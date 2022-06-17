Global Smart Manufacturing Market Analysis Report 2022-2029: Proliferation of Smart Manufacturing in Developing Countries & Rising Investments Toward Industry 4.0

Company Logo

Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Manufacturing Market by Technology (Robotics, AI, IIoT, Cloud, AR/VR), Application (Machine Inspection; Energy, Quality, and Warehouse Management; Planning, Surveillance, Optimization), End-use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart manufacturing market is expected to reach $446.24 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.



The growth of the smart manufacturing market is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of government initiatives to promote industrial automation, the rising number of investments in Industry 4.0, growing demand for safety regulation compliance, and high labor costs in developed economies.

However, the high capital and operating expenses and a lack of standardization for technology platforms are some of the major factors restraining the growth of this market.



The advent of 5G connectivity in smart manufacturing and the proliferation of smart manufacturing in developing countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in this market. However, privacy and data protection concerns and the lack of a requisite skilled workforce to implement and operate technologies are some of the major challenges to the growth of the smart manufacturing market.



In 2022, the industrial IoT segment is expected to account for the largest share of the smart manufacturing market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the consistent declining cost of industrial IoT sensors, the significant rise in the overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) through industrial IoT usage, and the increasing government initiatives to promote digital transformation. However, the blockchain segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In 2022, the surveillance & safety segment is expected to account for the largest share of the smart manufacturing market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the growing requirement for reliable safety systems to ensure personnel and asset protection, the increasing need for video monitoring in manufacturing facilities, strict government mandates for safety regulations, and the rising need for real-time analysis and tracking. However, the inventory & warehouse management segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In 2022, the automotive segment is expected to account for the largest share of the smart manufacturing market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the growth of the automotive sectors post-COVID-19-pandemic, the rising number of investments by automotive manufacturers for automation and development of next-generation automobile warehouses, and the need to reduce costs & downtime in production lines. However, the pharmaceuticals segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the smart manufacturing market.

This region is also slated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high market growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by the increasing deployment of automation across manufacturing units, the rising number of government initiatives for the adoption of industrial robots, the advent of Industry 4.0, and the presence of prominent key players in the region.



The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the industry over the past four years (2019-2022).

Market Insights

Drivers

Government Encouragement To Promote Industrial Automation

Rising Investments Toward Industry 4.0

High Productivity & Efficiency Requirements

Restraints

High Capital and Operating Expenses

Lack of Standardization

Opportunities

Advent of 5G Connectivity in Smart Manufacturing

Proliferation of Smart Manufacturing in Developing Countries

Challenges

Privacy and Data Protection Concerns

Lack of Skilled Personnel to Implement and Operate Technologies

Industry Trends

Technology Trend

Use of Collaborative Robots

Product, Process, and System Simulation

Adoption of Wearable Technology

Market Trend

Smart Manufacturing-as-a-Service

Smart Technologies Promotes Partnership Between Manufacturers and Technology Providers

Use of Smart Technologies for Pharmaceuticals in the Wake of COVID-19

Evolution of Industry 4.0

Key Components of Industry 4.0

Case Studies

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (U.S.)

Robert Bosch Manufacturing Solutions GmbH (Germany)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

3D Systems Corporation (U.S.)

Plex Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Cognex Corporation (U.S.)

PTC Inc. (U.S.)

FANUC CORPORATION (Japan)

SAP SE (Germany)

Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc. (U.S.)

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Scope of the Report

Smart Manufacturing Market, By Technology

Industrial Internet of Things

Cloud Computing & Storage

Robotics & Automation

Robots

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) And Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVS)

Automated Assembly Lines

Wearables & Mobile Devices

Industrial Cybersecurity

Additive Manufacturing

Augmented Reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR)

Digital Twin

Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain

Smart Manufacturing Market, By Application

Surveillance & Safety

Quality Management

Resource Optimization

Inventory & Warehouse Management

Machine Inspection & Maintenance

Production Planning

Energy Management

Smart Manufacturing Market, By End-use Industry

Automotive

Heavy Machinery & Tools

Aerospace & Defense

Metals & Mining

Electronics & Semiconductors

Medical Devices

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Oil & Gas

Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

Paints & Chemicals

Energy & Power

Pulp & Paper

Other End-use Industries (Agriculture and Prefabricated Construction)

Smart Manufacturing Market, By Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9qnmj

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



