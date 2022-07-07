U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,858.25
    +10.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,090.00
    +77.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,928.50
    +48.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,734.60
    +6.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.26
    -0.27 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.50
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.27
    +0.12 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.67
    -0.87 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1974
    +0.0052 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1030
    +0.1880 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,510.18
    +326.59 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.34
    +10.82 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,172.23
    +64.46 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

Global Smart Surfaces Market to 2026 - Featuring Clariant, DuPont de Nemours, Gentex and HZO Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Smart Surfaces

Global Market for Smart Surfaces
Global Market for Smart Surfaces

Dublin, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Surfaces - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Surfaces Market to Reach $60.6 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Surfaces estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 55.8% over the analysis period.

Self-Cleaning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 51.4% CAGR to reach US$32.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Self-Healing segment is readjusted to a revised 55.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Smart Surfaces market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2026

The Smart Surfaces market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 67.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 47.8% and 51.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 50.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$20.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Self-Assembling Segment to Reach $17.2 Billion by 2026

Self-assembly refers to the process in which disordered system of existing components are formed into an organized pattern or structure as a result of local interactions among various components themselves, without the need for any external stimuli or human intervention. Self-assembly can be either dynamic or static.

The global market for Self-Assembling (Material Type) segment is estimated at US$944 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$17.2 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 61.7% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Self-Assembling segment, accounting for 30.5% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 74.4% over the analysis period, to reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -

  • 3M Company

  • Adaptive Surface Technologies

  • Clariant AG

  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc

  • Gentex Corporation

  • HZO Inc.

  • NANOSHINE GROUP CORP.

  • P2i Limited

  • Wyss Institute

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

  • 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

  • Fight against COVID-19: The Case of Antiviral Surfaces

  • Smart Surfaces - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • An Introduction to Smart Surfaces

  • Types of Smart Surface Materials

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Growing Use of Smart Surfaces in Varied Applications to Boost Market Growth

  • Competition

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 55 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Focus on Anti-Microbial Surfaces to Fuel Growth Demand for Smart Surfaces in Medical and Healthcare Sector

  • Risk of HAIs and Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases Enhance Importance of Anti-Microbial Surfaces

  • COVID-19, MERS, Ebola, and TB Highlight the Need for Antibacterial Surfaces

  • Smart Surfaces to Tackle Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance

  • Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Emerge as an Alternative for Traditional Antimicrobial Coatings

  • Advancements in Coatings to Drive Demand for Antimicrobial Surfaces in Medical Sector

  • Medical Device Industry Turns to Plasma-Applied Coatings

  • Self-Healing, Self-Sensing and Self-Cleaning Materials: Poised to Transform Construction Sector

  • Smart Surface Solutions: The Next Concrete Trend

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Construction Activity, Affecting Market Growth

  • Global Construction Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2021

  • Rising Demand for Smart Windows & Windshields to Drive Demand for Smart Surfaces in Auto Industry

  • Global Automotive Smart Glass Market by Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Technology for 2015 & 2025

  • Smart Surfaces Find Application in Automotive Interiors

  • Recovery in Automobile Production: An Important Opportunity Indicator

  • World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

  • Monthly New Vehicle Sales in the US: Jan 2020-Feb 2021

  • Shift towards Renewable Energy Spurs Demand for Smart Solar Panels, Driving Growth in Smart Surfaces Market

  • Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity (2019)

  • Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity in GW (2019)

  • COVID-19 Outbreak Affects Solar PV Industry Operations

  • COVID-19 Impact on Solar Industry: Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW) by Sector for 2019 and 2020

  • Growing Significance of Self-Healing Attribute for Electronics & Electrical Industries

  • Smart Surface Solutions for Smart Devices Amidst 5G Deployments

  • Sixth Generation Wireless Technology: Potential Role for Smart Surface Solutions

  • Smart Materials Facilitate Development of Self-Cleaning Surfaces

  • Self-Healing Coatings Continue to Gain Prominence

  • Smart Cleaning Materials Find Favor in Vehicles, Architecture and Infrastructure Sectors

  • Anti-Fouling Coatings for Ships: Potential for Smart Surfaces Market

  • Smart Surfaces Transforming the Way People Live But for Accelerated Uptake among Masses, Affordable Products are Needed

  • High Potential Applications for Smart Surface Technologies

  • Innovations in Smart Surfaces to Expand Application Opportunities

  • Graphene Smart Surface Technology Holds Potential for Use in Various Applications

  • AST to Develop Effective Antiviral Surface

  • Army Researchers Develop New Polymer Material

  • Challenges Facing Smart Surface Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ra9xoc

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories