Global Smart Hospital Market (2021 to 2026) - by Components, Services Rendered, Application, Connectivity, Artificial Intelligence and Geography

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Smart Hospital Market

Global Smart Hospital Market
Global Smart Hospital Market

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Hospital Market (2021-2026) by Components, Services Rendered, Application, Connectivity, Artificial Intelligence, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Hospital Market is estimated to be USD 27.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 82.89 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.6%.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as technological advancements, increased healthcare spending, a sedentary lifestyle, more awareness, and a high acceptance rate of new technologies are driving the growth of the global smart hospital market. The increasing rise in chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, particularly in industrialized nations, has dramatically increased the demand for healthcare solutions in recent decades.

Hospitals are under pressure to make the best use of staff, handle increased demand, deliver the greatest services, and reduce maintenance costs all at the same time, which opens the door for IT firms to enter the market. However, a few factors hindering the market include the expensive cost of linked devices and a lack of knowledge about new technologies like the internet of things.

Rising adoption in emerging economies is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.

The Global Smart Hospital Market is segmented based on Components, Services Rendered, Application, Connectivity, Artificial Intelligence, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Siemens, Hitachi, Intuitive Surgical, Auris Health, Smith & Nephew, Diligent Robotics, Zimmer Biomet Robotics, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Smart Hospital Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Modernization of Healthcare Infrastructure
4.1.2 Increasing Use of Smart Devices
4.1.3 Development of IoT Technologies in Healthcare
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Connected Systems
4.2.2 Lack of Management Buy-In
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Investments from Government
4.3.2 Rising Adoption in Emerging Economies
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Inability to Evaluate Technology Solutions

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Medical Devices
6.2.1.1 Wearable External Medical Devices
6.2.1.2 Implanted Medical Devices
6.2.1.3 Stationary and Supportive Medical Devices
6.2.1.4 By Semiconductor Components
6.2.1.4.1 Processors
6.2.1.4.2 Censors
6.2.1.4.3 Connectivity ICS
6.3 Systems and Software
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Professional services
6.4.1.1 Consulting and Integration Services
6.4.1.2 Support and Maintenance Services
6.4.2 Managed Services

7 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Service Rendered
7.1 Introduction
7.2 General
7.3 Specialty
7.4 Super Specialty

8 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Remote Medicine Management
8.3 Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow
8.4 Robot-Assisted Surgery
8.5 Virtual Nursing Assistant
8.6 Outpatient Vigilance
8.7 Medical Connected Imaging
8.8 Medical Assistance
8.9 Others (Fraud Detection, Administration)

9 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Connectivity
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Wired
9.3 Wireless
9.3.1 Wi-Fi
9.3.2 RFID
9.3.3 Bluetooth
9.3.4 Others (Zigbee, Near Field Communication (NFC))

10 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Artificial intelligence
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Offering
10.2.1 Hardware
10.2.2 Software
10.2.2.1 AI Platform
10.2.2.2 Solution
10.2.3 Services
10.2.3.1 Deployment and Integration
10.2.3.2 Support and Maintenance
10.3 Technology
10.3.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP)
10.3.2 Context-Aware Processing
10.3.3 Deep Learning
10.3.4 Querying Method

11 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Geography

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

13 Company Profiles
13.1 AdhereTECH
13.2 Asensus Surgical
13.3 Auris Health
13.4 Barrett Technology
13.5 Biocon
13.6 Cerner Corporation
13.7 Darvis
13.8 Diligent Robotics
13.9 Ekso Bionics
13.10 GE Healthcare
13.11 Hitachi
13.12 Honeywell
13.13 Intuitive Surgical
13.14 KareXpert
13.15 Medtronic
13.16 Microbot Medical
13.17 Microsoft
13.18 Philips
13.19 Practo
13.20 Qualcomm
13.21 Recare
13.22 REIVR
13.23 Renishaw
13.24 Sanela Technologies
13.25 Siemens
13.26 SK Telecom
13.27 Smith & Nephew
13.28 Stereotaxis
13.29 Stryker
13.30 Titan Medical
13.31 Zimmer Biomet Robotics
13.32 Zyter

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmvik2

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


