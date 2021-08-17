U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

Global Smart Irrigation Market to Generate $5.57 billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Inclusion of advanced features in irrigation systems and rise in penetration of automated monitoring systems in the farming sector drive the growth of the global smart irrigation market. The implementation of partial and complete lockdown in different various countries across the world during the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the manufacturing and industrial industries and led to disruptions in manufacturing of various types of smart irrigation products.

Portland,OR, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global smart irrigation market generated $1.44 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $5.57 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 256 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2551

Inclusion of advanced features in irrigation systems, rise in government initiatives and policies for promoting water conservation and farming, and increase in penetration of automated monitoring systems in the farming sector drive the growth of the global smart irrigation market. However, huge initial investment and maintenance costs and lack of skilled workforce for operating the technology in developing regions restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for 5G network for remote monitoring and rise in adoption of smart technologies and smart infrastructure present new opportunities in the coming years.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The Smart Irrigation Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2551?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The implementation of partial and complete lockdown in different various countries across the world impacted the manufacturing and industrial industries and led to disruptions in the various types of smart irrigation products.

  • Owing to supply chain disruptions due to lockdown, there has been shortage of components such as controllers and sensors. However, the supply is estimated to be regulated during the post-lockdown.

  • As there has been a ban on residential construction and closure of golf course, this reduced the demand for smart irrigation. As the government lifted off ban and other restrictions, the demand is estimated to rise steadily.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global smart irrigation market based on type, component, end use, and region.

Based on type, the climate-based segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total market share. However, the sensor-based segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end use, the agriculture segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global smart irrigation market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the residential segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2551

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share in 2020, holding around one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global smart irrigation market analyzed in the research include Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries, The Toro Company, ET Water Systems, Inc., CALSENSE, Weathermatic, Stevens Water Monitoring System, Rachio inc., HydroPoint Data Systems, and Orbit Irrigation Products Inc.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


