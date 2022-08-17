U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,289.50
    -18.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,015.00
    -103.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,584.75
    -73.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,014.10
    -9.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.53
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.90
    -0.18 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0177
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.99
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2104
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8190
    +0.6040 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,874.26
    -234.80 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.53
    -2.38 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.72
    -15.34 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Global Smart Transportation Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Smart Transportation Market

Smart Transportation Market
Smart Transportation Market

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Transportation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart transportation market reached a value of US$ 85 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 166.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.88% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Smart transportation refers to the integrated application of the latest technologies and management strategies into existing transportation systems. It includes the use of several technologies, such as car navigation, traffic signal control systems, automatic number plate recognition and speed cameras.

It can be achieved through improvements in infrastructure, legislative provisions towards sustainable fuels for public transport vehicles, and implementing schemes to provide mobility services to ever-expanding cities efficiently. Besides this, a smart transportation network provides citizens and visitors with convenient, affordable, and reliable ways of commuting.

Smart Transportation Market Trends:

The increasing use of the internet of things (IoT) devices, 5G communication technology, and machine learning (ML) represents one of the key factors facilitating the development of smart transportation networks. Moreover, the growing working population is positively influencing the need for interconnected mobility solutions that reduce road traffic and commute times and provide diverse travel options.

Apart from this, the boosting sales of vehicles on account of the improving living standards of individuals and rapid urbanization are encouraging the construction of urban road networks across the globe. In addition, automotive manufacturers are offering technological advancements in automobiles, such as high performance, safe design, sustainable fuels, and adherence to the latest emission norms.

Furthermore, with rising instances of road traffic congestion, governing agencies of various countries are increasing their budget for developing smart cities. This includes providing efficient urban mobility and public transport system. Moreover, several companies are offering sophisticated services in smart transportation solutions, which is impelling the market growth. For instance, NEC New Zealand signed a long-term agreement with Environment Canterbury and the Christchurch City Council to evolve their bus network into a smart transportation network using a modern real-time information (RTI) system.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accenture plc, Alstom SA, Bentley Systems Incorporated, Cisco Systems Inc., Cubic Corporation, General Electric Company, Indra Sistemas S.A., International Business Machines Corporation, Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft, Siemens AG, Thales Group and Xerox Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global smart transportation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global smart transportation market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the services?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the transportation mode?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global smart transportation market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Smart Transportation Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Solution
6.1 Hybrid Ticketing Management System
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Parking Management and Guidance System
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Integrated Supervision System
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Traffic Management System
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Services
7.1 Business Services
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Professional Services
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Cloud Services
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Transportation Mode
8.1 Roadways
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Railways
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Airways
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Maritime
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Mobility as a Service
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Public Transport
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Transit Hubs
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Connected Cars
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Video Management
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Accenture plc
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Alstom SA
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Bentley Systems Incorporated
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.4 Cisco Systems Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Cubic Corporation
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 General Electric Company
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Indra Sistemas S.A.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 International Business Machines Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Siemens AG
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Thales Group
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Xerox Corporation
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7yi5vq

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Broncos buzz: Quick notes after first week of preseason

    Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett had a good debut last week, and Montrell Washington provided a spark on special teams.

  • Kenya election 2022: Raila Odinga likely to go to court, as others celebrate

    Kenya held one of its most nail-biting, and controversial, elections since one-party rule ended.

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or through funds.

  • Tencent Unveils First Sales Fall, Job Cuts as Economy Crumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. logged its first-ever revenue decline after its workforce shrank almost 5%, underscoring the extent to which China’s worsening economy is hurting its biggest corporations.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the S

  • Coinbase Stock: Here’s Why Cathie Wood Dumped It

    Shares of popular crypto-exchange platform Coinbase (COIN) have been under an absurd amount of selling pressure over the past year, tanking 75% from peak to trough. The negative momentum has been unforgiving to even the boldest of investors. Innovation investor Cathie Wood recently announced that she had thrown in the towel over the reported SEC probe. Undoubtedly, the SEC securities warning is more salt poured into the wounds of Coinbase's already ailing shareholders. With Cathie Wood likely se

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • Why Nu Holdings Is Rocketing Higher Today

    What happened  Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) surged higher today after the company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' top-line consensus estimate.  The fintech stock was up by 12.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Dow Futures Dip, Fed Minutes on Tap—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    As inflation shows signs of cooling, investors will be closely monitoring what the Federal Reserve has to say about the pace of interest rate hikes.

  • Target set to report earnings ahead of Wednesday's opening

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at Target's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond: Meme stocks seeing the biggest gains today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss meme stock moves in intraday trading on Tuesday.

  • ‘The Mother of All Shorts’ Is Also an Extremely Risky Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- By any conventional measure, AMTD Digital Inc. is one of the world’s most overvalued stocks.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillThe barely profitable Hong Kong financial services firm trades

  • Sea's Stock Plunge Adds to Forrest Li's $17 Billion Wealth Drop From Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. posted a bigger loss than expected and withdrew its 2022 e-commerce forecast, joining other online giants struggling to gauge an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Pu