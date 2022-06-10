Global Smart Sex Toys Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Major Players - LELO, We-Vibe, Elvie, Lioness, Lovehoney, Lovely, OhMiBod, Womanizer, Fantasy for Her, The Cowgirl

Company Logo

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Sex Toys Market, By Type (Vibrator, Massager, Stimulators, Rings, Others), By End User (Male, Female), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart sex toys market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2022-2027

The growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of adult products in the sexual wellness industry. The growing disposable income of consumers and increasing need for personalized sexual experiences are accelerating the growth of the global smart sex toys market. Smart sex toys provide information about what consumers find pleasurable and satisfying.



Thus, market players are introducing smart sex toys that can be integrated with built-in applications and compatible mobile applications, which can help consumers learn and improve their orgasms.

Moreover, the growing openness of consumers regarding their sexual preferences and increased inclination towards leading a healthy sexual lifestyle are driving the growth of the global smart sex toys market. People in long-distance relationships are utilizing smart sex toys from remote locations to optimize the solo experience based on past sexual experiences, contributing to their significant demand.

Manufacturers of smart sex toys are making investments in introducing innovation in female- and male-centric products, fueling the growth of the smart sex toys market. Manufacturers are investing in developing female- and male-centric products such as vibrators, massagers, stimulators, and rings, which is expected to drive the global smart sex toys market The growing use of blockchain technology for manufacturing smart sex toys and sharing real-time intimate sensations is anticipated to boost the smart sex toys market in the coming years

The growing number of sales channels offering smart sex toys to expand their consumer base and accelerate the sales of their products are propelling the demand for smart sex toys. Market players are changing consumer perception using social media campaigns to reduce the social stigma related to sex and sex toys, propelling the growth of smart sex toys.



The global smart sex toys market is segmented by type, end user, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competition landscape. Based on the type, the market is fragmented into vibrators, massagers, stimulators, rings, and others.

The vibrator segment is expected to dominate the global smart sex toys market during the forecast period due to the launch of vibrators of different intensities and the emergence of market players introducing vibrators.



Major market players operating in the global smart sex toys market are LELO, We-Vibe, Elvie, Lioness, Lovehoney, Lovely, OhMiBod, Womanizer, Fantasy for Her, The Cowgirl, among others.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global smart sex toys market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global smart sex toys market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027

To classify and forecast global smart sex toys market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global smart sex toys market

To identify drivers and challenges for global smart sex toys market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global smart sex toys market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global smart sex toys market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global smart sex toys market

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart sex toys market

LELO

We-Vibe

Elvie

Lioness

Lovehoney

Lovely

OhMiBod

Womanizer

Fantasy for Her

The Cowgirl

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Sources of Information



5. Global Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Vibrator, Massager, Stimulators, Rings, Others)

5.2.2. By End User (Male, Female)

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company (2021)

5.3. Market Map



6. North America Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By End User

6.2.3. By Distribution Channel

6.2.4. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico and Rest of North America)

6.3. North America: Country Analysis

6.3.1. United States Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook

6.3.2. Canada Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook

6.3.3. Mexico Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook



7. Europe Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By End User

7.2.3. By Distribution Channel

7.2.4. By Country (France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain and Rest of Europe)

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. France Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook

7.3.2. Germany Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook

7.3.3. United Kingdom Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook

7.3.4. Italy Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook

7.3.5. Spain Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By End User

8.2.3. By Distribution Channel

8.2.4. By Country (China; India; Japan; South Korea; Australia; and Rest of Asia Pacific)

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. China Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook

8.3.2. India Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook

8.3.3. Japan Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook

8.3.4. South Korea Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook

8.3.5. Australia Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By End User

9.2.3. By Distribution Channel

9.2.4. By Country (UAE; Saudi Arabia; South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis

9.3.1. South Africa Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook

9.3.2. Saudi Arabia Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook

9.3.3. UAE Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook



10. South America Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By End User

10.2.3. By Distribution Channel

10.2.4. By Country (Brazil; Argentina; Colombia; and Rest of South America)

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Smart Sex Toys Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends and Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles

13.1.1. Company Details

13.1.2. Financials (As reported)

13.1.3. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

13.1.4. Pricing of Target Products

13.1.5. Market positioning



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzlrp9

