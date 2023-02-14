U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,115.11
    -22.18 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,989.32
    -256.61 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,846.30
    -45.48 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,930.47
    -10.67 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.88
    -1.26 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.60
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    -0.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7760
    +0.0590 (+1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2165
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1920
    +0.7840 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,053.74
    +553.05 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.01
    +9.60 (+1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Global Smart Pest Monitoring Management System Market Size To Hit $1219 Million By 2030 | CAGR 7%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
·6 min read
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Smart Pest Monitoring Management System Market Size was valued at USD 805 million in 2021 and the worldwide Smart Pest Monitoring Management System market is expected to reach USD 1219 million by 2030, According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Major Vendors in Smart Pest Monitoring Management System Market: Ratdar, Anticimex, Bell Laboratories, Inc., Bayer AG, Corteva, EFOS d.o.o, SnapTrap B.V., Pelsis Group Ltd, VM Products, Rentokil Initial Plc, Futura GmbH, PestWest USA, Ratsense, Ecolab and Others.

New York, United States , Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Pest Monitoring Management System Market Size to grow from USD 805 million in 2021 to USD 1219 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period. Smart pest monitoring management systems are utilized for real-time monitoring of pest populations in residential, commercial, agriculture, and industrial premises. The Europe Smart Pest Monitoring Management System market size is anticipated to register commendable growth during 2021 to 2030.

 Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1441  

Smart pest monitoring management systems are used to monitor pest populations in real time in residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial environments. These systems give customers the ability to analyse and predict the rise of pest populations by combining smart pest traps with items like mechanical rats, mouse traps, and smart monitoring traps. They also help customers decide which preventative steps to apply before the insect population increases. The implementation of intelligent pest monitoring systems reduces the costs that consumers incur as a result of the use of chemicals and related pest activities.

Real-time pest population monitoring is done using smart pest monitoring management systems in commercial, residential, agricultural, and industrial buildings. In fact, it aids users in utilising mechanical rats, mouse traps, and smart pest traps to analyse and forecast the rise of pest populations through predictive analysis. The user of a sophisticated pest monitoring system can take preventive action before the pest population rises. Not only that, but it also lowers costs for customers by minimising the use of chemicals and other pest control methods because it provides complete site information, including the location of various targeted insects on the property. The main factors that can fuel the growth of the global smart pest monitoring management system market are the expansion of warehouses due to the rise in e-commerce and consumer goods as well as the rising demand for pest control services for the containment of bed bugs, cockroaches, termites, and mosquitoes in residential areas.

Government-imposed lockdown affected businesses in offices, businesses, factories, and many other locations. The need for sophisticated pest monitoring and management methods decreased as a result. The overall demand for the system is likely to increase once the industries resume their typical working conditions. These tools are absolutely necessary because to the rise in rodents, bugs, and pests in numerous industries.

Browse 48 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 235 Pages and in-depth TOC onGlobal Smart Pest Monitoring Management System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software), By End User (Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Industrial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.” in detail along with the table of contents.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1441  

Hardware segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the component, the global smart pest monitoring management system market is segmented into hardware and software. Over the course of the forecast, the hardware segment will have the highest market share. Hardware for the smart pest monitoring management system includes GPS drones, sensors, and smart monitoring traps. Smart monitoring traps are surveillance tools that draw in specific insect pests, detect the bug as it enters, and capture images of it.

Agriculture segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the global smart pest monitoring management system market is segmented into commercial, residential, agriculture, industrial. Over the course of the forecast, the agriculture segment will hold the biggest market share. As more complex technology is employed to expedite agricultural operations, including farmers' adoption of automated pest monitoring systems, the quantity of manual intervention in fields is decreasing. The manual pest control method used in agriculture is labour-intensive, expensive for farmers to implement, and dangerous for workers' safety. Solutions for effective pest monitoring management lower the frequency of the farmer's recurring field trips for pest monitoring and crop damage from pests. The accuracy of pest monitoring is increased while costs are reduced through the use of intelligent pest monitoring management systems.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1441  

North America holds the largest market share over the forecast.

Several North American industries, such as the automotive, chemical, rubber, and others, are expanding their industrial bases. Due to the increase of agricultural operations, this region is also one of the greatest users of smart pest monitoring management systems. Thus, the booming industrial industries are having an impact on the growth of the local market for smart pest monitoring management systems.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Vendors in Smart Pest Monitoring Management System Market: Ratdar, Anticimex, Bell Laboratories, Inc., Bayer AG, Corteva, EFOS d.o.o, SnapTrap B.V., Pelsis Group Ltd, VM Products, Rentokil Initial Plc, Futura GmbH, PestWest USA, Ratsense, Ecolab and Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1441  

Browse Related Reports

Global Smart Home Security Camera Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Wireless and Wired), By Product (IP Security Camera, Dome Security Camera, Bullet Security Camera and Others), By Application (Indoor Camera, Outdoor Camera and Doorbell Camera) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/smart-home-security-camera-market

Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Size, Share, and COVID – 19 Impact Analysis By Forecast ( Nowcasting, Short-range, Medium-range, and Long-range), By Organization Size ( Large enterprises and Small & medium enterprises), By Industry ( Transportation, Aviation, Banking Financial Services & Insurances( BFSI ), Agriculture, Energy & Utilities, Media, Manufacturing Retail, and Others ), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/weather-forecasting-services-market

Global OTT (Over the Top) Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Component (Software, and Service), By Revenue Model (Subscription, Advertisement, Hybrid, and Others), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud-based), By Content Type (Video, Audio, Games, Communication, and Others), By Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Education & Training, Health & Fitness, IT & Telecommunications, E-commerce, Government, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/over-the-top-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:    

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • I’m retired with about $1 million invested. Paying my adviser 1% would cost me $10K a year — no thanks. I’d rather pay someone hourly for help a couple times a year. Is this reasonable?

    While the 1% of assets under management fee has become the norm in the financial industry, it’s a) not always in the best interest of clients, and b) plenty of advisers will charge you in ways that may make more sense for you. Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one?

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • Nvidia’s stock could win big amid ‘AI arms race,’ says BofA analyst

    Instead of placing bets on which companies will rise to the top in artificial-intelligence-powered search, perhaps investors should look below the surface.

  • Oil Prices Slide As White House, OPEC Give Markets A Stir

    Oil prices fell Tuesday as the White House prepared another Strategic Petroleum Reserve sale, and as OPEC hoisted its demand forecast.

  • They're Draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Again, and More

    The U.S. is selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and that's affecting oil prices, and we also look at moves being made at Amazon and Ford. The Biden administration plans to sell another 26 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and that news is weighing on oil prices. Next week brings the February Flash PMI data from S&P Global (SPGI), which could either support or conflict with Bank of America's findings we mentioned earlier.

  • U.S. gas producers skimped on price hedges and now face a reckoning

    A rout in natural gas prices will hurt first-quarter earnings and cash flows at gas producers as hedges - the industry's version of price insurance - were inadequate to offset the expected losses, analysts and industry experts said. Producers starting the year with fewer hedges than historically will have to sell more gas at the market rate of about $2.45 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), below the breakeven prices for producing gas in some regions, and that may force some companies to reduce drilling and put off completing wells. Hedges, or contracts that lock in prices for future output, help producers protect cash flows against price swings, helping them drill and complete wells - crucial at a time when Europe has looked to the United States for gas.

  • Gas Traders on Edge as Texas Export Plant Gets Closer to Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas traders and buyers around the world are watching to see when a crucial US exporter of the fuel will fully recover from a June explosion. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?Freeport LNG on the Te

  • Laid-Off Tech Workers Seek Leverage on the Way Out

    For some tech workers, everything is negotiable, including the severance package that comes with a layoff. As tech companies shed tens of thousands of jobs, staffers at different levels are pushing back on the terms of their departures. Last May, Brian Liou, Rora’s founder, started hearing from laid-off tech workers who wanted help negotiating their severances; the company has since added it to its suite of services.

  • Here's How I'd Approach Palo Alto Networks

    Goldman initiated coverage of security software company Palo Alto Networks on Tuesday with a $205 price target. In this daily bar chart of PANW, below, I can see that prices made a "V" bottom in January. PANW has rallied above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines.

  • Coca-Cola CEO Gives Upbeat Earnings Outlook, Says Price Increases Are Coming

    The soft-drinks company said comparable adjusted earnings will be 4% to 5% higher than the $2.48 per share reported in 2022.

  • Airbus Plans to Boost Production of Biggest Jets Amid Rebounding Demand

    LONDON— Airbus SE buoyed by its latest deal to sell widebodies to Air India Ltd., is planning to boost production rates of its two biggest models as it tries to capitalize on resurgent demand for long-haul travel, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Coca-Cola to push ahead with price hikes as PepsiCo hits pause

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co said on Tuesday it would raise soda prices further in 2023 to combat stubbornly high costs, in sharp contrast to a halt at rival PepsiCo Inc, as the beverage giants bet on different paths to boost sales for the year. Coca-Cola also forecast annual profit growth above Wall Street expectations, while PepsiCo had delivered a more somber forecast last week. A near duopoly in the global carbonated drinks market has made it relatively easy for the companies to undertake multiple cost inflation-induced price hikes over the last year without demand drying up.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Gas Pipeline Restart Is Set to Bring Price Relief to California

    (Bloomberg) -- A key pipeline supplying natural gas to California is returning to service, signaling some price relief after an 18-month interruption that helped propel a surge in heating and power costs in the state. Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?These Are the $439,00

  • Apple faces obstacles in move to boost India manufacturing - FT

    The Cupertino, California-based company has been shifting production away from China after the country's strict COVID-related restrictions dented supply chains across industries and as trade and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington escalated. At a casings factory in southern India run by conglomerate Tata Group, only about half of the components from the production line are in good enough shape to be sent to Apple's supplier Foxconn, FT reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. This 50% 'yield' does not meet Apple's goal for zero defects, FT reported, adding that the company's process of expanding in India has been slow in part due to challenges in logistics, tariffs and infrastructure.

  • Once-Hot EV Metals Fragile as China Warning Follows Goldman

    (Bloomberg) -- Battery-metals prices are set to retreat from highs this year as surging supplies trigger gluts, a leading Chinese industry group warned following a similar note of caution from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons

  • Climate activists would applaud BP if they had more political sense

    The climate Left has picked the wrong target in vilifying BP. It is a futile mistake to tar every oil and gas company with the same brush.

  • Coca-Cola Has a Sports-Drink Problem as BodyArmor Stumbles

    Coca-Cola paid $5.6 billion to buy a fast-growing sports drink—and then fumbled it, Coke Chief Executive James Quincey said Tuesday. BodyArmor’s sales declined in the latest quarter, as the soda company integrated the startup brand with Coke’s other sports drink, Powerade, Mr. Quincey said. Coca-Cola’s U.S. sports-drink market share has slipped in recent months, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis of Nielsen data.

  • Sandwich chain Subway to explore sale

    The Wall Street Journal said last month a potential sale could value Subway at more than $10 billion. Founded in 1965 by 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Peter Buck, the company has been owned by the founding families since its first restaurant opened as "Pete's Super Submarines" in Bridgeport, Connecticut. In 2021, Subway decided to overhaul its menu and pour more money into marketing in a bid to win back customers with its new sandwiches amid stiff competition from Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.