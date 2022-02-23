U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

Global Smart Routers Market to 2028 - Featuring TP-Link, Tenda and Netgear Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Routers Market Outlook 2020: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart routers market is anticipated to grow with a value CAGR of 4.9% over 2019-2028. According to a study published by Insure Insights on the Smart Routers Market, aSmart Router is also known as Smart Wi-Fi router, it provides interaction with mobile applications and devices and provides internet connection through Wi-Fi mode and improves the Wi-Fi experience in automated, intelligent ways.Theincrease in the focus to on different sectors to increase the use of Iot by adopting smart devices have driven the market.

Top Driver:

The growing demand for fair internet connection have driven the Market

The technological advancements in Smart Routers and growing demand for fair internet connection have primarily contributed in the Market. Moreover, the increasing demand for high speed internet connection for Home and office use have promoted the market growth. The rising demand for remote monitoring systems and increase in the use of IoT in various industries have positively impacted the market growth.

300 Mbps and below has obtained the highest growth in the Global Smart Routers Market

Based on Product, the market is bifurcated into 300 Mbps and below, 300-1000 Mbps and Above 1000 Mbps. The 300 Mbps and below segment have held the most significant growth. The rise in the use of 300 Mbps and below Smart Routers for residential use is the key reason for the segmental growth. The increase in the need for internet connection at hoses have further boosted the segmental growth.

Based on Application, the market is further divided into Home, Office, and Entertainment. The Home segment has held in the lucrative share owing to increase in the demand for internet connect at home, The COVID-19 outbreak have highly contributed to the growth due to the increase in the cases of work from home and Online Classes.However, the Office segment is expected to growth at a remarkable rate due to the increase in the demand for better internet connection at Offices.

North America to rule the Regional Market due to the growing demand for Smart Routers

The regional market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and SAMEA. The rise, in economic development and growing demand for Smart Router in the region are the prime factors for the regional growth of the market. The high adoption of advanced technologies and increased demand for Internet connection for various sectors have contributed to the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial rate owing to the rising in the demand for Smart Routers I countries like China, India, South Korea, Japan etc. The rising focus by government for digitalization is further boosting the regional market

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report
1. It provides a technological development map over time to understand the growth rate of the industry.
2. The report offers a dynamic method to various factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market.
3. It renders a definite analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
4. It builds a seven-year estimate based on how the market is predicted to grow.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Overview And Scope

Chapter 2 Our Research Practice

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis
4.1 Overview
4.2 Prevalence analysis
4.3 Key Factor Impact Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Smart Routers Market Forces
5.1 What's Driving the Market
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1 Power of Suppliers
5.2.2 Threats From New Entrants
5.2.3 Power of Buyer
5.2.4 Threat From Substitute Product
5.2.5 Degree of Competition

Chapter 6 Global Smart Routers Market -Industry Snapshots
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Global Smart Routers Market Value, 2019 - 2026, (US$ Bn)
6.2 Market Overview
6.2.1 Drivers Analysis
6.2.2 Restraint/Challenges analysis
6.2.3 Opportunity Analysis
6.3 Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis
6.4 Market SWOT Analysis

Chapter 7 Global Smart Routers Market Analysis, by Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 Key Findings for Smart Routers Market- By Product
7.2.1 Smart Routers Market- 300 Mbps and below
7.2.2 Smart Routers Market- 300-1000 Mbps
7.2.3 Smart Routers Market- Above 1000 Mbps

Chapter 8 Global Smart Routers Market Analysis, by Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Key Findings for Smart Routers Market- By Application
8.2.1 Smart Routers Market- Home
8.2.2 Smart Routers Market- Office
8.2.3 Smart Routers Market- Entertainment

Chapter 9 Smart Routers Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 10 Market Competition Analysis
10.1 Market Share/Positioning Analysis
10.1.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors, 2019
10.1.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players
10.1.3 Recent Developments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles- Snapshot
11.1 TP-Link
11.1.1 Business Fundamentals
11.1.2 Financial Snapshots
11.1.3 Product Portfolio
11.1.4 Recent Developments
11.2 D-Link
11.3 Tenda
11.4 Netgear
11.5 Asus
11.6 Huawei
11.7 Qihoo 360
11.8 Gee
11.9 Xiaomi

Chapter 12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tb19nz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


