Global Smart Medical Devices Market to 2026 - Inorganic Strategies Amongst Market Players Presents Opportunities
Global Smart Medical Devices Market
Dublin, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Medical Devices: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for smart medical devices reached $56.4 billion in 2021 and should reach more than $122.8 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The implantable medical devices segment of the global smart medical devices market reached $32.1 billion in 2021 and should reach more than $69.7 billion in 2026 with a (CAGR) of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The wearable medical devices segment of the global smart medical devices market reached $13.9 billion in 2021 and should reach more than $35.2 billion in 2026 with a (CAGR) of 20.3% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
This report will provide detailed exposure to the smart medical devices market, analyzing the market trends with data from 2020, estimates from 2021, projections of compound annual growth rates through 2026 (forecast period 2021-2026), and regional markets. The report highlights smart medical devices' current and future market potential and offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, covering regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report also covers market projections for 2026 and market share for key market players.
The market has been segmented based on product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market in this report is segmented into wearable, non-wearable, and implantable medical devices. The applications of smart medical devices considered in this report include cardiovascular, diabetes, neurology, sleep disorders, and others.
The regional market analysis of smart medical devices is also covered in this report. The market has been segmented into various major geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) regions. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Japan, China, and India will be covered within the regional segment. For market estimates, data are going to be provided for 2020 because of the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast value for 2026.
The Report Includes
14 data tables and 14 additional tables
An updated overview of the global market for smart medical devices within the industry
Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales data) for 2019-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Highlights of the current and future market potential for smart medical devices, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
Evaluation and forecast the global market size for smart medical devices, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, and geographic region
Technology Assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market over the next five years (2021 to 2026)
Analysis of market opportunities with detailed Porter's five forces analysis for the smart medical devices market
In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry-specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
Company profiles of major players, including Abbott, Boston Scientific Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Novo Nordisk
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Wide Range of Potential Applications of Smart Medical Devices
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Globally
Increasing Adoption of Smart Medical Device Technologies
Development of IoT Technologies in Healthcare
Market Restraints
Limitations Associated with Smart Medical Devices
Product Recall
Growing Vulnerability of Devices and Data Security
Market Opportunities
Inorganic Strategies Amongst Market Players
Novel Product Launches
Increasing Government Investment in Healthcare Sectors
Chapter 4 Market Overview
Regulatory Landscape
U.S.
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Market Insights
IoT in the Smart Healthcare
Technologies
Future Perspective
Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19 on Market
Overview
COVID-19 Crisis
Impact on Market for Smart Medical Devices
COVID-19 Measures
Current Outlook
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Implantable Smart Medical Devices
Non-Wearable Smart Medical Devices
Wearable Smart Medical Devices
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
Cardiovascular Diseases
Diabetes
Neurology
Sleep Disorders
Others
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Overview
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of World
Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities
Porter's Analysis
Threat of New Entrants
Threat of Substitutes
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Competitive Rivalry/Degree of Competition
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Company Share Analysis
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Major Companies
Abbott
Biotronik
Boston Scientific Corp.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Livanova Plc
Medtronic, Inc.
Novo Nordisk A/S
Omron Corp.
Ypsomed Holding Ag
Emerging Companies
Biotricity
Connectedhealth Pte. Ltd.
Debiotech Sa
Health Care Originals
Ihealth
Insulet Corp.
Nemaura Medical Inc.
Neofect Co., Ltd.
Neurometrix, Inc.
Omada Health Inc.
Philosys
Preventice Solutions, Inc.
Qardio
Sense4Care
Sonova
Vital Connect
Chapter 12 Appendix: Abbreviations and Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebwrpl
Attachment
