U.S. markets open in 8 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,984.25
    +18.25 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,678.00
    +117.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,817.25
    +82.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.40
    +10.40 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.15
    -0.72 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.70
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0333
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    +1.21 (+5.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1772
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2900
    +0.2900 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,701.78
    +799.69 (+5.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.95
    +18.66 (+4.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,001.68
    +38.21 (+0.14%)
     

Global Smart Pillows Market Size to Grow by USD 661.29 Million, 37% of Market's Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart pillows market size is expected to grow by USDS 661.29 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.38% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The demand for higher levels of comfort from developed areas, high incidences of sleep disorders, and increasing investments in sleep technology are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products, the high cost of smart pillows, and less production rate of smart pillows will hamper the market growth. Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Pillows Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Pillows Market 2022-2026

Smart Pillows Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 37% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from the region. This growth is attributed to factors such as the demand for higher levels of comfort from developed countries. The US is the key market for smart pillows in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions.

Learn about the contribution of each region summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions in this report. Buy Now for regional and country-specific information

Smart Pillows Market: Some Companies Covered:

  • ADVANSA GmbH - The company offers smart pillows such as Advansa iX 21 smart pillow.

  • Casper Sleep Inc. - The company offers smart pillows such as foam pillows with snow technology.

  • Gio Clavis Co. Ltd. - The company offers smart pillows such as Gio Smart pillow.

  • Mediflow Inc. - The company offers smart pillows such as water pillows with elite memory foam.

  • Moona - The company offers smart pillows such as Moona 2, comprising a pillow pad with a tracker.

  • 10minds.

  • iSense

  • MAETEL

  • Pressure Profile Systems

  • REM Fit

  • Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

  • Smart Nora

  • The Sleep Co.

  • Wendre Group

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Smart Pillows Market: Market Driver

The demand for higher levels of comfort in developed countries is driving market growth. The demand for smart home accessories has been spurred by rising customer interest in smart home ecosystems. Tech-savvy customers are up-to-date with recent innovations and prefer connected home solutions. The adoption of smart technology devices has significantly increased the demand for products for smart homes worldwide. Thus, the growing penetration of smart homes will drive the growth of the global smart pillows market during the forecast period.

Smart Pillows Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel comprises physical stores that offer smart pillows and beds, such as specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and department stores. The specialty stores retail format is the largest revenue generator in the global smart pillows market.

Smart Pillows Market: What our Reports Offer

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data from 2021 to 2026

  • Market trends (opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

Smart Bed Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The smart bed market share is expected to increase to USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.52%. This report extensively covers segmentations by application (healthcare, residential, and hospitality) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Smart Office Furniture Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The smart office furniture market share is expected to increase by USD 85.11 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.78%. This report extensively segments the market by distribution channel (offline and online), product (smart tables, desks, and storage and smart seatings, benches, and stools), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Smart Pillows Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.38%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 661.29 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

17.78

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

10minds., ADVANSA GmbH, Casper Sleep Inc., Gio Clavis Co. Ltd., iSense, MAETEL, Mediflow Inc., Moona, Pressure Profile Systems, REM Fit, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Smart Nora, The Sleep Co., and Wendre Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 10minds.

  • 10.4 ADVANSA GmbH

  • 10.5 Casper Sleep Inc.

  • 10.6 Gio Clavis Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 MAETEL

  • 10.8 Mediflow Inc.

  • 10.9 Moona

  • 10.10 Pressure Profile Systems

  • 10.11 Smart Nora

  • 10.12 The Sleep Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-pillows-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-661-29-million-37-of-markets-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301676818.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • Amazon Is Set for Major Layoffs. Here's What It Means for the Stock

    After months of hinting at job cuts, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just dropped the ax. The layoffs will target Amazon's devices business, which includes Alexa, as well as retail and human resources. This will be the first round of major job cuts in the Amazon's history.

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • The brands and models car shoppers want most—despite inventory levels

    American car shoppers continue to seek out the brand that consistently has among the lowest inventory, representing missed opportunities for many buyers.

  • Singapore’s Sea Slashed 7,000 Jobs in Six Months to Curb Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. has cut about 7,000 jobs, or roughly 10% of its workforce, in the past six months as it fights to stem ballooning losses and win back investors, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes

  • Is Honeywell Starting to Give You a Fear of Heights?

    Honeywell International -- a diversified manufacturing and technology company -- has seen its stock price soar in recent weeks. Let's check out the charts to see if we should part ways or stay on for further gains.

  • Disney to implement hiring freezes, job cuts to manage costs

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal discusses Disney's cost-cutting measures and how 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' performed in its box office debut.

  • Real Estate Agents Aren't Surprised Digital Brokers Like Redfin Are In Trouble

    One year ago, tech real estate marketplace Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) announced it was discontinuing its iBuyer division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 25% of its workforce. This week, digital real estate brokerage Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ: RDFN) has done the same, shutting down its Redfin Now division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 13% of its staff. While many will see this as a sad sign of a faltering real estate economy, many real estate professionals

  • Is $500k Enough to Retire at Age 60?

    Most people widely accept that the retirement age is 65 because this has long been the traditional age needed for Social Security benefits. However, it has increased to 66 or 67 in recent times, depending on when you were born. … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 60 With $500,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees, Apple CEO details ‘deliberate’ hiring

    The New York Times reported that Amazon is planning to lay off roughly 10,000 employees in the coming days, while Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that his company is being deliberate in hiring amid economic uncertainty.

  • Oil Market Faces ‘Considerable Uncertainties,’ OPEC Warns

    The cartel warned that major unknowns such as Covid-19 cases in China and the impact of Western efforts to frustrate Russian oil exports clouded the outlook for energy markets.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Reports Taiwan Semiconductor, Jefferies Stakes in Latest 13F

    Warren Buffett's company [spent $9 billion](https://www.wsj.com/articles/berkshire-hathaway-bought-9-billion-in-stock-in-third-quarter-11668445013) buying stocks in the three months through September, according to its latest 13F filing. Here's what it bought: + 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (a new position) + 5.8 million shares of American building materials manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific (a new position) + 433,558 shares of Jefferies Financial (a new position) + Be

  • 15 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After The 2022 Stock Market Collapse

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest tech companies in the world after the 2022 stock market collapse. If you want to explore similar tech companies, you can also take a look at 5 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After the 2022 Stock Market Collapse. 2022 has been a bad year for […]

  • Tesla-Backed Nickel Miner Cuts Output After Waste Dam Leak

    (Bloomberg) -- The troubled Goro nickel mine -- one of the world’s largest deposits, which is part-owned by Trafigura Group and backed by Tesla Inc. -- has been forced to reduce production to address a leak from its tailings dam. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals

  • Major US LNG Exporter May Extend Texas Plant Outage Through December

    (Bloomberg) -- A major US liquefied natural gas exporter will likely extend an outage that began in June, curbing much-needed supply to customers in Europe and Asia right before winter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFreeport LNG told

  • You can’t rely on Social Security to fund your retirement — it’s time to rethink your retirement savings strategy

    Following a period of record inflation, Social Security’s latest cost of living adjustment (COLA) means retirees will see the biggest bump to their benefits checks in 40 years. While this move will provide much-needed relief to struggling retirees — as the price of everything from groceries to gasoline skyrockets — it doesn’t necessarily spell good things for the future of Social Security, which has a projected depletion date of 2035 for its trust fund. Americans are running out of longstanding “safety nets” — without infrastructure like pensions or Social Security, the impetus falls onto the individual to take on more responsibility, now more than ever, for their own retirement security.

  • Boeing wants U.S. FAA to approve paint fix for 787 wing peeling

    WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Monday that operators of its 787 Dreamliner jetliners have experienced paint peeling issues on wing and horizontal stabilizer surfaces due to ultraviolet radiation exposure, and asked U.S. regulators to approve its plan to address the issue. The announcement is the most recent evidence of exterior problems on the latest carbon-composite jets as Europe's Airbus faces a $2 billion London court battle with Qatar Airways over the deteriorating surface of its competing A350. Airbus argues it is a generic but harmless problem stemming from the way paint and carbon interact, while Qatar Airways, which operates both competing types, blames a deeper A350 defect potentially weakening lightning protection on those jets alone.

  • Amazon Prime members are receiving ‘disproportionate value’ from deals: Vice President

    Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss reports of upcoming layoffs at the company, the state of the tech industry, and Prime membership growth.