COMING UP:

March jobs preview: Payrolls expected to rise 490,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.7%

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Global Smart Machines Markets for Enterprise, Industrial Automation, and IIoT Report 2022: Neurocomputing Solutions for Smart Machines will Reach Almost $2.3 Billion Globally by 2027

·4 min read

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Machines in Enterprise, Industrial Automation, and IIoT by Technology, Product, Solution, and Industry Verticals 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This report evaluates the smart machine market ecosystem including technology building blocks, leading company strategies, products, and services. The report evaluates various smart machine solutions, products, and services including autonomous robots, expert systems, intelligent assistants, neurocomputers, and wearable devices.

This report also evaluates the hardware, embedded software, and related services for smart machines. The report also assesses the market for smart machines in many industry verticals including aerospace and defense, automotive, banking, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial automation, cybersecurity, transportation, and logistics with forecasts from 2022 through 2027.

Smart machines collectively represent intelligent devices, machinery, equipment, and embedded automation software that perform repetitive tasks and solve complex problems autonomously. Along with AI, IoT connectivity, and M2M communications, smart machines are a key component of smart systems, which include many emerging technologies such as smart dust, neurocomputing, and advanced robotics.

Smart machines will also benefit significantly from advancements in the convergence of AI and IoT, also known as the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT). The drivers for enterprise and industrial adoption of smart machines include improvements in the smart workplace, smart data discovery, cognitive automation, and more.

Currently conceived smart machine products include autonomous robots (such as service robots), self-driving vehicles, expert systems (such as medical decision support systems), medical robots, intelligent assistants (such as automated online assistants), virtual private assistants (Siri, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, etc.), embedded software systems (such as machine monitoring and control systems), neurocomputers (such as purpose-built intelligent machines), and smart wearable devices.

Select Research Findings

  • The global smart machine market will reach $32.5 billion by 2027

  • Asia-Pacific will lead the smart machines market by $12.7 billion by 2027

  • Cognitive technologies in North America market will reach $1.89 billion by 2027

  • Autonomous robots will reach $10.2 billion globally by 2026, growing a CAGR of 17.9%

  • Neurocomputing solutions for smart machines will reach almost $2.3 billion globally by 2027

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Smart Machines in Perspective

2.2 Smart Machine Drivers

2.3 Smart Machine Market Development

2.4 Smart Machine Industry Dynamics

3 Smart Machine Ecosystem

3.1 Cognitive Computing and Artificial Intelligence3.2 Sensor Networks and Smart Dust3.3 Application Specific Algorithm and Machine Learning3.4 Purpose Built Smart Machines and Neurocomputer3.5 Intelligent Automation and Robotic Process Automation3.6 Industrial Automation System3.7 Workplace Automation Systems3.8 IoT and Smart Systems3.9 5G, MEC, and Cloud Computing

4 Smart Machine Use Cases

4.1 Artificial Intelligence is Transforming ERP Solutions

4.2 Enabling IT Personnel to Focus on Strategic Tasks

4.3 Automation of a Manual Sub-Assembly Process in a Car Manufacturing Plant

4.4 Robotic Process Automation

4.5 Automation in the Workplace

5 Smart Machine Market Drivers and Challenges

5.1 Drivers5.2 Challenges

6 Smart Machine Market Analysis and Forecasts

6.1 Global Market Forecast 2022 - 2027

6.1.1 Total Smart Machine Market

6.1.2 Smart Machine Product Market

6.1.3 Smart Machine Technology Market

6.1.4 Smart Machine Market Segment

6.2 Regional Market Forecast 2022 - 2027

6.2.1 Smart Machine Regional Market

6.2.2 APAC Smart Machine Market

6.2.3 North America Smart Machine Market

6.2.4 Europe Smart Machine Market

6.2.5 ME&A Smart Machine Market

6.2.6 Latin America Smart Machine Market

7 Company Analysis

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Axis Communications AB

  • BAE Systems

  • Baidu Inc.

  • Cisco Systems

  • Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Google Inc.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V

  • KUKA AG

  • LG Electronics

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

  • Narrative Science Inc.

  • Nvidia Corporation

  • Rethink Robotics

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • SparkCognition Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njkgtg

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-machines-markets-for-enterprise-industrial-automation-and-iiot-report-2022-neurocomputing-solutions-for-smart-machines-will-reach-almost-2-3-billion-globally-by-2027--301515662.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

  • Beyond Apple Pay: Tech Giant Prepares to Take on Banks, Fintech

    Banks and fintechs will have to get used to it: Apple should soon become their competitor. The company also offers a peer-to-peer payment service, Apple Pay Cash, which is operated by Green Dot Bank on behalf of Apple.

  • Bitcoin Rally Stumbles After Failing at Technical Hurdle

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is on the back foot after failing to scale its 200-day moving average. The world’s largest cryptocurrency jabbed at the closely monitored technical level on March 28 but is down about 7% since then and back in the $35,000 to $45,000 range that’s largely held in 2022. The struggle to vault to the moving average may lead to caution about Bitcoin’s immediate outlook.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May

  • Roblox backs Apple in antitrust case, says App Store offers privacy and security

    Epic, known for its "Fortnite" game, largely lost a trial last year over whether Apple's fees and payment rules for app makers were anti-competitive. It appealed in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. "Apple's process for review and approval of apps available on the App Store enhances safety and security, and provides those apps greater legitimacy in the eyes of users," Roblox said in a legal filing on Thursday.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • An iPhone Subscription Could Be Huge for Apple's Services Business

    You might be paying for everything Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has to offer with a single subscription in the near future. The tech company is reportedly working on hardware subscriptions for its devices, including the iPhone. Unlike installment plans, which Apple's offered since 2015, the subscription would be more like a lease program with the option to upgrade devices periodically.

  • Apple and Facebook Get Tricked by Hackers

    Apple and Meta Platforms , formerly Facebook, have just learned a hard lesson. The story is so odd because the theft seems simple while the computers-and-iPhones and social-media companies have invested billions of dollars in security to counter cyberattacks and ensure that customer data does not fall into the hands of criminals or blackmailers. One of Apple's marketing arguments for many years has been the ultrasecurity of its iOS operating system.

  • A Wayfair Downgrade Does Nothing to Help the Charts

    Shares of the online home furnishings seller Wayfair were downgraded to "sell" from "hold" by a small sell-side firm. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak since August and shows only limited improvement in recent weeks. The weekly OBV line is still pointed down from August.

  • Microsoft acquires process mining vendor Minit to grow its automation offerings

    Signaling its ambitions in the process automation market, Microsoft has acquired Minit, a Bratislava, Slovakia-originated process mining technology vendor, for an undisclosed sum, the companies announced today. Microsoft says that the purchase will "further empower" it to "help ... customers digitally transform" by creating a more complete picture of their processes -- and identifying which of those processes are ripe for automation.

  • GoPro's Volta battery grip addresses its cameras' biggest weakness

    The company has also launched a Hero 10 Black Creator Edition package.

  • Intel to buy cloud service startup Granulate in deal pegged at $650M

    Tel Aviv-based Granulate helps companies optimize the performance of servers they rent from cloud service providers.

  • Apple's latest iOS and macOS updates patch two zero-day vulnerabilities

    iOS 15.4.1 also fixes a battery drain issue.

  • Wyze was aware of a major camera security flaw for three years

    Wyze knew for three years tha its original security camera had a flaw that let hackers access your video.

  • An engineer just made the world’s first Android phone with a working Lightning port

    After creating the world's first iPhone with a working USB-C port in 2021, engineer Ken Pillonel has now flipped the script for his next project: an Android phone with a Lightning connector.

  • Microsoft's online-only Build 2022 event kicks off May 24

    Microsoft Build 2022 will be hosted online from May 24th through 26th. Registration is free and opens in late April.

  • Apple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal Requests

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, provided customer data to hackers who masqueraded as law enforcement officials, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a

  • Apple, Facebook and Discord reportedly gave user data to hackers posing as law enforcement

    Apple, Facebook and Discord turned over user data to hackers posing as law enforcement officials, according to a new report in Bloomberg.

  • Better learning through 'complex dough-manipulation'

    A disproportionate number of the early industrial food-making robots we’ve seen have been focused on pizza. Americans alone eat three billion pizzas a year. There’s really no such thing as easy when it comes to building robots that can execute variations on a task at a large scale.

  • Behold the robo-berry

    If you've never picked a raspberry, well, first of all that's too bad, because a fresh raspberry is a beautiful thing. The secret to picking a raspberry is to grip it just enough to get purchase and then pull it downwards off the little stem, apparently called the "receptacle," which seems backwards. Robots simply don't have the senses necessary to figure out the perfect technique for picking a berry.

  • Hackers’ Path Eased as 600,000 U.S. Cybersecurity Jobs Sit Empty

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden has urged U.S. companies to “harden your cyber defenses immediately” amid a growing risk of Russian cyberattacks. For many, that won’t be easy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat Infla

  • Good news! Scientists have created a perverted little foot tickling robot

    We here at The A.V. Club have seen our fair share of demented robots. Over the years, we’ve found ourselves confronted with inventions ranging in grim design from “chattering, wide-eyed dental school robot” to “crying, bleeding child-shaped medical robot” and the dreams of infinite human feet that preoccupies at least one synthetic version of a mind.