Global Smart Transformers Market (2020 to 2027) - Featuring Bharat Heavy Electricals, Eaton and Siemens Among Others

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Transformers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Transformers estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Converters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Switches segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $565 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

The Smart Transformers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$565 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$621 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.

Transformers Segment to Record 9% CAGR

In the global Transformers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$283.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$520.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$414.4 Million by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

  • Eaton Corporation PLC

  • General Electric Company

  • Schneider Electric SA

  • Siemens AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7woca

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


