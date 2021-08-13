U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,464.16
    +3.33 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,539.31
    +39.46 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,813.95
    -2.31 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.98
    -13.10 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.80
    -0.29 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.00
    +24.20 (+1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.63 (+2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    +0.0064 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3100
    -0.0570 (-4.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3861
    +0.0053 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7670
    -0.6550 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,241.65
    +1,994.48 (+4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,153.13
    +26.64 (+2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,212.43
    +19.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Global Smart Locks Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2024

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Smart Locks - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Smart Locks Market
Global Smart Locks Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 9; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 2567
Companies: 96 - Players covered include Allegion PLC; Assa Abloy AB; Cansec Systems Ltd.; dormakaba International Holding AG; Master Lock Company LLC; Onity, Inc.; SALTO Systems SL; Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Lock Type (Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks, Other Lock Types); Vertical (Commercial, Residential, Institutional & Government, Industrial)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Smart Locks Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2024
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Lock is projected to reach US$2.8 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Smart Lock, accounting for an estimated 31.0% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$949.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 16.0% over the analysis period.

As Industrial Internet of Things (IoT)/Industry 4.0; factory automation and smart factory gains momentum, equal emphasis will be placed on smart security system. As production and process machinery and equipment in plants and factories become increasingly intelligent, automated and data rich and data-driven, access control for these system also becomes equally important. Ensuring right authentication to the rightly credential employee becomes more important than ever to ensure asset protection and prevent asset mismanagement and damage. Industrial and manufacturing access control systems are growing in popularity in parallel to the smart factory trend. The importance of smart factory security cannot be undermined. In addition to cyber security of manufacturing IoT networks, physical access to manufacturing systems is also important to ensure safety of equipment, processing quality and final quality of finished products. Interestingly, physical security is the first line of defense in a manufacturing environment since some of the most severe damages occur when entry is gained inside the factory floor. In other words, not only data needs to be kept safe but also machines and physical equipment present on the factory floor. Authorized access to plant floor can result in inventory; data loss and lift from smart machines; intellectual property theft, among others.

Under this scenario, locks, key cards, and video surveillance, among others are witnessing robust demand. Smart locks especially are witnessing growing importance and prominence given their ability to scale to a digitalized factory environment and needs by offering synergistic digital and electric features and functions. For instance, in a smart factory environment where remote operation is popular, smart locks offer the capability to digitally ensure and validate authentication and authorization of the right personnel with the right machines. Also smart locks with fingerprint identification, facial recognition, and other biometric parameters provide higher levels of safety and security than traditional mechanical locks. And in an industrial environment where focus is shed on connecting data generated by factory systems with the enterprise database to facilitate big data analysis, smart locks can capture, store and transmit information and data on authentication requests and processes to the enterprise datapipe. Industrial control systems are the backbone of smart automation in a smart factory and therefore need to be protected. Smart locks can provide highly reliable and secure authentication to access and operate the same. In conclusion, reliable hardware based protection is still needed and in reality is as important as cyber security in helping secure smart factories of the future. Smart locks are a type of cyber-physical systems that integrate digital computing elements and components with physical components and processes. In addition to securing the physical environment, they also perform digital functions that ensure distributed intelligence across the environment to gain a deeper knowledge and better security outcomes. As a cyber-physical devices smart locks are rapidly replacing traditional door locks and cane be electronically controlled by mobile devices and/or by the company's remote servers. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-locks-market-to-reach-2-8-billion-by-2024--301354101.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Sorrento Soared This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up 29.6% as of the market close on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock jumped 19%. Novavax rebounded from a sell-off last week after the company announced it was delaying the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization filing for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 until the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Wish stock tanks, SoFi profit outlook disappoints, Honest misses on revenue

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Friday’s early market movers, which include:&nbsp;Wish suffering a quarterly loss and drop in revenue due to a slowdown in growth, SoFi lowering its outlook despite doubling its revenue for its latest quarter, 23andMe posting its first quarterly earnings that saw the company expand its customer database to 11.6 million, and Honest’s stock plunging after missing estimates on revenue.

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy The Trade Desk, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) stock dipped on Aug. 9 after the ad tech company posted its second-quarter results. Does The Trade Desk's post-earnings pullback represent a buying opportunity? The Trade Desk is the world's largest independent DSP (demand-side platform) for ads.

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • Is Now The Time To Put Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) On Your Watchlist?

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Why The Honest Company Stock Got Crushed Today

    Shares of The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) got destroyed Friday after the recently IPO'd maker of environmentally conscious personal care, beauty, baby, and household products missed earnings in its Q2 2021 financial report this morning. Analysts had forecast that The Honest Company would lose $0.14 per share on sales of $79.5 million, which sounds bad enough already. In fact, however, The Honest Company lost $0.17 per share on sales of only $74.6 million -- and the stock is down 25% in 10:35 a.m. EDT trading because of it.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has had a rough time since it announced in May 2021 that it was slashing its 2021 production plans and needed to raise fresh capital. The initial jump came because the company said it was maintaining its previously-cut production plans.

  • Virgin Galactic falls as billionaire Branson sells stake worth $300 million

    Branson sold more than 10 million shares between Aug. 10 and 12, according to a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/3jPMEFE from late Thursday. The move comes a month after the space tourism company completed its first fully crewed test flight into space with Branson on board. Branson's Virgin Investments is one of the biggest shareholders of the space tourism company and has a stake of about 22% as of June, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Elon Musk blasts chip makers for supply problems

    Reopening drives 4.8pc economic expansion Boss of shipyard nationalised by Nicola Sturgeon paid £2,500 a day Northern party towns flourish in staycation boom as London struggles FTSE 100 falls from 18-month high Barnabas Reynolds: Britain’s legal system is the best bet for fintech Sign up here for our Business Briefing

  • Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Nearly one year ago, I predicted that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was headed for a stock split. Sure enough, last week, the robotic surgical-systems pioneer announced a 3-for-1 stock split is on the way. Intuitive Surgical has split its stock in the past.

  • Fast-spreading COVID-19 Delta variant is starting to hit corporate America

    Concerns around the COVID-19 Delta variant are starting to take their toll on corporate America. Here are three great examples.

  • When Will Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Become Profitable?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lightning eMotors, Inc.'s ( NYSE:ZEV ) business as it appears the company...

  • Musk Says Tesla’s Gigafactory Will Begin Producing Cars Soon—Hopefully

    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is hoping the first vehicles will roll off the production line of the delayed Tesla Gigafactory in Germany in October. The German factory hasn’t been the only challenge for Musk. Just a day before, he called out two chip makers as “problematic” because of issues with the supply of key components used in the company’s electric vehicles.

  • 12 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 12 best 5G stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the 5G industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The 5G industry continues to thrive with its potential to […]

  • Crafting Device Maker Cricut Plummets Amid Slowing Growth Woes

    Cricut, a maker of home crafting machines, late Thursday edged Wall Street's earnings target for the second quarter.