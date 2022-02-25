U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

Global Smart Machines in Enterprise, Industrial Automation and IIoT 2022-2027, by Technology, Product, Solution and Industry Verticals

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Machines in Enterprise, Industrial Automation, and IIoT by Technology, Product, Solution, and Industry Verticals 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the smart machine market ecosystem including technology building blocks, leading company strategies, products, and services. The report evaluates various smart machine solutions, products, and services including autonomous robots, expert systems, intelligent assistants, neurocomputers, and wearable devices.

This report also evaluates the hardware, embedded software, and related services for smart machines. The report also assesses the market for smart machines in many industry verticals including aerospace and defense, automotive, banking, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial automation, cybersecurity, transportation, and logistics with forecasts from 2022 through 2027.

Select Research Findings

  • The global smart machine market will reach $32.5 billion by 2027

  • Asia-Pacific will lead the smart machines market by $12.7 billion by 2027

  • Cognitive technologies in North America market will reach $1.89 billion by 2027

  • Autonomous robots will reach $10.2 billion globally by 2026, growing a CAGR of 17.9%

  • Neurocomputing solutions for smart machines will reach almost $2.3 billion globally by 2027

Smart machines collectively represent intelligent devices, machinery, equipment, and embedded automation software that perform repetitive tasks and solve complex problems autonomously. Along with AI, IoT connectivity, and M2M communications, smart machines are a key component of smart systems, which include many emerging technologies such as smart dust, neurocomputing, and advanced robotics. Smart machines will also benefit significantly from advancements in the convergence of AI and IoT, also known as the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT).

The drivers for enterprise and industrial adoption of smart machines include improvements in the smart workplace, smart data discovery, cognitive automation, and more. Currently conceived smart machine products include autonomous robots (such as service robots), self-driving vehicles, expert systems (such as medical decision support systems), medical robots, intelligent assistants (such as automated online assistants), virtual private assistants (Siri, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, etc.), embedded software systems (such as machine monitoring and control systems), neurocomputers (such as purpose-built intelligent machines), and smart wearable devices.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Smart Machine Ecosystem
3.1 Cognitive Computing and Artificial Intelligence
3.2 Sensor Networks and Smart Dust
3.3 Application Specific Algorithm and Machine Learning
3.4 Purpose Built Smart Machines and Neurocomputer
3.5 Intelligent Automation and Robotic Process Automation
3.6 Industrial Automation System
3.7 Workplace Automation Systems
3.8 IoT and Smart Systems
3.9 5G, MEC, and Cloud Computing

4 Smart Machine Use Cases
4.1 Artificial Intelligence is Transforming ERP Solutions
4.2 Enabling IT Personnel to Focus on Strategic Tasks
4.3 Automation of a Manual Sub-Assembly Process in a Car Manufacturing Plant
4.4 Robotic Process Automation
4.5 Automation in the Workplace

5 Smart Machine Market Drivers and Challenges

6 Smart Machine Market Analysis and Forecasts
6.1 Global Market Forecast 2022 - 2027
6.2 Regional Market Forecast 2022 - 2027

7 Company Analysis

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Axis Communications AB

  • BAE Systems

  • Baidu Inc.

  • Cisco Systems

  • Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Google Inc.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V

  • KUKA AG

  • LG Electronics

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

  • Narrative Science Inc.

  • Nvidia Corporation

  • Rethink Robotics

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • SparkCognition Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbgdf8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


