Global Smart Routers Market to 2028 - Featuring TP-Link, Tenda and Netgear Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Routers Market Outlook 2020: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart routers market is anticipated to grow with a value CAGR of 4.9% over 2019-2028. According to a study published by Insure Insights on the Smart Routers Market, aSmart Router is also known as Smart Wi-Fi router, it provides interaction with mobile applications and devices and provides internet connection through Wi-Fi mode and improves the Wi-Fi experience in automated, intelligent ways.Theincrease in the focus to on different sectors to increase the use of Iot by adopting smart devices have driven the market.



Top Driver:

The growing demand for fair internet connection have driven the Market



The technological advancements in Smart Routers and growing demand for fair internet connection have primarily contributed in the Market. Moreover, the increasing demand for high speed internet connection for Home and office use have promoted the market growth. The rising demand for remote monitoring systems and increase in the use of IoT in various industries have positively impacted the market growth.



300 Mbps and below has obtained the highest growth in the Global Smart Routers Market



Based on Product, the market is bifurcated into 300 Mbps and below, 300-1000 Mbps and Above 1000 Mbps. The 300 Mbps and below segment have held the most significant growth. The rise in the use of 300 Mbps and below Smart Routers for residential use is the key reason for the segmental growth. The increase in the need for internet connection at hoses have further boosted the segmental growth.



Based on Application, the market is further divided into Home, Office, and Entertainment. The Home segment has held in the lucrative share owing to increase in the demand for internet connect at home, The COVID-19 outbreak have highly contributed to the growth due to the increase in the cases of work from home and Online Classes.However, the Office segment is expected to growth at a remarkable rate due to the increase in the demand for better internet connection at Offices.



North America to rule the Regional Market due to the growing demand for Smart Routers



The regional market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and SAMEA. The rise, in economic development and growing demand for Smart Router in the region are the prime factors for the regional growth of the market. The high adoption of advanced technologies and increased demand for Internet connection for various sectors have contributed to the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial rate owing to the rising in the demand for Smart Routers I countries like China, India, South Korea, Japan etc. The rising focus by government for digitalization is further boosting the regional market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Overview And Scope



Chapter 2 Our Research Practice



Chapter 3 Executive Summary



Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Prevalence analysis

4.3 Key Factor Impact Analysis



Chapter 5 Global Smart Routers Market Forces

5.1 What's Driving the Market

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Threats From New Entrants

5.2.3 Power of Buyer

5.2.4 Threat From Substitute Product

5.2.5 Degree of Competition



Chapter 6 Global Smart Routers Market -Industry Snapshots

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Global Smart Routers Market Value, 2019 - 2026, (US$ Bn)

6.2 Market Overview

6.2.1 Drivers Analysis

6.2.2 Restraint/Challenges analysis

6.2.3 Opportunity Analysis

6.3 Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Market SWOT Analysis



Chapter 7 Global Smart Routers Market Analysis, by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Findings for Smart Routers Market- By Product

7.2.1 Smart Routers Market- 300 Mbps and below

7.2.2 Smart Routers Market- 300-1000 Mbps

7.2.3 Smart Routers Market- Above 1000 Mbps



Chapter 8 Global Smart Routers Market Analysis, by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Key Findings for Smart Routers Market- By Application

8.2.1 Smart Routers Market- Home

8.2.2 Smart Routers Market- Office

8.2.3 Smart Routers Market- Entertainment



Chapter 9 Smart Routers Market Analysis by Region



Chapter 10 Market Competition Analysis

10.1 Market Share/Positioning Analysis

10.1.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors, 2019

10.1.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players

10.1.3 Recent Developments



Chapter 11 Company Profiles- Snapshot

11.1 TP-Link

11.1.1 Business Fundamentals

11.1.2 Financial Snapshots

11.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.1.4 Recent Developments

11.2 D-Link

11.3 Tenda

11.4 Netgear

11.5 Asus

11.6 Huawei

11.7 Qihoo 360

11.8 Gee

11.9 Xiaomi



Chapter 12 Appendix



