Global Smart Meters Markets Report 2022: Market to Reach $29.8 Billion by 2026 - Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities for Smart Meters

Global Smart Meters Market to Reach US$29.8 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Smart Meters estimated at US$19.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by increasing focus on energy efficiency, favorable government policies and critical role of smart meters in enabling reliable power grids. Market growth is bolstered by government mandates and initiatives to promote installation of these devices in commercial and residential settings.

These initiatives are also intended to raise user awareness about efficient and smart usage of electricity through these meters. Environment and energy policies and legislations across countries like the US, Japan and South Korea focus on 100% penetration of these meters.

The market growth is augmented by increasing focus on smart cities and smart grids, requiring utilities to push distribution efficiency. Global deployment of smart meters is favored by increasing digitalization to transform the power sector. Utility companies are increasingly relying on the smart meter technology to cut transmission and distribution losses. These devices allow companies to efficiently monitor consumption and usage for gaining insights into losses.

Electric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$17.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Water segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. For utilities aiming to modernize their grid operations with advanced solutions, smart electricity meters have emerged as an effective tool that can flawlessly address their various energy T&D needs in a simple and flexible manner.

Smart electricity meter, being a specially designed electronic measurement device, automatically captures energy consumption patterns of a utility customer and seamlessly communicates the captured information for reliable and accurate billing, while considerably decreasing the need for manual meter reads.

Smart electricity meters enable energy regulators, policymakers and governments to reduce environmental footprint and move towards energy independence. Smart water meters are witnessing increased demand influenced by the roll out of stringent government regulations.



Gas Segment to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2026

Amid the backdrop of declining revenues, gas producers, utilities and distributors are turning to reliable, accurate and more convenient measurement solutions including smart gas meters to gain a more comprehensive understanding about distribution systems and ensure system integrity, thereby opening the doors for advanced gas meter vendors.

In the global Gas segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2026.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Causes Significant Disruption to Smart Meters Supply Chain

COVID-19-Induced Financial Crisis Aggravates an Already Large Global Infrastructure Spending Gap: Government Smart Meter Programs Weaken in 2020

Amidst the Pandemic, Energy Infrastructure Investments Take a Direct Blow

Smart Meters: Welcome Developments Indicating Unabated Progress in Future

An Introduction to Smart Meters

Types of Smart Meters

Why Now is the Time for Smart Meters in a World Where Energy is the Building Block for Socio Economic Development

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Automatic Meter Reading: Leading Technology Segment in Smart Meters Market

Residential Segment Leads Global Market

North America Holds Enviable Base of Smart Meters due to Early Mover Advantage

Smart Meters Witness High Adoption in Europe as Countries Embark on Smart Metering Initiatives

Asia-Pacific Exudes Tremendous Potential for Adoption of Smart Meters

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Environmental Concerns, Reduction in Energy Wastage, and Need for Energy Efficiency Drive Adoption of Smart Metering Technology

Government Policies Drive Smart Meters Adoption

Energy Theft Losses Reinforces the Need for Efficient Smart Metering Technologies

Here's Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top Priorities After the Pandemic

How Smart Meters Can Reduce the Carbon Footprint?

Emerging Trends to Transform Smart Metering Market

Growing Intelligence of Smart Meters

Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities for Smart Meters

Smart Electricity Meters: Reliable, User-Friendly, Cost Effective, and Energy Efficient Technology for Power Utilities

Myriad Benefits of Smart Electricity Meters to Drive Global Adoption

Spiraling Demand for Electricity and Inefficient Infrastructure Drives Utilities to Deploy Smart Meters

Residential Sector Dominates Smart Electricity Meters Market

Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case for Smart Electricity Meters

Smart Electricity Meters Emerge as Vital Components for Efficient Energy Use & Consumption Control in Smart Cities

Renewable Energy Integration: A Promising Application of Smart Electricity Meters

Persistent Power Quality Issues Drive the Importance of AMI & Smart Meters in Outage Management Systems & Service Restoration

Smart Electricity Meters Gain Prominence in Distribution Automation

Government Policies Critical for Smart Electricity Meters Adoption

Integration of Electric Vehicles and Smart Meters Enable Shift towards Sustainable Economy

Need for Water Utilities to be Energy-Efficient and Responsive Propels Demand for Smart Water Meters

Unique Challenges Facing Water Utilities Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak Bring Forth the Importance of Technology Solutions

Growing Prominence of Smart Water Networks Boosts Demand for Smart Water Meters

Smart Meters Enhance Water Management Efficiency

With Water Utilities Focused on Increasing Investments in Digital Solutions, Smart Water Meter Adoption Poised to Grow

Smart Water Meters: An Important Component of Smart Cities Worldwide

Evolution of Smart Water Grid Emerges as a Fundamental Factor Driving Penetration of Smart Water Meters

Innovations in Smart Water Meters Propel Market Growth

Demand Rises for Two-Way Communicating Meters in Water Industry

Integrated Digital Water Meters Find Increased Acceptance

Smart Water Meters to Make Major Contributions to Efficiency Levels in the Agricultural Sector

Blockchain Technology for Smart Water Meters

As Gas Utilities Come Under Pressure to Curb Wastages & Ensure Accurate Billing, Smart Gas Metering Solutions Rise in Popularity

Energy Conservation and Regulatory Mandates Compel Modern Gas Utilities to Switch to Smart Gas Meters

Utility Modernization & Upgrade Programs Create Highly Conducive Environment for Smart Gas Market

Residential Vertical Remains the Dominant Segment for Consumer-Grade Smart Gas Meters

Smart Gas Meters Gain Traction in Commercial & Industrial End-Use Domains

Wireless Communication Systems Gain Traction in Smart Gas Networks

Regulations & Standards Drive New Demand for Smart Gas Infrastructure Solutions

IoT-based Smart Metering to Create Smarter and Connected Cities

IoT-Based AMI Platform: A Key Building Block of Smart Meter Infrastructure

Increasing Investments in Smart Home Technology Solutions to Fuel Demand for Smart Meters

LPWANs to Become a Standard Approach in Smart Water Meters

Big Data Analytics to Provide Actionable Insights from Smart Meters-Generated Data

AI Presents Immense Opportunities to Tap Smart Meter Data

Blockchain to Mitigate Data Safety and Privacy Concerns for Smart Meters

Cloud Computing Transforms Smart Metering Market

increasing Integration of Cellular Technology in Smart Meters

Population Growth and Demographics Drive Need for Smart Utility Infrastructure, Supporting Demand for Smart Meters

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart Meters

