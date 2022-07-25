Global Smart Home Appliances Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Samsung Electronics, BSH Hausgerate and General Electric Among Others

DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Home Appliances Market, By Product (Washing Machine, Refrigerators, Television, Air Conditioner, Vacuum Cleaners, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart home appliances market is expected to witness an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the rise in construction of smart homes in developing and developed countries and increased expenditure on home improvement products primarily drives the demand for the global smart home appliances market.

A rise in the investments by the public and private players to advance the IT infrastructure and wireless communication network in their respective countries is expected to influence the global smart home appliances market demand positively. The improved standards of living and demand for luxury goods such as air conditioners, washing machines, and others are also expected to fuel the market growth in the forecast period.



Modern household appliances equipped with user interfaces that frequently carry out their jobs well and offer cutting-edge user experiences are referred to as smart appliances. This equipment could include smart air conditioners, smart security systems, smart televisions, etc. These appliances are frequently linked together using Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or voice recognition technology.



The global smart home appliances market is segmented into product, distribution channel, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on product, the market is divided into washing machine, refrigerators, television, air conditioner, vacuum cleaners, and others. The smart washing machines segment is anticipated to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. It is projected that the market will rise due to the surge in demand for technologically advanced home appliances that are effective in operation and have a convenient user interface that can be operated via a connected smartphone app.



The major market players operating in the global smart home appliances market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., BSH Hausgerate GmbH, General Electric Company, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, Electrolux AB, Breville Group Limited, Voltas Limited, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global smart home appliances market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global smart home appliances market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global smart home appliances market based on product, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitional landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global smart home appliances market

To identify drivers and challenges for global smart home appliances market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global smart home appliances market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global smart home appliances market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global smart home appliances market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Home Appliances Market



6. Global Smart Home Appliances Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product (Washing Machine, Refrigerators, Television, Air Conditioner, Vacuum Cleaners, Others)

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Online, Multi Branded Electronic Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Others)

6.2.3. By Company (2021)

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Smart Home Appliances Market Outlook



8. Europe Smart Home Appliances Market Outlook

9. North America Smart Home Appliances Market Outlook

10. South America Smart Home Appliances Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Smart Home Appliances Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

14.2. BSH Hausgerate GmbH

14.3. General Electric Company

14.4. Whirlpool Corporation

14.5. LG Electronics Inc.

14.6. Panasonic Corporation

14.7. Haier Group Corporation

14.8. Electrolux AB

14.9. Breville Group Limited

14.10. Voltas Limited



15. Strategic Recommendations



