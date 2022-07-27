U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,980.10
    +59.05 (+1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,899.11
    +137.57 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,878.61
    +316.03 (+2.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,821.33
    +16.08 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.59
    +2.61 (+2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.20
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    +0.05 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0102
    -0.0018 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7690
    -0.0180 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2031
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3880
    +0.4810 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,655.89
    +844.00 (+4.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.64
    +16.98 (+3.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.23
    +41.95 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

Global Smart Home Security Camera Market, By Type, By Application, By Product, By Resolution, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Smart Home Security Camera Market, By Type (Wired and Wireless), By Application (Doorbell Camera, Indoor Camera, Outdoor Camera), By Product (Dome Security Camera, Bullet Security Camera, IP Security Camera, Others), By Resolution (HD, Non-HD), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Home Security Camera Market, By Type, By Application, By Product, By Resolution, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310333/?utm_source=GNW

The global smart home security camera market is projected to witness growth at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Rise in cases of burglary, increasing crime rate and growing disposable income of the middle-class families are driving the growth of the global smart home security camera market.

Besides, the rapid adoption of IoT devices is also supporting the market growth. Moreover, surge in demand for smart homes, ongoing infrastructure development, and growing customers’ inclination towards advanced and innovative technologies are expected to propel the global smart home security camera market growth over the forecast period.
The global smart home security camera market is segmented into type, application, product, resolution, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on type, the market is divided into wired and wireless.

The wired smart home security camera segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027 as it is highly durable and reliable to ensure security.Residential customers, companies, local farmer’s markets, and other smaller infrastructures employ wired smart home security cameras.

Wireless devices are simpler to install than wireless devices and require less upkeep. Low failure rates is another benefit of smart, wired security cameras, which is expected to aid the market growth in the coming years.
Major market players operating in the global smart home security camera market are Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd (China), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (Motorola Home), Shenzhen Leshi Video Tech. Co., Ltd (China), Netgear, Inc. (Arlo), FrontPoint Security Solutions, LLC (U.S.), Vivint, Inc. (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), SimpliSafe (U.S.), Godrej Security Solutions (Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.), Nest Labs, Inc. (Alphabet), among others.

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global smart home security camera market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global smart home security camera market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
• To classify and forecast global smart home security camera market based on type, application, product, resolution, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global smart home security camera market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global smart home security camera market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global smart home security camera market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global smart home security camera market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global smart home security camera market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the country.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global smart home security camera market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Manufacturers, end users and other stakeholders
• Distributers and suppliers of products and other stakeholders
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to smart home security camera market
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global smart home security camera market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Smart Home Security Camera Market, By Type:
o Wired
o Wireless
• Global Smart Home Security Camera Market, By Application:
o Doorbell Camera
o Indoor Camera
o Outdoor Camera
• Global Smart Home Security Camera Market, By Product:
o Dome Security Camera
o Bullet Security Camera
o IP Security Camera
o Others
• Global Smart Home Security Camera Market, By Resolution:
o HD
o Non-HD
• Global Smart Home Security Camera Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart home security camera market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310333/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • EIA reports weekly declines in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday reported that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.5 million barrels for the week ended July 22. On average, analysts expected a decline of 800,000 barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

  • BASF Considers Selling Gas to Grid if Russia Halts Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- BASF SE may sell unused natural gas back to Germany’s grid in case Russian deliveries grind to a sudden halt, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would aid Europe’s last-ditch efforts to conserve the fuel.Most Read from BloombergBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Will Speak With

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief

  • Chemicals Giant to Cut Production of Key Fertilizer Ingredient Amid Russian Gas Crisis

    German multinational BASF will reduce its production of the key fertilizer ingredient as it seeks to curb its natural gas use, in a move that could have ramifications for the global food crisis.

  • PTC Could Climb Higher

    PTC Inc. is a software and services company whose share price has declined from the middle of 2021. But a consolidation pattern from this February holds promise for price gains in the weeks ahead. Let's check the charts and indicators.

  • Auto industry ‘really struggling’ due to chip shortage, analyst says

    KPMG Global Automotive Sector Leader Gary Silberg joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the auto industry, General Motors earnings, the impact of the chip shortage, and the outlook for technological innovation in cars.

  • Russia cuts gas flows further as Europe urges energy saving

    Russia delivered less gas to Europe on Wednesday in a further escalation of an energy stand-off between Moscow and the European Union that will make it harder, and costlier, for the bloc to fill up storage ahead of the winter heating season. The cut in supplies, flagged by Gazprom earlier this week, has reduced the capacity of Nord Stream 1 pipeline - the major delivery route to Europe for Russian gas - to a mere fifth of its total capacity.

  • Climate Change Setback: Coal Rebounds to a Record

    Demand for electricity, and the high price of natural gas, is sparking a worldwide rush for coal. Environmentalists say the boom will be short-lived.

  • High Oil Prices Spark A New Wave Of Exploration

    High oil and gas prices are paving the way for new exploration projects, and oilfield services companies are on track to benefit in a big way

  • Oil prices higher with U.S. crude supplies down a second week

    Oil futures gain ground Wednesday, buoyed by U.S. government data showing weekly declines in domestic crude and product supplies.

  • Oil Rallies as US Crude Exports Reach Record, Stockpiles Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after a government report showed demand for US crude rising globally amid a supply crunch. Most Read from BloombergBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the EconomyWest Texas Intermediate ro

  • Natural-Gas Prices Soar to 14-Year High Despite EU Deal

    Investors seem to think a European natural-gas deal is weaker than expected. Over the past three trading sessions, gas prices are up 16%.

  • Japan gives Kioxia and Western Digital $680 million to boost memory chip production

    Japan's government on Tuesday said it will provide as much as 92.9 billion yen ($680 million) to Kioxia Holdings and Western Digital Corp to help them boost production and ensure a stable supply of memory chips in Japan. The subsidy is part of a broader effort to revive chip production in Japan, as tensions between China and the United States and COVID-19 pandemic disruptions spur concern that Japanese companies such as automaker Toyota Motor Corp could be hobbled by semiconductor shortages. "We believe the investment will help stabilize advanced memory chip production in Japan," economy and trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said at a press briefing.

  • McDonald’s raises price of cheeseburger for first time in 14 years

    McDonald's is raising the price of its cheeseburgers for the first time in more than 14 years, as pressures on household budgets start to mount.

  • The new oil? How demand for copper could reshape the world

    Episode 159 of Down to Business podcast

  • Porsche IPO, Software Fix: What Awaits VW’s New CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- As much of Volkswagen AG takes a summer break the next few weeks, Oliver Blume, the carmaker’s designated chief executive officer, will be staring down an extensive to-do list.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the Eco

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch on Growth Prospects

    Semiconductor shortage is crippling several industries but the new bill is likely to boost production and make the United States self-reliant. This is likely to help companies like NeoPhotonics (NPTN), Silicon Laboratories SLAB), Analog Devices (ADI) and Vishay Intertechnology (VSH).

  • China's top chip maker SMIC may have achieved tech breakthrough, experts say

    China's top chip maker has likely gained the ability to produce 7-nanometre chips, according to a Canadian tech analysis firm, marking a significant breakthrough as the world's second-largest economy pushes towards technological self-sufficiency to counter US sanctions. Researchers at TechInsights made the conclusion after they reverse-engineered a sample chip made by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), extracted from a cryptocurrency mining machine. Analysts and industry prof

  • Here’s the No. 1 complaint against U.S. airlines (it’s not delays or cancelations)

    The Federal Aviation Administration and a trade group representing airlines are at odds over the reason for the rise in flight cancellations and delays

  • Liberty Energy expands its fracking fleets amid record revenue, return to profits

    Today's oil market is the strongest since 2018, and it would take more than a mild recession to dent fuel demand, the CEO says.