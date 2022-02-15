U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.75
    +51.75 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,773.00
    +302.00 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,484.00
    +231.00 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.70
    +26.30 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.88
    -2.58 (-2.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.10
    -8.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.34 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.71
    -0.65 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5760
    +0.0260 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,924.28
    +1,865.78 (+4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.83
    +51.62 (+5.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.49
    +50.90 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Global Smart Ticketing Market to Touch USD 21.33 billion by 2028; Conduent, Inc. Launched an Account-based Ticketing Contactless Payment System on Mobilita’s Bus Fleet: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in the Smart Ticketing Market are Conduent, Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.), Siemens (Munich, Germany), Cammax Ltd (West Yorkshire, U.K.), Infineon Technologies AG (Neubiberg, Germany), HID Global Corporation (Texas, U.S.), Hitachi Rail Limited (London, U.K.), Masabi Ltd (New York, U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (Eindhoven, Netherlands), Giesecke+Devrient GmbH (Munich, Germany), Cubic Corporation (California, U.S.)

Pune, India, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Smart Ticketing Market size was valued at around USD 7.27 billion in 2020. The market is projected to rise from USD 8.29 billion in 2021 to USD 21.33 billion in 2028 at a 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028. Fortune Business Insights™ has mentioned these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Smart Ticketing Market, 2021-2028.”

According to the study, the growth of electronic ticketing will be pronounced with rising adoption from transportation, sports, and entertainment sectors. The trend for smart tickets will encourage leading companies to inject funds into the landscape.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-ticketing-market-106001

Companies Profiled in the Smart Ticketing Market:

  • Conduent, Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.)

  • Siemens (Munich, Germany)

  • Cammax Ltd (West Yorkshire, U.K.)

  • Infineon Technologies AG (Neubiberg, Germany)

  • HID Global Corporation (Texas, t U.S.)

  • Hitachi Rail Limited (London, U.K.)

  • Masabi Ltd (New York, U.S.)

  • NXP Semiconductors (Eindhoven, Netherlands)

  • Giesecke+Devrient GmbH (Munich, Germany)

  • Cubic Corporation (California, U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact

Cancelation of Sports Events to Dent Market Outlook

The onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of variants, such as Delta and Omicron, have dented the business outlook. Notably, cancelation or postponement of sports and entertainment events did not bode well for the leading companies vying to expand their penetration across untapped areas. Moreover, a plunge in commuting, along with a dip in the usage of transportation, has hampered the growth prospect. Meanwhile, economic recovery and the launch of boosters could boost the global smart ticketing market share.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/smart-ticketing-market-106001

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

14.5%

2028 Value Projection

21.33 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

7.27 Billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Component, Technology, Offering, Application, and Geography

Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Smart Ticketing from Sports, Entertainment, and Tourism Sectors to Augur Well

Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Smart Ticketing Solution to Fuel the Market Growth

Slowdown in Usage of Smart Ticketing for Parking and Transportation Application during Lockdown

Pitfalls & Challenges

High Installation Cost of Smart Ticketing Systems Anticipated to Restrict Market Growth

Segments

Component, Technology, Offering, Application, and Region Are Studied

Based on component, the market is segregated into software and hardware segments.

In terms of technology, the market includes radio frequency identification (RFID), near field communication (NFC), quick response code (QR Code), and others.

On the basis of offering, it is segmented into ticket validators, e-toll, smart cards, ticketing machine/smart ticketing kiosk, and others.

With respect to application, sports and entertainment and parking and transportation are included in the report.

With respect to region, the market is fragmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Report Coverage

The report is prepared painstakingly with the use of top-down and bottom-up approaches. The report also includes secondary and primary resources to provide a birds-eye-view of the market. The use of qualitative and quantitative assessments further validates the report's authenticity. In doing so, annual reports, press releases, SEC filings, and government websites have been pivotal.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-ticketing-market-106001

Drivers and Restraints

Steady Demand from Transportation Sector to Underpin Market Growth

Amidst an unprecedented impact of the outbreak on the global businesses, the transportation sector has exhibited a sign of resilience. Prominently, stakeholders in the transport industry have shown increased inclination for smart ticketing systems. The adoption of mobile ticketing solutions will mainly be attributed to convenience, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. The need for improved services and smooth customer experience will solidify the position of leading companies gearing to bolster their portfolios.

Meanwhile, the requirement for an increased initial investment may dent the global smart ticketing market growth.

Regional Insights

North America to Remain at Helm with Rising Trend for Smart Cards

End-users expect that the U.S. and Canada to be the major recipients of smart ticketing offerings, including smart carts and kiosks. The adoption of advanced technologies will encourage industry participants to rev up production. Besides, the presence of major companies, such as HID Global Corporation, Conduent, Inc., and Masabi Ltd., will also bode well for the regional growth. The market size in North America was valued at around USD 3.07 billion in 2020 and will witness a similar trend during the forecast period.

Industry players are expected to up their investments in Europe following the implementation of robust policies. To illustrate, the EU has ramped up its efforts to bolster the adoption of secure and sophisticated electronic ticketing solutions. Besides, intelligent systems will further gain impetus across sports and entertainment sectors.

Asia Pacific is also poised to witness an investment galore with the rising adoption of IoT devices and smartphones. Moreover, burgeoning urbanization and the penetration of leading companies across China, India and Singapore will bode well for the regional growth.

Quick Buy - Smart Ticketing Market Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106001

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies to Inject Funds into Product Launches to Gain a Competitive Edge

The market's competitive scenario suggests that prominent companies could focus on organic and inorganic strategies, such as technological advancements, mergers & acquisitions, product launches and R&D activities.

Notable Industry Development

May 2021 – Conduent, Inc. rolled out an account-based ticketing contactless payment system on Mobilita’s bus fleet. The system is available on 220 buses in Brescia, Italy.

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global Smart Ticketing Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Smart Ticketing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Component (USD)

        • Hardware

        • Software

      • By Technology (USD)

        • Near Field Communication (NFC)

        • Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

        • Quick Response Code (QR Code)

        • Others (Cellular Networks, etc.)

      • By Offering (USD)

        • Smart Cards

        • Ticket Validators

        • Ticketing Machine/Smart Ticketing Kiosk

        • E-toll

        • Others (Wearables, etc.)

TOC Continued.

Speak to Our Analyst-

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/smart-ticketing-market-106001

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises, and Hybrid), By Business Function (Financial Management, HCM, Supply Chain Management, Customer Management, Inventory and Work Order Management, and Others), By End-User (Manufacturing, BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics, Government, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Home Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Home Monitoring/Security, Smart Lighting, Entertainment, Smart Appliances and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Web Hosting Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Shared Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, Collocated Hosting, Virtual Private Server Hosting, and Others), By Application (Public Website, Mobile Application, Intranet Site, and Online Application), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Point of Sale (POS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fixed POS, Mobile POS), By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based), By End-user (Restaurants, Retail, Entertainment, Others (Gas Stations, Transportation), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Deception Technology Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deception Stack (Application Security, Data Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security), By Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Retail, Others (Education, Defense, and Others)), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Europe Stocks, U.S. Futures Rise on Russia Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and U.S. futures rose Tuesday after a report fueled optimism that Russia is de-escalating tensions with Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in Violent IncidentsAll sectors in Europe’s Stoxx 60

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% higher in the late morning today but have given up some of those gains during what has been a roller coaster of a day for the broader market. Shares of Upstart traded nearly 6% higher as of 2:33 p.m. ET. The market today is struggling for direction as investors weigh how fast the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, in the face of surging inflation.

  • Oil Slumps as Russia Says Some Troops to Return to Bases

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated from the highest since 2014 as traders weighed a possible cooling in the Ukrainian crisis.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in Violent IncidentsBrent futures fell as much as 2.1% to trade below $95 a

  • Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy After It Crashed and Burned on Monday?

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had a tough day on Monday. Investors learned today that India had plans to ban the company's marquee mobile game -- Free Fire -- along with a number of other apps said to have ties to China, citing security concerns. Given the situation and the tremendous haircut it was given today, is Sea Limited stock a buy?

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Sea’s $16 Billion Wipeout Portends Trouble Beyond India Shutout

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. lost more than $16 billion of value in its biggest daily market drop after India abruptly banned its most popular mobile gaming title. Investors are growing concerned the ban may just be the start of the company’s troubles.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • Philip Morris Shrugs Off U.S. IQOS Import Ban as Sales Soar Elsewhere

    Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) suffered no ill effect from the import ban on its heated tobacco device IQOS into the U.S., as the cigarette giant's fourth-quarter results showed revenue and profits both beating expectations. IQOS sales hit record levels elsewhere around the world, and traditional cigarette sales stabilized on easing of COVID-19 restrictions, leading Philip Morris to offer guidance well ahead of Wall Street forecasts. The cigarette company continues to maintain its commitment to a smoke-free future where electronic cigarettes like IQOS are the primary source for nicotine delivery.

  • Sea Limited stock declines, AMD shares rise amid Xilinx acquisition announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving for companies like Sea Limited and Walmart in midday trading.

  • Splunk stock surges as Cisco proposes $20 Billion takeover offer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco's $20 billion takeover offer to acquire Splunk, mixed earnings for 3M amid inflationary pressures, and how Coinbase's Super Bowl ad caused its stock to slip.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Takes Activision Blizzard Stake, Exits Teva

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake in Activision Blizzard Inc., the game giant that has agreed to be acquired by Microsoft Corp., in an investment that would have been valued at $975 million at the end of the year. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between W

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022. Oil prices have climbed above $90 per barrel, contributing to the rise in inflation but also bringing oil stocks back […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures muted after Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify

    Wall Street’s main benchmarks were little changed in post-market trading Monday as investors continued to weigh the escalating threat of Russian military action against Ukraine and the prospect of swifter monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.