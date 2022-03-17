U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,345.25
    -12.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,983.00
    -76.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,908.75
    -44.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,021.70
    -6.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.09
    +4.05 (+4.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.70
    +33.50 (+1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    +0.81 (+3.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1050
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.93
    -2.90 (-9.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3169
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5850
    -0.1730 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,799.58
    +321.31 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.48
    +38.92 (+4.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.49
    -3.19 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     

Global Smart Retail Market Report 2021-2028 - Growing Penetration and Product Launches of AR, VR, AI, and IoT

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Smart Retail Market

Smart Retail Market
Smart Retail Market

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Retail Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Solution, By Application, By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart retail market size is expected to reach USD 127.28 billion by 2028

The significant factors that propel the market growth are the technological development in real-time data analytics coupled with the increasing adoption of automation and robotics in the retail sector fuel demand of smart retail globally. In addition, the growing penetration and product launch of AR, VR, AI, and IoT helps improve customer experiences, as business operations will further drive the retail market demand.

For instance, In June 2021, Qualcomm declared the company's seven new chips designs for supporting new IoT devices across the retail sector. Furthermore, escalating number of stores in the emerging markets for offering more convince to the end-users and increasing strategic development by the vendors propel the retail industry growth.

Based on application, the visual marketing segment is leading the industry across the globe. The rising influence of social media among the population and the growing focus on providing a better experience to the end-users boost the segment growth.

The continuous development of the technologies such as smart retail store technologies, AI facial recognition technology, and smart retail communication technology in the trading sector is propelling market growth. Also, digital and online platforms are providing significant opportunities for the growth of retail as they enhance better communication between the customer and retailers. It also assists retailers in organizing their value chain and processes.

For instance, in September 2019, the Ingenico Group declared the company's collaboration with a British multinational retailer company-M&S. the partnership aims to introduce a new payment service that occupies all M&S touch-points and customer digital channels, which is essential to manage sale goals and customer experience.

Numerous manufactures are opting for different policies or marketing strategies for expanding their business operations worldwide.

For instance, in January 2021, Sensormatic Solutions introduced its new retail platform for Sensormatic IQ, assisting retailers with artificial intelligence, IoT, and machine learning at scale. Sensormatic IQ integrates data from third-party sources & retailers to transport total visibility into shopper insights and operations, impels data-driven outcomes for retailers, and creates value opportunities moves for the retailers.

Key Players Operating in the Market Include

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • AWM SMART SHELF

  • Bossa Nova Robotics

  • Broadcom Corporation

  • Cisco Systems

  • Estimote Inc

  • Fiserv Inc.

  • Google LLC

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Ingenico

  • Intel Corporation

  • LG Display Co. Ltd.

  • NCR Corporation

  • PAR Technology Corporation

  • PAX Global Technology Limited

  • Pricer

  • PTC

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Samsung Electronics

  • SoftBank Robotics

  • Standard Cognition Corp.

  • Verifone Systems

  • Zippin

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Highlights

3. Research Methodology
3.1. Overview
3.2. Data Sources

4. Smart Retail Market Insights
4.1. Smart Retail - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Smart Retail Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Innovations in inventory management
4.2.1.2. Incorporation of artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and augmented reality
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. Technical difficulties
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Smart Retail Market Industry trends
4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Smart Retail Market, by Solution
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Smart Retail Market, by Solution, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.3. Hardware
5.4. Software

6. Smart Retail Market Assessment by Application
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Smart Retail Market, by Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.3. Visual Marketing
6.4. Smart Label
6.5. Smart Payment System
6.6. Intelligent System

7. Smart Retail Market Assessment by Geography
7.1. Key findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Smart Retail Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
8.1.1. Expansion
8.1.2. Acquisitions
8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

9. Company Profiles
9.1. Company Overview
9.2. Financial Performance
9.3. Product Benchmarking
9.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5npux0

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Alibaba makes stunning rebound, surges 37% in one day

    Alibaba (BABA) made a stunning rebound on Wednesday, closing 37%, its biggest one day gain since 2014. The move added about $80 billion to the Chinese e-commerce giant's market cap in one day.

  • Buffett Buys Again: Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Its Stake in Occidental Petroleum to 14.6%

    Aggressive buying spurs speculation that Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett may ultimately want to purchase the entire energy company.

  • Why Baidu, Tencent Holdings, and Pinduoduo Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Chinese internet giants Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were rocketing skyward on Wednesday, up 25.9%, 25.8%, and -- wait for it -- 43.6%, respectively, as of 1:16 p.m. ET. Of course, they also come after an unprecedented losing streak for Chinese stocks over the past week. Chinese stocks have been wrecked by a combination of factors.

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Shares Shot Higher Wednesday

    What happened Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are volatile by nature. Most EV companies aren't yet profitable, and much of investors' excitement is built on hope and potential. But recent volatility hasn't been driven by the underlying business or market potential.

  • China signaling support for its tech stocks is ‘a sea change,’ equity manager says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the surge in China's internet companies, China's past tech crackdowns, and the forecasts for Chinese stocks like Alibaba.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today: Is the Market Overreacting?

    Rivian investors have been bullish over the past two days, but there's much more work to be done.

  • Amazon Stock Looks Primed for Takeoff

    Shares of e-commerce and cloud-computing behemoth Amazon (AMZN) have been volatile as of late, following news that the stock is getting a 20-for-1 split. That's a huge deal that will open the door to a new world of small retail investors. Indeed, splits for big tech has been some sort of trend lately, and Amazon is jumping aboard the bandwagon. Amazon's Split and Share Repurchase Ignite a Bounce Although splits are ultimately good for retail investors, they don't add value for existing sharehold

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Is Jumping Higher Today

    What happened Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) were running 7.5% higher at 10:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday, one day after the movie theater operator surprised the markets with news it was investing in a gold and silver mining company.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • Euro Continues to Undulate

    The Euro has rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday as we await the interest rate decision coming out of the Federal Reserve.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Flashes Bullish Signal On Fed, China, Russia-Ukraine News; What To Do Now

    News from China, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Federal Reserve spurred a big market rally. But don't get too excited yet.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.