Global Smart Toys Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Toys Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Interactive Games, Robots, Educational Toys), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global smart toys market size is expected to reach USD 34.13 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The rise in disposable income, coupled with the growing demand for coding skills, is fueling the growth of the market. The growing importance of coding and STEM learning in schools and other organizations is propelling the demand for smart toys. The use of educational robots in classrooms for storytelling and play-to-learn interactive tablet toys help in delivering superior gaming and learning experience to students and players.

Key players in the market are utilizing TV media and famous cartoon characters to capitalize on branded content to improve the entertainment value. The inclusion of social media and OTT platforms provides companies in the market to garner a larger consumer base in the market. Dora the Explorer and Sesame Street are some of the famous cartoons that are interactive.

Further, key players like Mattel Inc. and Hasbro Inc. have reported an increase of 4% increase in revenue in the last quarter of 2020. The lockdown orders in several parts of the world led to the majority of time spent with family, thereby increasing the sales of board games and cards. Companies in the market optimized the use of online retailing by providing discounts and offers to consumers to increase revenue. For instance, as per Spielwarenmesse, a fair organizer has reported that several independent retailers during the pandemic shifted to online operations to survive during the pandemic.

Smart Toys Market Report Highlights

  • Based on product, the interactive games segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the increasing internet penetration worldwide

  • In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the large presence of local manufactures and toy producers

  • In 2020, North America held the largest revenue share owing to the increasing disposable income and rising demand for educational toys in classrooms

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth from 2021 to 2028. Rapid urbanization, rise in flexible income, and a promising demographic base are increasing the demand for toys in the region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Introduction
3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Toys Market
3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Driver Impact Analysis
3.4.1.1 Rising adoption of AI and IoT technology
3.4.1.2 Growing adoption of education-based toys
3.4.2 Restraint Impact Analysis
3.4.2.1 Privacy concerns associated with smart toys
3.4.3 Industry Challenges
3.4.4 Industry Opportunities
3.5 Business Environment Analysis
3.5.1 Industry Analysis: Porter's Five Forces
3.6 Roadmap of Smart toys market
3.7 Market Entry Strategies
3.8 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

Chapter 4 Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1 Consumer Trends & Preferences
4.2 Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.3 Consumer Product Adoption
4.4 Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5 Smart Toys Market: Product Analysis and Estimates
5.1 Product Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.2 Interactive Games
5.2.1 Interactive Games Market Estimates and Forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3 Robots
5.3.1 Robots Market Estimates and Forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4 Educational Robots
5.4.1 Educational Robots Market Estimates and Forecast (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Smart Toys Market: Distribution Channel Analysis and Estimates
6.1 Distribution Channel Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
6.2 Online
6.2.1 Online Market Estimates and Forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.3 Offline
6.3.1 Offline Market Estimates and Forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Smart Toys Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive & Vendor Landscape
8.1 Key Global Players, Recent Developments, & their Impact on the Industry
8.2 Key Company Categorization
8.3 Vendor Landscape
8.3.1 Key company market position analysis, 2020

Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Playmobil
9.1.1 Company Overview
9.1.2 Financial performance
9.1.3 Product Benchmarking
9.1.4 Strategic Initiatives
9.2 Pillar Learning
9.2.1 Company Overview
9.2.2 Financial performance
9.2.3 Product Benchmarking
9.2.4 Strategic Initiatives
9.3 Sega Toys Co. Ltd.
9.3.1 Company Overview
9.3.2 Product Benchmarking
9.3.3 Strategic Initiatives
9.4 LeapFrog Enterprises Inc.
9.4.1 Company Overview
9.4.2 Product Benchmarking
9.5 Mattel Inc.
9.5.1 Company Overview
9.5.2 Financial Performance
9.5.3 Product benchmarking
9.5.4 Strategic Initiatives
9.6 Hasbro Inc.
9.6.1 Company Overview
9.6.2 Financial Performance
9.6.3 Product benchmarking
9.6.4 Strategic Initiatives
9.7 Lego System A/S
9.7.1 Company Overview
9.7.2 Financial performance
9.7.3 Product Benchmarking
9.7.4 Strategic Initiatives
9.8 Robofi LLC
9.8.1 Company Overview
9.8.2 Financial Performance
9.8.3 Product Benchmarking
9.8.4 Strategic Initiatives
9.9 Tomy Co. Ltd.
9.9.1 Company Overview
9.9.2 Financial Performance
9.9.3 Product Benchmarking
9.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvqefi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-toys-market-2021-to-2028---size-share--trends-analysis-report-301491633.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

