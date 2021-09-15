Global Smart Machine Technology Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Crouzet, Applied Analytic Systems, Brain, CrossBar, Qualcomm, Siemens, BAE, Caterpillar, iRobot, Samsung, Intel, Creative Virtual
The global market of smart machines should grow from $101.5 billion in 2021 to $211.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% for the period of 2021-2026.
Autonomous robots as a segment of the smart machines market should grow from $85.2 billion in 2021 to $164.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.1% for the period of 2021-2026.
Intelligent assistants as a segment of the smart machines market should grow from $6.0 billion in 2021 to $26.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 34.3% for the period of 2021-2026.
The Report Includes
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Evaluation and forecast the smart machines market size (product sales in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by type of technology, application, and geographic region
Discussion of the smart machine products and related technologies with the greatest commercial potential over the next five years (2021 to 2026)
Assessment of the key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for these products and technologies over the next five years
Estimating the current and future demand for smart machine products and enabling technologies
Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and other growth strategies
Descriptive profiles of the major market players including Bristol Robotics Laboratory, Crouzet, Robotic Technology Inc., Applied Analytic Systems, Brain Corp., CrossBar Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Siemens AG, BAE, Caterpillar, iRobot, Samsung, Intel Corp., Creative Virtual
Report Scope
This report identifies and quantifies the potential market for various types of smart machines, including:
Expert systems (e.g., medical decision support systems, smart grid)
Embedded software (machine monitoring and control systems)
Autonomous robots (including self-driving vehicles)
Purpose-built smart machines (such as neural computers)
Virtual reality assistants (e.g., Siri)
Intelligent agents (e.g., automated online assistants)
A separate section of the report discusses the development and future sales of key enabling technologies for the next generation of smart machines, such as:
Voice recognition technology
Micro and nanosensors
Radiofrequency technologies
Neurocomputing
The study format includes the following major elements
Executive summary
Definitions
Historical milestones
Technologies and applications that have the greatest commercial potential through 2026
Detailed market estimates and projections for each technology and application during the period 2021 to 2026
Companies, academic and government laboratories that are developing smart machines
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Definition, General Description and Properties
History of Smart Machines
Enabling Technologies for Smart Machines
Machine Speech Technology
Sensors
Machine Vision
Radio Frequency Technologies
Power Sources
Self-repair
Unconventional Computation
Chapter 4 Expert Systems
Benefits of Expert Systems
Components/Architecture of Expert Systems
Types of Expert Systems
Knowledge-Based Expert Systems
Probabilistic Expert Systems
Heuristic Systems
Applications of Expert Systems
Automatic Flight Control Systems
Medicine
Financial Analysis
Geology
Chemistry
Meteorology
Other Applications
Chapter 5 Neural Computers
Definition, General Description and Properties
Biological Neurocomputers
Artificial Neural Networks
Technologies
General Principles
Other Developments
Software-Based ANNs
Applications
Banking and Finance
Chapter 6 Autonomous Robots
Definition, General Description and Properties
Technologies
Autonomous Learning
Self-Maintenance
Propriosensing
Sensing the Environment
Indoor Position Sensing and Navigation
Position Sensing and Navigation
Energy
Interoperability
Applications
Autonomous Vehicles
Industrial Robots
Chapter 7 Embedded Systems
Definition, General Description and Properties
Technologies
Multi-Core Processors in Embedded Systems
Embedded Operating Systems
Embedded Digital Security
Dealing with Uncertainty
Applications
Smart Grid
Medical Devices
Chapter 8 Intelligent Assistants
Definition, General Description and Properties
Technologies
Natural Language Processing
Predictive Intelligence
Applications
Consumer Applications
Enterprise Applications
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
Enabling Technologies
Bristol Robotics Laboratory
Crouzet Sasu
International Business Machines Corp.
Robotic Technology Inc.
Robotic Vision Technologies Llc
Expert Systems
Akelex Inc.
Exsys Inc.
Isabel Healthcare
Logical Images Inc.
Massachusetts General Hospital
Vanguard Software Corp.
Neurocomputing
AB Nonlinear Solutions Oy
Alyuda Research Llc
AND Corp.
Applied Analytic Systems
Brain Corp.
Churchill Systems Inc.
Crossbar Inc.
Hologic Inc.
HRL Laboratories Llc
Intellidynamics
Neurodimension Inc.
Neuralware
Geolitica
Qualcomm Inc.
Schiller Ag
Siemens Ag
Ward Systems Group Inc.
Autonomous Robots
BAE Systems Plc
Caterpillar Inc.
Dorhout R&D Llc
Fetch Robotics Inc.
General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.
International Submarine Engineering Ltd.
Teladoc Health Inc
Irobot
Komatsu Ltd.
Kongsberg Maritime (Km)
Kuka Ag
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Navya
Rethink Robotics Gmbh
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Science Applications International Corp.
Teledyne Gavia Ehf
Vision Robotics Corp.
Vitirover
Embedded Systems
Intel Corp.
Medtronic
Mmb Networks Inc.
Sensimed Ag
Intelligent Assistants
Anboto Group
Artificial Solutions International Ab
Astute Solutions
Creative Virtual Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7kooml
