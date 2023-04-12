Global Smart Vineyard Management Market to 2028: Growing Need to Reduce Vineyard Crop Losses Fuels the Sector
The "Smart Vineyard Management Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Product (Hardware, Software, Services), By Hardware, By Software, By Services, By Technology, By Application, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart vineyard management market is projected to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
PrecisionHawk, Inc.
SureHarvest Services, LLC
TracMap Limited
YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Trimble Inc.
AGRIVI Ltd.
AHA Viticulture
VineView
TeeJet Technologies
Elmibit d.o.o.
Viticulture comprises several operations, such as soil preparation, planting, irrigation, harvesting, and wine production, which determines the quality of the wine.
Establishing and choosing effective techniques to achieve the final best result is crucial. Vineyard management helps to understand the information about the viticulture business and helps to increase productivity, improve vineyard practice, and reduce wastage & risks.
The smart vineyard management market is expected to grow significantly in the projected period, owing to the increasing adoption of digital vineyard management solutions in developed countries and a shortage of skilled labor.
Consumer demand for quality grapes and its products by spending fewer resources can be met through increased adoption of such technology-based products and services. In addition, favorable agricultural policies, and efforts of technological development by institutions propel the smart vineyard management market in the forecasted period.
Demand for Better-Quality Grapes
Poor irrigation management can significantly impact crop production and the environment, whereas good management reduces soil and water waste and assists farmers in maximizing profits. Smart vineyard management assists viticulturists in monitoring their vineyard design, grape harvest, and plantation maintenance.
This is accomplished by keeping track of activities such as trimming, pest control, weed control, and other activities. This management also supports wine farmers in improving grape production, enhancing grapes yard production capacity, and preventing and planning for pesticides and diseases. Smart Vineyard Management reduces wastage, lowers the risk of crop failure, and increases the product's profitability.
Owing to all the advantages and easiness of tackling the scarcity of labor issues, smart vineyard management provides 360 solutions for grapes yards to grow high-quality grapes. Thus, it is expected to propel the demand for smart vineyard management in the projected period.
The smart vineyard management not only improves grape production but also provides data to use the most effective way to use resources in a grape farm. In the year, 2020-2021, the global grape production was around 24.54 million metric tons. The growing demand for grapes over the past year propels the need for smart vineyard management due to the naturally rich antioxidants. Grapes are used for making alcoholic beverages such as wine, beer, and champagne which are premium in cost due to their taste.
Growing Need to Reduce Vineyard Crop Losses
The growing incidences of vineyard crop losses has increased over the years. This in turn hampers the overall wine production, thereby increasing the need for solutions which can help in the prevention of these crop losses and management of overall vineyard. It has been observed that late spring frosts lead to some serious crop losses in the European countries especially the United Kingdom.
This in turn has made companies operating in the digital agriculture industry to focus on developing solutions that can address this issue. For instance, Netafim Limited (Orbia) has developed a low flow strip sprinkler vineyard frost mitigation system. This will help in protecting vineyards from frost.
Report Scope:
In this report, global smart vineyard management market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Smart Vineyard Management Market, By Product:
Hardware
Robots & Drones
Sensors
Others
Software
On-Cloud Software
On Premises Software
Services
Professional
Managed
Smart Vineyard Management Market, By Technology:
Guidance
Sensing
Variable Rate Technology
Others
Smart Vineyard Management Market, By Application:
Yield Monitoring
Crop Scouting
Harvesting
Irrigation Management
Others
Smart Vineyard Management Market, By Region:
Europe
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Spain
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
Egypt
