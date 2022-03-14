Global Smart Retail Market Report 2021-2028 - Rising Influence of Social Media and Growing Focus on Providing a Better Experience

DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Retail Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Solution, By Application, By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global smart retail market size is expected to reach USD 127.28 billion by 2028



The significant factors that propel the market growth are the technological development in real-time data analytics coupled with the increasing adoption of automation and robotics in the retail sector fuel demand of smart retail globally. In addition, the growing penetration and product launch of AR, VR, AI, and IoT helps improve customer experiences, as business operations will further drive the retail market demand.



For instance, In June 2021, Qualcomm declared the company's seven new chips designs for supporting new IoT devices across the retail sector. Furthermore, escalating number of stores in the emerging markets for offering more convince to the end-users and increasing strategic development by the vendors propel the retail industry growth.



Based on application, the visual marketing segment is leading the industry across the globe. The rising influence of social media among the population and the growing focus on providing a better experience to the end-users boost the segment growth.



The continuous development of the technologies such as smart retail store technologies, AI facial recognition technology, and smart retail communication technology in the trading sector is propelling market growth. Also, digital and online platforms are providing significant opportunities for the growth of retail as they enhance better communication between the customer and retailers. It also assists retailers in organizing their value chain and processes.



For instance, in September 2019, the Ingenico Group declared the company's collaboration with a British multinational retailer company-M&S. the partnership aims to introduce a new payment service that occupies all M&S touch-points and customer digital channels, which is essential to manage sale goals and customer experience.



Numerous manufactures are opting for different policies or marketing strategies for expanding their business operations worldwide.

Story continues

For instance, in January 2021, Sensormatic Solutions introduced its new retail platform for Sensormatic IQ, assisting retailers with artificial intelligence, IoT, and machine learning at scale. Sensormatic IQ integrates data from third-party sources & retailers to transport total visibility into shopper insights and operations, impels data-driven outcomes for retailers, and creates value opportunities moves for the retailers.

Key Players Operating in the Market Include

Amazon.com Inc.

AWM SMART SHELF

Bossa Nova Robotics

Broadcom Corporation

Cisco Systems

Estimote Inc

Fiserv Inc.

Google LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Ingenico

Intel Corporation

LG Display Co. Ltd.

NCR Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation

PAX Global Technology Limited

Pricer

PTC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics

SoftBank Robotics

Standard Cognition Corp.

Verifone Systems

Zippin

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Stakeholders



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.2. Data Sources



4. Smart Retail Market Insights

4.1. Smart Retail - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Smart Retail Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Innovations in inventory management

4.2.1.2. Incorporation of artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and augmented reality

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Technical difficulties

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Smart Retail Market Industry trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Smart Retail Market, by Solution

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Smart Retail Market, by Solution, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3. Hardware

5.4. Software



6. Smart Retail Market Assessment by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Smart Retail Market, by Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.3. Visual Marketing

6.4. Smart Label

6.5. Smart Payment System

6.6. Intelligent System



7. Smart Retail Market Assessment by Geography

7.1. Key findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Smart Retail Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.1.1. Expansion

8.1.2. Acquisitions

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Company Overview

9.2. Financial Performance

9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4. Recent Development



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mmbogo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-retail-market-report-2021-2028---rising-influence-of-social-media-and-growing-focus-on-providing-a-better-experience-301501704.html

SOURCE Research and Markets