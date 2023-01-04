Global Smart Manufacturing Market Analysis Report 2022 - Disruptive Factory Automation Technologies Help Manufactures Successfully Combat Internal Challenges
Dublin, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Smart Manufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With the advent of Industry 4.0 and smart factories, digital manufacturing technologies have been experiencing exponential technological growth.
Disruptive technologies are playing a vital role in the revolutionary transformation of many key industries, such as aerospace, automotive, industrial automation, healthcare, and oil and gas. 3D printing, advanced robotics, IIoT, and many data-driven technologies are not only redefining manufacturing but also fundamentally reshaping product design.
Industries and manufacturers have adopted these transformative technologies to achieve maximum benefit, in terms of operating profits and achieving sustainability in manufacturing. Data technologies and data analytics define the entire new transformation and revitalization of manufacturing and make it a highly automated and self-sufficient entity. Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies drive intelligent automation and serve as a catalyst that increases productivity in industrial operations.
Monolithic architecture is prevalent in industrial and manufacturing software development and deployment. Rigid and complex, a monolithic application is a large code repository where changes or updates require manual installation and scheduled downtime. Patches released during the release cycle can take months. A single failure can affect the entire application, and the system must recover completely to resume operations.
In increasingly changing and digitalized business environments, business agility and flexibility have become pivotal and rendered monolithic architecture inadequate. AR technology simplifies complex processes by placing the right information in the right place at the right time. It also bridges the gap between the cyber-physical IoT and the real world and creates a composite environment in real time.
Manufacturers are implementing advanced AR technology into their shop floor and assembly processes, to reduce cost, increase efficiency, and improve overall production; this trend is changing the face of manufacturing. AR superimposes holographic images and merges them with the real world and enables workers to identify effective ways to enhance the product design process.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Mega Trend Universe - Overview
2. Executive Dashboard
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
The Mega Trend Universe - Smart Manufacturing
Key Findings
Growth Opportunities Vital to Future Success
3. Strategic Context
Global Manufacturing Output Forecast - An Overview
Changing Dynamics of the Manufacturing Industry
Reimagining Manufacturing and Smart Factories in 2030
Smart Factory - A 4IR Production Environment
Enforcers that Call for Adoption of Smart Manufacturing
Automation Levels in a Smart Factory Setup
Growth Prospect of Global Factory Automation
Characteristics of 4IR-based Smart Manufacturing
How 4IR Revolutionizes Manufacturing
Technology Drivers for Smart Factory Environment
4. Industry Best Practices
Case Study: Data Analysis from Industrial Sensors
Case Study: Robots Helping in Factory Automation
Case Study: Virtual-reality-based Production
Case Study: Predictive Maintenance
Case Study: In-factory Autonomous Vehicles
Case Study: Blockchain Helping with Vendor Management
Case Study: 3D Printing for Lightweight Components
Case Study: Flexible Manufacturing
Case Study: Advanced Computer Vision
Case Study: IoT Platform Assists Human Operators
Case Study: Equipment Monitoring
Case Study: Assembly Line Automation
Case Study: Cobots
Case Study: Blockchain-driven Digital Provenance
Case Study: Precision Additive Manufacturing
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Trend Opportunity - Attractiveness Analysis
5. Trend Impact Analysis
Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis
Trend Opportunity Disruption Index
Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score
Trend Opportunity Growth Index
Growth Attractiveness Score
Trends Beets Implications
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Automation to Reduce Waste-related Losses
Growth Opportunity 2: Automation to Assist Manufacturing-to-zero Initiatives
Growth Opportunity 3: Automated Microfactories-as-a-Service Model to Empower SMBs
7. Next Steps
Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
Your Next Steps
About the Growth Pipeline Model
8. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f20ujo
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900