Global Smart Hospital Market Report 2023: Modernization of Healthcare Infrastructure Bolsters Growth
Global Smart Hospital Market
Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Hospital Market (2023-2028) by Component, Service Rendered, Connectivity, Artificial Intelligence, Applications, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Hospital Market is estimated to be USD 42.6 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 127.07 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 24.43%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Modernization of Healthcare Infrastructure
Increasing Use of Smart Devices
Development of IoT Technologies in Healthcare
Restraints
High Cost of Connected Systems
Opportunities
Increasing Investments from Governments
Rising Adoption in Emerging Economies
Challenges
Inability to Evaluate Technology Solutions
Market Segmentations
The Global Smart Hospital Market is segmented based on Component, Service Rendered, Connectivity, Artificial Intelligence, Applications, and Geography.
By Component, the market is classified into Hardware, System & Software, and Services.
By Service Rendered, the market is classified into General, Speciality, and Super Speciality.
By Connectivity, the market is classified into Wired and Wireless.
By Artificial Intelligence, the market is classified into Offering and Technology.
By Applications, the market is classified into Remote Medicine Management, Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow, Outpatient Vigilance, Medical Connected Imaging, and Others.
By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Smart Hospital Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Smart Hospital Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Smart Hospital Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.
The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
Important market dynamics and trends
Market segmentation
Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
Market shares and strategies of key players
Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
168
Forecast Period
2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
$42.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
$127.07 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
24.4%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Component
7 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Service Rendered
8 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Connectivity
9 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Artificial Intelligence
10 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Applications
11 Americas' Smart Hospital Market
12 Europe's Smart Hospital Market
13 Middle East and Africa's Smart Hospital Market
14 APAC's Smart Hospital Market
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Company Profiles
17 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
AdhereTECH
Asensus Surgical
Auris Health, Inc.
Barrett Technology
Biocon
Cerner Corp.
Darvis, Inc.
Diligent Robotics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.
GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc.
Hitachi, Ltd.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
KareXpert Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Medtronic PLC
Microbot Medical, Inc.
Microsoft Corp.
Practo
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Recare
Reivr Fusion Ltd.
Renishaw PLC
Sanela Technologies
Siemens Ag
SK Telecom Co., Ltd.
Smith & Nephew PLC
Stereotaxis
Stryker Corp.
Zimmer Biomet Robotics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ulwqsu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900