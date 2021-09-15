Global Smart Machine Technology Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Crouzet, Applied Analytic Systems, Brain, CrossBar, Qualcomm, Siemens, BAE, Caterpillar, iRobot, Samsung, Intel, Creative Virtual

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Machines: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market of smart machines should grow from $101.5 billion in 2021 to $211.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

Autonomous robots as a segment of the smart machines market should grow from $85.2 billion in 2021 to $164.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.1% for the period of 2021-2026.

Intelligent assistants as a segment of the smart machines market should grow from $6.0 billion in 2021 to $26.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 34.3% for the period of 2021-2026.

The Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the smart machines market size (product sales in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by type of technology, application, and geographic region

Discussion of the smart machine products and related technologies with the greatest commercial potential over the next five years (2021 to 2026)

Assessment of the key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for these products and technologies over the next five years

Estimating the current and future demand for smart machine products and enabling technologies

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and other growth strategies

Descriptive profiles of the major market players including Bristol Robotics Laboratory, Crouzet, Robotic Technology Inc., Applied Analytic Systems, Brain Corp., CrossBar Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Siemens AG, BAE, Caterpillar, iRobot, Samsung, Intel Corp., Creative Virtual

Report Scope

This report identifies and quantifies the potential market for various types of smart machines, including:

Expert systems (e.g., medical decision support systems, smart grid)

Embedded software (machine monitoring and control systems)

Autonomous robots (including self-driving vehicles)

Purpose-built smart machines (such as neural computers)

Virtual reality assistants (e.g., Siri)

Intelligent agents (e.g., automated online assistants)

A separate section of the report discusses the development and future sales of key enabling technologies for the next generation of smart machines, such as:

Voice recognition technology

Micro and nanosensors

Radiofrequency technologies

Neurocomputing

The study format includes the following major elements

Executive summary

Definitions

Historical milestones

Technologies and applications that have the greatest commercial potential through 2026

Detailed market estimates and projections for each technology and application during the period 2021 to 2026

Companies, academic and government laboratories that are developing smart machines

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Definition, General Description and Properties

History of Smart Machines

Enabling Technologies for Smart Machines

Machine Speech Technology

Sensors

Machine Vision

Radio Frequency Technologies

Power Sources

Self-repair

Unconventional Computation

Chapter 4 Expert Systems

Benefits of Expert Systems

Components/Architecture of Expert Systems

Types of Expert Systems

Knowledge-Based Expert Systems

Probabilistic Expert Systems

Heuristic Systems

Applications of Expert Systems

Automatic Flight Control Systems

Medicine

Financial Analysis

Geology

Chemistry

Meteorology

Other Applications

Chapter 5 Neural Computers

Definition, General Description and Properties

Biological Neurocomputers

Artificial Neural Networks

Technologies

General Principles

Other Developments

Software-Based ANNs

Applications

Banking and Finance

Chapter 6 Autonomous Robots

Definition, General Description and Properties

Technologies

Autonomous Learning

Self-Maintenance

Propriosensing

Sensing the Environment

Indoor Position Sensing and Navigation

Position Sensing and Navigation

Energy

Interoperability

Applications

Autonomous Vehicles

Industrial Robots

Chapter 7 Embedded Systems

Definition, General Description and Properties

Technologies

Multi-Core Processors in Embedded Systems

Embedded Operating Systems

Embedded Digital Security

Dealing with Uncertainty

Applications

Smart Grid

Medical Devices

Chapter 8 Intelligent Assistants

Definition, General Description and Properties

Technologies

Natural Language Processing

Predictive Intelligence

Applications

Consumer Applications

Enterprise Applications

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Enabling Technologies

Bristol Robotics Laboratory

Crouzet Sasu

International Business Machines Corp.

Robotic Technology Inc.

Robotic Vision Technologies Llc

Expert Systems

Akelex Inc.

Exsys Inc.

Isabel Healthcare

Logical Images Inc.

Massachusetts General Hospital

Vanguard Software Corp.

Neurocomputing

AB Nonlinear Solutions Oy

Alyuda Research Llc

AND Corp.

Applied Analytic Systems

Brain Corp.

Churchill Systems Inc.

Crossbar Inc.

Hologic Inc.

HRL Laboratories Llc

Intellidynamics

Neurodimension Inc.

Neuralware

Geolitica

Qualcomm Inc.

Schiller Ag

Siemens Ag

Ward Systems Group Inc.

Autonomous Robots

BAE Systems Plc

Caterpillar Inc.

Dorhout R&D Llc

Fetch Robotics Inc.

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

Teladoc Health Inc

Irobot

Komatsu Ltd.

Kongsberg Maritime (Km)

Kuka Ag

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Navya

Rethink Robotics Gmbh

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Science Applications International Corp.

Teledyne Gavia Ehf

Vision Robotics Corp.

Vitirover

Embedded Systems

Intel Corp.

Medtronic

Mmb Networks Inc.

Sensimed Ag

Intelligent Assistants

Anboto Group

Artificial Solutions International Ab

Astute Solutions

Creative Virtual Ltd.

