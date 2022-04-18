The Global Smart Pills Drug Delivery Market is expected to grow by $ 4.69 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 18.66% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Smart Pills Drug Delivery Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the smart pills drug delivery market and it is poised to grow by $ 4. 69 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 18.

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart pills drug delivery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, reimbursement approval of diagnostic and screening capsule endoscopes, and a rise in demand for bowel scope screening.

The smart pills drug delivery market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Capsule endoscopy

• Drug delivery

• Patient monitoring



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increased patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries as one of the prime reasons driving the smart pills drug delivery market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the R&D investments in developing smart pills by manufacturers, and extended indication coverage for the use of capsule endoscopes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart pills drug delivery market vendors that include CapsoVision Inc., Check-Cap Ltd., etectRx, General Electric Co., HQ Inc, Insulet Corp., IntroMedic Co. Ltd., Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Europa SE and Co. KG, and Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. Also, the smart pills drug delivery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

