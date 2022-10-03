The Global Smart Rings Market is expected to grow by $27.69 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.89% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Smart Rings Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the smart rings market and it is poised to grow by $27. 69 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20. 89% during the forecast period.

Our report on the smart rings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by multiple applications of smart rings, advances in technology and miniature electronic components, and the development of low-power electronics.

The smart rings market analysis includes application, technology segment, and geographic landscape.



The smart rings market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Notifications

• Security

• Payment

• Health and wellness

• Data transfer



By Technology

• Bluetooth-enabled smart rings

• NFC-enabled smart rings



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the popularity of wearable devices as payment methods as one of the prime reasons driving the smart rings market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of strategic partnerships and M&A activities and the growing application of smart rings for health and wellness will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the smart rings market covers the following areas:

• Smart rings market sizing

• Smart rings market forecast

• Smart rings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart rings market vendors that include Circular SAS, Contacto, E SENSES, Fujitsu Ltd., Haltian Oy, iQibla LLC, Jakcom Technology Co. Ltd., K Wearables Ltd., Logbar Inc., McLear Ltd., Origami Group Ltd., Oura Health Ltd., Proxy, Rajmall Inventives Pvt. Ltd., Ringly Inc., SLEEPON, TheTouch X s.r.o., Tokenize Inc., Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt Ltd, and Vigofere Oy. Also, the smart rings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

