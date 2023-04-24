The Global Smart Sports Equipment Market is forecast to grow by USD 19,159.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.12% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Our report on the smart sports equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increased emphasis on IoT, increased demand for wearable devices and fitness trackers, and growing demand for sports analytics.



The smart sports equipment market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Ball sports

• Fitness sports

• Other sports



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing number of partnerships and collaborations in the sports industry as one of the prime reasons driving the smart sports equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for robotics in the smart sports equipment market and increased demand for neurostimulation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart sports equipment market covers the following areas:

• Smart sports equipment market sizing

• Smart sports equipment market forecast

• Smart sports equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart sports equipment market vendors that include Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., BRG Sports Inc., Callaway Golf Co., DribbleUp Inc., EGYM Inc., HYGEAR Inc., InfomotionSports, JingleTek Co. Ltd., Kinexon GmbH, Mizuno Corp, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Spektacom Technologies Pvt Ltd, Stag International, STATSports Group Ltd., Under Armour Inc., WHOOP Inc., Zepp Health Corp., and Sports Tech Solutions Pte. Ltd.. Also, the smart sports equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

