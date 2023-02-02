Global Smart Waste Management (SWM) Market Research Report 2022: Utilization of Smart Sensors and Real-time Monitoring Software Platforms to Enhance Waste Asset Management
This study covers the following topics:
Overview of SWM and current trends, along with factors driving the development and adoption of SWM technologies
Major innovations and R&D activities in the utilization of SWM technologies
Successful case studies based on the utilization of SWM technologies
Patent landscape and growth opportunities enabling SWM technologies
The World Bank estimates that rapid population growth and urbanization have resulted in a global average waste generation of about 0.79 kilograms per citizen per day as of 2022.
It predicts a direct relationship between waste generation and income levels and projects the daily per capita waste generation in high-income countries to increase by 19.0% by 2050 when compared to 2020 levels. Waste generation levels in developing and emerging economies are comparatively lower.
However, the waste generation rate in these economies is estimated to increase by 40.0% by 2050 when compared to 2020 levels. The steady growth trajectory of waste generation will have detrimental implications on the environment, human health, and prosperity; therefore, it is necessary to improve waste collection and recycling rates to reduce the negative impact while extracting more valuable resources from waste to enable a circular economy.
The most efficient way of handling the growing waste problem is the adoption of SWM technologies that offer data intelligence and real-time insights into waste generation patterns.
This enables waste operators to improve decision-making regarding waste collection operations, ultimately increasing collection and recycling rates. SWM technologies include the use of sensors, IoT, and robots to enable a smooth transition for cities to adopt data-driven waste collection, sorting, and recycling.
Global Population Growth Along with the Subsequent Increase in Waste Generation Mandates the Deployment of Affordable SWM Solutions
SWM - Overview and Benefits to Achieve Sustainability
Digitalized and Intelligent Waste Management Value Chain
Use of Smart Sensors and Compactors Integrated with Route Optimization Enhances Waste Collection Efficiency
Technologies Associated with SWM Aiding Smart Collection
Route Optimization Reduces Waste Collection Time and Improves Services
Sorting Sensors and Robots Integrated with Cloud-based Platforms Enhance Smart Waste Classification
Integration of IoT-based Technologies Enhances Overall Efficiency of Waste Management
Sensors Used in SWM for Real-time Monitoring of Waste Collection and Classification
Successful Case Studies - San Francisco is Deploying Smart Sensors for City-level based Waste Sorting
Successful Case Studies - Seoul City in South Korea is Integrating Smart Sensors with Compactors to Increase Waste Collection Efficiency
Successful Case Studies - Amsterdam is Adopting Image Recognition Systems to Optimize Waste Collection
SWM Will be Critical to Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals
4 Innovation Ecosystem - Companies to Watch
Utilization of Smart Sensors and Real-time Monitoring Software Platforms to Enhance Waste Asset Management
Integration of AI with Robotics to Revolutionize Waste Collection and Recovery
Deploying Automated Waste Conveying Systems (AWCS) for Efficient SWM
Multipurpose and High-speed Robots Equipped with Sensors for Effective Waste Sorting and Management
End-to-End Software Platform for the Digitalization and Real-time Monitoring of the Waste Management Sector
IoT Sensors Coupled with Intelligent Routing and Asset Tracking Solutions for Effective SWM
China Led the Industry in SWM R&D Activity over the Past 3 Years
Growth Opportunity 1: Autonomous Mobile Robots to Improve the Efficiency of Decentralized Waste Collection
Growth Opportunity 2: Management of Organic Waste by the Installation of Modular and Smart Composters in Residential and Industrial Sectors
Growth Opportunity 3: Strategic Private Public Partnership (PPP) Models for the Management of Electronic Waste
Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
