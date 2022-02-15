U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.50
    +51.50 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,773.00
    +302.00 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,485.00
    +232.00 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.70
    +26.30 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.89
    -2.57 (-2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.00
    -8.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.34 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.71
    -0.65 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5780
    +0.0280 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,924.28
    +1,865.78 (+4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.83
    +51.62 (+5.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.09
    +50.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Global Smart Packaging Market Size to Reach over USD 33.00 Billion by 2028 – Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Packaging Market size is expected to reach over USD 33.00 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecast period from the year 2021 till 2028. The said market stood at a revenue of USD 13.88 Billion in the year 2021.

Market Synopsis

Increasing smart packaging use to expand the shelf life as well as traceability of food items is likely to see a positive impact on industry growth overall in the coming years. Smart packaging is an amalgamation of science, technology, and specialized materials that improves the packaging functionality by engineering intelligent and active packaging in traditional packaging. It also helps to prevent spoilage of food, improve food product nature such as taste, flavor, and aroma and it helps in premium pricing, brand protection, and waste reduction further, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Smart Packaging Market by Technology (Physical Tests, Spectroscopy & Photometric-Based, Chromatography-Based), by End-user Vertical (Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa), by Type (Physical, Chemical, Microbiological), by Material (Glass, Plastic, Paper, Metals) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/smart-packaging-market-1300/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 160+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

List of Prominent Players in the Smart Packaging Market:

  • Bureau Veritas SA (France)

  • SGS S.A. (Switzerland)

  • Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg)

  • Intertek Group Plc. (U.K.)

  • Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation (U.S.)

  • TÜV SÜD AG (Germany)

  • ALS Limited (Australia)

  • National Technical Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Microbac Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

  • EMSL Analytical Inc. (U.S.)

  • Campden BRI (U.K.)

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Need for Eco-Friendly Products

Increasing need for eco-friendly sustainable goods on account of rising demand from pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries is likely to drive the market over the next decade. Also, increasing Research and Development (R&D) investment to minimize the carbon footprint is expected to drive growth in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing demand for ready to serve and eat food products due to changing the lifestyle of the urban population is expected to have a good impact over the forecast period.

Moreover, a recent shift like growing use of wireless technologies coupled with smart packaging in the food & beverage sector to provide users with real-time conditions of the perishable items is expected to fuel the industry demand. Additionally, increasing use of smart packaging in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry on account of its improved flexibility, lightweight, and durability properties is expected to drive market growth.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/smart-packaging-market-1300/1

Benefits of Purchasing Smart Packaging Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Restraint: High Prices of Raw Material for Manufacturing Flexible Plastics

However, high cost of intelligent and active packaging is likely to hinder the market growth for smart packaging globally. Huge raw material costs for manufacturing flexible plastics are expected to hinder the market growth in the coming years. Increasing investment in emerging intelligent packaging with sensing equipment such as RFID (radio-frequency identification), NFC (near-field communication), and smart labels is likely to create fresh opportunities for sector development in near future.

Moreover, huge cost of capital for security issues, instalment, new techniques for fabricating like, indicators and sensors which are compatible with recent packaging standards and knowledge among people are key challenges and restraints for the market growth.

Regional Trends

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the Smart Packaging market across the globe. The U.S. occupies the biggest share of the market value in the region, followed by Canada. The rising demand for improved and interactive packaging solutions, rising working population account for the anticipated growth in the Smart Packaging market in the region.

The food and beverage demand has increased markedly, owing to the rising population (both, from within and due to immigration). To meet the extensive demands of the food sector, there has been a substantial rise in the volume of the imported food from several regions globally, thus, fuelling the demand for the market in the region.

Recent Developments

  • April, 2019: Tetra Pak launched a connected packaging platform, which will transform milk and juice cartons into interactive information channels, full-scale data carriers, and digital tools. For retailers, it will offer greater supply chain visibility enabling distributors to track stock movements and real-time insights.

  • Feb, 2019: Sealed Air acquired MGM’s (MGM is a prominent packaging company that provides flexible food packaging materials for consumer-packaged goods markets in Southeast Asia) the flexible packaging division. The acquisition is majorly aimed at enhancing its presence in Asia-Pacific and improving its printing and lamination capabilities.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-packaging-market-1300

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Smart Packaging Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The report on Smart Packaging Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Smart Packaging Market?

  • How will the Smart Packaging Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Smart Packaging Market?

  • What is the Smart Packaging market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Smart Packaging Market throughout the forecast period?

Speak To Analyst: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/smart-packaging-market-1300/contact-analyst

This market titled “Smart Packaging Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 13.88 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 33.00 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of around 12% From 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 – 2020

Forecast Years

2022 – 2028

Segments Covered

Technology

• Physical Tests

• Spectroscopy & Photometric-Based

• Chromatography-Based

End-user Vertical

• Food

• Beverage

• Healthcare

• Personal Care

• Other End-user Verticals

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/smart-packaging-market-1300/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Europe Stocks, U.S. Futures Rise on Russia Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and U.S. futures rose Tuesday after a report fueled optimism that Russia is de-escalating tensions with Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in Violent IncidentsAll sectors in Europe’s Stoxx 60

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% higher in the late morning today but have given up some of those gains during what has been a roller coaster of a day for the broader market. Shares of Upstart traded nearly 6% higher as of 2:33 p.m. ET. The market today is struggling for direction as investors weigh how fast the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, in the face of surging inflation.

  • Buffett Buys Chevron, Sells Visa and Mastercard in Q4

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought about 9.4 million shares of Chevron in the quarter, boosting its stake to 38 million.

  • Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy After It Crashed and Burned on Monday?

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had a tough day on Monday. Investors learned today that India had plans to ban the company's marquee mobile game -- Free Fire -- along with a number of other apps said to have ties to China, citing security concerns. Given the situation and the tremendous haircut it was given today, is Sea Limited stock a buy?

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Down By 13% Today

    The stock made an attempt to settle below the $140 level.

  • Sea Limited stock declines, AMD shares rise amid Xilinx acquisition announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving for companies like Sea Limited and Walmart in midday trading.

  • Elon Musk gave 5 million Tesla shares to charity after teasing possible donation to fight world hunger

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk donated more than 5 million Tesla shares in November, just days after the U.N. World Food Program outlined a plan to potentially use a $6 billion donation from the world's richest man.

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • Splunk stock surges as Cisco proposes $20 Billion takeover offer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco's $20 billion takeover offer to acquire Splunk, mixed earnings for 3M amid inflationary pressures, and how Coinbase's Super Bowl ad caused its stock to slip.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022. Oil prices have climbed above $90 per barrel, contributing to the rise in inflation but also bringing oil stocks back […]

  • Oil Slumps as Russia Says Some Troops to Return to Bases

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated from the highest since 2014 as traders weighed a possible cooling in the Ukrainian crisis.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in Violent IncidentsBrent futures fell as much as 2.1% to trade below $95 a

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.