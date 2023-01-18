U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

Global Smart Vending Machines Markets, 2017-2021 & 2022-2028 - Increase in Demand for Self-service Technology and the Implementation of IoT and AI Services

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Vending Machines Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Product Type, Machine Type, Application, Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Vending Machines Market was valued at ~US$ 5 billion in 2017. It is estimated to be ~US$ 8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 15 billion by 2028 growing with a CAGR of ~12% during 2022 to 2028.

The increase in demand for self-service technology, and the implementation of IoT and AI services such as cashless transactions and cloud-based systems are primary factors driving the smart/intelligent vending machine market.

The increase in demand for self-service technology and the implementation of IoT and AI services are likely to propel the growth of the global Smart Vending Machines market. The increase in demand for self-service technology such as cashless transactions and the cloud-based system is driving the growth of the global Smart Vending Machines market.

In March 2022, Digital Media Vending International launched the cloud-managed AI enabled vending machine the smart vending machine will enhance the user experience of vending machines with the help of augmented reality, product recognition, personalized experience, and more.

High initial costs and Rising security issues are some of the major challenges hindering the growth of the global Smart Vending Machines market.

The initial cost of a smart vending machine is much high than the conventional vending machine as smart vending machines have different features such as AI drove interface, touchpad, fast transactions, and more. Rising security issues such as burglary and vandalism of smart vending machine is also common throughout the globe, which is hindering the growth of the global Smart Vending Machines market.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the growth of the global Smart vending machine market, owing to the shutdown of production activities in various industrial areas including Smart vending machine manufacturing units. As a result, production showed a decline in the global exoskeleton market.

Competitive Landscape

The global Smart Vending Machines market is significantly competitive with ~200 players, which include globally diversified players, regional players as well as a large number of country-niche players each with their niche in Smart Vending Machines manufacturers. Large global players constitute ~15% of competitors, while country-niche players represent ~55% of competitors.

Most of the Country-Niche and Regional Players are suppliers of components and assembling partners for Global Players. Some of the major players in the market include Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, Royal Vendors, Inc., Crane Payment Innovations (CPI), SEAGA MANUFACTURING INC., FAS International S.P.A., Advantech Co. Ltd., Rhea Vendors Group Spa, Bianchi, Westomatic Vending Services Ltd., Azkoyen Group and among others.

Recent Developments Related to Major Players

In May 2018, Crane Payment Innovations released new cashless items and enterprise software for vending machines, which are the telemeters of the future, created to give vending machine operators flexibility and options.

In January 2021, Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. Launched a smart Nutritional Drinks Dispenser that is going tom delivered in gyms to avoid the spreading of germs and bacteria with its new technology i.e. Completely Contactless.

Conclusion

The Global Smart Vending Machines Market is forecasted to grow significantly with a CAGR of ~14% during the forecast period primarily driven by the increase in demand for self-service technology and the implementation of IoT and Ai services such as cashless transactions and cloud-based systems.

Though the market is highly competitive with ~ 200 participants, few global players control the dominant share and country-niche players hold a significant share. North America accounted for the largest market share among all regions within the total global Smart Vending Machines market in 2021.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

  • The Global Smart Vending Machines Market is covered from 2017-2028 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022-2028

What is the Future Growth Rate of the Global Smart Vending Machines Market?

  • The Global Smart Vending Machines Market is expected to witness a CAGR of about ~12% over the next six years

What are the Key Factors Driving the Global Smart Vending Machines Market?

  • The increase in demand for self-service technology and the implementation of IoT and Ai services such as cashless transactions and the cloud-based system is driving the growth of the global Smart Vending Machines market

Which is the Largest Application Segment within the Global Smart Vending Machines Market?

  • Manufacturing accounted for the largest share of the global Smart Vending Machines market in 2021

Who are the Key Players in the Global Smart Vending Machines Market?

  • Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

  • Royal Vendors, Inc

  • Crane Payment Innovations (CPI)

  • SEAGA MANUFACTURING Inc

  • FAS International S.P.A

  • Advantech Co. Ltd

  • Rhea Vendors Group Spa

  • Bianchi

  • Westomatic Vending Services Ltd

  • Azkoyen Group

  • Nodesus Inc

  • Daalchini technologies Pvt. Ltd. AiFi

  • BingoBox

  • Storelift

Scope of the Report

Time Period Captured in the Report

  • Historical Period: 2017-202

  • Forecast Period: 2022E-2028F

By Product Type

  • Beverages

  • Snacks

  • Food

  • Tobacco

  • Others

By Machine Type

  • Free-Standing

  • Wall-Mounted

By Application

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail Stores

  • Offices

  • Educational Institutes

  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wohzy2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


