynamics
Drivers

  • Increased Traffic Congestion and Demand for Safe Highways

  • Growing Importance & Popularity of Solar Roadways

  • Integration of IoT to Connect Highway, Vehicles, & Street Lights

Restraints

  • High Investment for Smart Highways

Opportunities

  • Increasing Investment in Road Infrastructure

  • Emerging Trend of "Internet-Of-Roads"

  • Major Countries Efforts Towards Building Smart Cities

Challenges

  • Limited Supportive Technology Infrastructure and Slower Rate of Adoption in Developing Countries

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Smart Highway Market, by Technology

7. Smart Highway Market, by Type of Dispaly

8. Smart Highway Market, by Service

9. Smart Highway Market, by Deployment

10. Americas Smart Highway Market

11. Asia-Pacific Smart Highway Market

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Highway Market

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Usability Profiles

15. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • 3GTMS Inc

  • Alcatel-lucent

  • Asimob

  • Bercman Technologies

  • Cisco Systems

  • Delcan Corporation

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

  • IBI Group Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Indra Systemas SA

  • Infineon Technologies

  • INRIX

  • Integrated Roadways

  • intelligent Highway Solutions Inc.

  • Kansas City company

  • Kapsch AG

  • LG CNS

  • P3Mobility

  • Q-Free ASA

  • Remix

  • RoadSense

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens AG

  • TransCore, LP

  • Valerann

  • Xerox Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7r08z

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks That Will Skyrocket

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks that will skyrocket. To skip our detailed analysis of cheaply-valued stocks that are set to gain in the future, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks That Will Skyrocket. With the U.S. stock market plunging into bear territory, investors have typically […]

  • Prediction: 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2040

    The stock market offers few certainties, with one exception: Change. For example, General Electric, Cisco Systems, Lucent Technologies, and Nokia, the latter of which would go on to acquire Alcatel-Lucent in 2015, were all among the 10 most-valuable publicly traded companies in 1999. The same fate could await many of today's largest companies -- even tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices now at a white-hot 8.5%, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Don’t Give Up on the Chip Makers. These 9 Stocks Look Like Bargains.

    Profit warnings from Nvidia and Micron have sent a chill through chip stocks, but the long-term opportunity is still intact.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this volatile market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.5% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

    It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter.

  • Jeremy Grantham still expects the S&P 500 to plunge by 50% from its peak — here are 3 recession-proof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Tesla Readies a 3-for-1 Stock Split for Aug. 24

    Tesla has given investors something to look forward to this coming week: a three-for-one stock split. As of the close of trading on Aug. 24, Tesla shareholders will get a “dividend” of two extra shares. The next day, Tesla stock will start trading at the new price—a third of what it used to be.

  • China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy. Economists and analysts said they believe Chinese authorities are keen to support the sluggish economy by allowing a widening policy divergence with other major economies that are raising interest rates aggressively. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the rate on 400 billion yuan ($59.33 billion) of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, from 2.85%.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Many semiconductor stocks slumped this year as investors fretted over concerns about slowing sales of PCs and smartphones, the potential overproduction of chips in response to the global chip shortage, and more conservative enterprise spending in a tougher macro environment. As a result, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector index has declined about 24% this year as the S&P 500 retreated just 12%.

  • JPMorgan Says the Stock Rally Has Legs. Morgan Stanley Disagrees

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Wall Street strategists are divided on whether the US stock market is poised to extend its longest winning streak of the year -- or slip back after another false dawn. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaMorgan St

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

    Shareholders in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • Oil Falls After Weak Chinese Data

    Oil, industrial metals and other major commodities are off to a bad start this week after China's economic travails raised worries about the strength of demand for raw materials. Brent-crude prices are down almost 2%, copper is off by 1.8% and soybean futures are 2.3% lower. China consumes more than 15% of the world's oil and more than half of refined copper globally, so any slowdown in its resource-intensive economy tends to feed into lower commodity prices. Beyond China, traders are on the loo

  • Now Elon Musk Is Telling China’s Censors About His Vision for the Future

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. chief Elon Musk has contributed a column for the official publication of the Cyberspace Administration of China, the powerful agency that oversees data security for companies from Alibaba to Tencent and works with other government organs to censor online content.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Hous

  • It’s an Excellent Time to Buy Stock in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

    Most of the handful of Wall Street analysts covering Berkshire are neutral on the stock, but they may be giving Warren Buffett insufficient credit.

  • Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Revenue Forecasts

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Lucid Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LCID ), with the analysts making...

  • Good news for retirees and retirement savers — inflation may be working in your favor

    Retirees and those seeking secure income got two items of very good news this week, though you may only have heard about one. July’s inflation came in below fears (although a debate now rages on what the “real” inflation rate is—more on that below). Meanwhile, your ability to earn a guaranteed rate of return on risk-free investments, regardless of what happens to inflation, actually went up.

  • 10 Healthcare Stocks to Watch Amid Senate’s Healthcare Bill

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 healthcare stocks to watch amid Senate’s healthcare bill. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and how they will be impacted by the new laws, you can go directly to see the 5 Healthcare Stocks to Watch Amid Senate’s Healthcare Bill. On August 7, […]

  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

    The analysts covering Hut 8 Mining Corp. ( TSE:HUT ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a...