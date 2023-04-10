Global Smart Hospital Market Report 2023: Modernization of Healthcare Infrastructure Bolsters Growth

Company Logo

Global Smart Hospital Market

Global Smart Hospital Market

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Hospital Market (2023-2028) by Component, Service Rendered, Connectivity, Artificial Intelligence, Applications, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Hospital Market is estimated to be USD 42.6 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 127.07 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 24.43%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Modernization of Healthcare Infrastructure

Increasing Use of Smart Devices

Development of IoT Technologies in Healthcare

Restraints

High Cost of Connected Systems

Opportunities

Increasing Investments from Governments

Rising Adoption in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Inability to Evaluate Technology Solutions

Market Segmentations



The Global Smart Hospital Market is segmented based on Component, Service Rendered, Connectivity, Artificial Intelligence, Applications, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Hardware, System & Software, and Services.

By Service Rendered, the market is classified into General, Speciality, and Super Speciality.

By Connectivity, the market is classified into Wired and Wireless.

By Artificial Intelligence, the market is classified into Offering and Technology.

By Applications, the market is classified into Remote Medicine Management, Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow, Outpatient Vigilance, Medical Connected Imaging, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Smart Hospital Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Smart Hospital Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Smart Hospital Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $42.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $127.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis

6 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Component



7 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Service Rendered



8 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Connectivity



9 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Artificial Intelligence



10 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Applications



11 Americas' Smart Hospital Market



12 Europe's Smart Hospital Market



13 Middle East and Africa's Smart Hospital Market



14 APAC's Smart Hospital Market



15 Competitive Landscape



16 Company Profiles



17 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

AdhereTECH

Asensus Surgical

Auris Health, Inc.

Barrett Technology

Biocon

Cerner Corp.

Darvis, Inc.

Diligent Robotics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

KareXpert Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Microbot Medical, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Practo

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Recare

Reivr Fusion Ltd.

Renishaw PLC

Sanela Technologies

Siemens Ag

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stereotaxis

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Robotics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ulwqsu

