Global Smart Shopping Cart Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Caper, Cart Technologies and Focal Systems Among Others

·3 min read

DUBLIN, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Shopping Cart Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Smart Shopping Cart Market is projected to reach USD 4,646.39 million by 2027 from USD 1,103.41 million in 2021, at a CAGR 27.07% during the forecast period.

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

  • The Americas Smart Shopping Cart Market size was estimated at USD 407.35 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 510.37 million in 2022, at a CAGR 26.65% to reach USD 1,681.14 million by 2027.

  • The Asia-Pacific Smart Shopping Cart Market size was estimated at USD 304.77 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 389.24 million in 2022, at a CAGR 27.44% to reach USD 1,306.20 million by 2027.

  • The Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Shopping Cart Market size was estimated at USD 391.28 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 496.99 million in 2022, at a CAGR 27.22% to reach USD 1,659.04 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on smart shopping cart identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Americas Smart Shopping Cart Market
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Argentina
4.3. Brazil
4.4. Canada
4.5. Mexico
4.6. United States

5. Asia-Pacific Smart Shopping Cart Market
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Australia
5.3. China
5.4. India
5.5. Indonesia
5.6. Japan
5.7. Malaysia
5.8. Philippines
5.9. Singapore
5.10. South Korea
5.11. Taiwan
5.12. Thailand

6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Shopping Cart Market
6.1. Introduction
6.2. France
6.3. Germany
6.4. Italy
6.5. Netherlands
6.6. Qatar
6.7. Russia
6.8. Saudi Arabia
6.9. South Africa
6.10. Spain
6.11. United Arab Emirates
6.12. United Kingdom

7. Company Usability Profiles
7.1. AiFi
7.2. Caper Inc.
7.3. Cart Technologies
7.4. Focal Systems Inc.
7.5. Fujitsu Limited
7.6. Grabango
7.7. International Business Machines Corporation
7.8. Microsoft Corporation
7.9. SAP SE
7.10. SK Telecom Co., Ltd.
7.11. Standard Cognition, Corp.
7.12. TRACXPOiNT
7.13. Walmart Inc.
7.14. Wanzl India Pvt Ltd
7.15. ZooZ by PayU Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5el327

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-shopping-cart-market-report-to-2027---featuring-caper-cart-technologies-and-focal-systems-among-others-301589247.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

