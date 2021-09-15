U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

Global Smart Machine Technology Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Crouzet, Applied Analytic Systems, Brain, CrossBar, Qualcomm, Siemens, BAE, Caterpillar, iRobot, Samsung, Intel, Creative Virtual

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Machines: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market of smart machines should grow from $101.5 billion in 2021 to $211.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

Autonomous robots as a segment of the smart machines market should grow from $85.2 billion in 2021 to $164.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.1% for the period of 2021-2026.

Intelligent assistants as a segment of the smart machines market should grow from $6.0 billion in 2021 to $26.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 34.3% for the period of 2021-2026.

The Report Includes

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Evaluation and forecast the smart machines market size (product sales in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by type of technology, application, and geographic region

  • Discussion of the smart machine products and related technologies with the greatest commercial potential over the next five years (2021 to 2026)

  • Assessment of the key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for these products and technologies over the next five years

  • Estimating the current and future demand for smart machine products and enabling technologies

  • Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and other growth strategies

  • Descriptive profiles of the major market players including Bristol Robotics Laboratory, Crouzet, Robotic Technology Inc., Applied Analytic Systems, Brain Corp., CrossBar Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Siemens AG, BAE, Caterpillar, iRobot, Samsung, Intel Corp., Creative Virtual

Report Scope

This report identifies and quantifies the potential market for various types of smart machines, including:

  • Expert systems (e.g., medical decision support systems, smart grid)

  • Embedded software (machine monitoring and control systems)

  • Autonomous robots (including self-driving vehicles)

  • Purpose-built smart machines (such as neural computers)

  • Virtual reality assistants (e.g., Siri)

  • Intelligent agents (e.g., automated online assistants)

A separate section of the report discusses the development and future sales of key enabling technologies for the next generation of smart machines, such as:

  • Voice recognition technology

  • Micro and nanosensors

  • Radiofrequency technologies

  • Neurocomputing

  • The study format includes the following major elements

  • Executive summary

  • Definitions

  • Historical milestones

  • Technologies and applications that have the greatest commercial potential through 2026

  • Detailed market estimates and projections for each technology and application during the period 2021 to 2026

  • Companies, academic and government laboratories that are developing smart machines

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Definition, General Description and Properties

  • History of Smart Machines

  • Enabling Technologies for Smart Machines

  • Machine Speech Technology

  • Sensors

  • Machine Vision

  • Radio Frequency Technologies

  • Power Sources

  • Self-repair

  • Unconventional Computation

Chapter 4 Expert Systems

  • Benefits of Expert Systems

  • Components/Architecture of Expert Systems

  • Types of Expert Systems

  • Knowledge-Based Expert Systems

  • Probabilistic Expert Systems

  • Heuristic Systems

  • Applications of Expert Systems

  • Automatic Flight Control Systems

  • Medicine

  • Financial Analysis

  • Geology

  • Chemistry

  • Meteorology

  • Other Applications

Chapter 5 Neural Computers

  • Definition, General Description and Properties

  • Biological Neurocomputers

  • Artificial Neural Networks

  • Technologies

  • General Principles

  • Other Developments

  • Software-Based ANNs

  • Applications

  • Banking and Finance

Chapter 6 Autonomous Robots

  • Definition, General Description and Properties

  • Technologies

  • Autonomous Learning

  • Self-Maintenance

  • Propriosensing

  • Sensing the Environment

  • Indoor Position Sensing and Navigation

  • Position Sensing and Navigation

  • Energy

  • Interoperability

  • Applications

  • Autonomous Vehicles

  • Industrial Robots

Chapter 7 Embedded Systems

  • Definition, General Description and Properties

  • Technologies

  • Multi-Core Processors in Embedded Systems

  • Embedded Operating Systems

  • Embedded Digital Security

  • Dealing with Uncertainty

  • Applications

  • Smart Grid

  • Medical Devices

Chapter 8 Intelligent Assistants

  • Definition, General Description and Properties

  • Technologies

  • Natural Language Processing

  • Predictive Intelligence

  • Applications

  • Consumer Applications

  • Enterprise Applications

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Enabling Technologies

  • Bristol Robotics Laboratory

  • Crouzet Sasu

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Robotic Technology Inc.

  • Robotic Vision Technologies Llc

  • Expert Systems

  • Akelex Inc.

  • Exsys Inc.

  • Isabel Healthcare

  • Logical Images Inc.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

  • Vanguard Software Corp.

  • Neurocomputing

  • AB Nonlinear Solutions Oy

  • Alyuda Research Llc

  • AND Corp.

  • Applied Analytic Systems

  • Brain Corp.

  • Churchill Systems Inc.

  • Crossbar Inc.

  • Hologic Inc.

  • HRL Laboratories Llc

  • Intellidynamics

  • Neurodimension Inc.

  • Neuralware

  • Geolitica

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Schiller Ag

  • Siemens Ag

  • Ward Systems Group Inc.

  • Autonomous Robots

  • BAE Systems Plc

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • Dorhout R&D Llc

  • Fetch Robotics Inc.

  • General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

  • International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

  • Teladoc Health Inc

  • Irobot

  • Komatsu Ltd.

  • Kongsberg Maritime (Km)

  • Kuka Ag

  • Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • Navya

  • Rethink Robotics Gmbh

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Science Applications International Corp.

  • Teledyne Gavia Ehf

  • Vision Robotics Corp.

  • Vitirover

  • Embedded Systems

  • Intel Corp.

  • Medtronic

  • Mmb Networks Inc.

  • Sensimed Ag

  • Intelligent Assistants

  • Anboto Group

  • Artificial Solutions International Ab

  • Astute Solutions

  • Creative Virtual Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7kooml

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-machine-technology-market-report-2021-2026-featuring-crouzet-applied-analytic-systems-brain-crossbar-qualcomm-siemens-bae-caterpillar-irobot-samsung-intel-creative-virtual-301377802.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

