Global Smart Packaging Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Packaging estimated at US$8. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.
6% over the period 2020-2027. Active Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Intelligent Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The Smart Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -
Amcor Plc
Ball Corporation
BASF SE
Berry Global, Inc.
Coveris Holdings S.A.
Dansensor A/S
Desiccare, Inc.
Huhtamaki PPL Ltd
LINPAC Packaging Limited
Point Five Packaging, LLC
Praxair, Inc.
Sealed Air Corporation
Winpak Limited
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Smart Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
