Global Smart Water Management Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Water Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global smart water management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Smart water management (SWM) refers to an information and communication technology (ICT) solution that collects, shares and analyzes real-time data from water networks. It uses digital meters, sensors, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems and geographic information system (GIS) to communicate and interact with wastewater systems. They detect leaks, minimize energy usage, conserve water, predict equipment failure and ensure regulatory compliance. SWM systems are also integrated with advanced pressure management, advanced analytics, meter data management, residential water efficiency and smart irrigation management systems for enhanced operational efficiency.

The increasing demand for efficient wastewater management solutions across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the increasing pollution, scarcity of water and climate volatility, there is a rising requirement for freshwater supplies to meet the needs of the growing population. In line with this, the increasing undertaking of smart city initiatives, especially in the developing countries, is also contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These solutions offer remote monitoring, detection of leaks and improved network visibility and irrigation management. Service providers are also developing two-way communication systems for time-based synchronized meter readings and remote valve shut-off facilities. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies to promote sustainable development, along with rapid upgradation of the existing water infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global smart water management market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on component and application.

Breakup by Component:

  • Devices

  • Advanced Water Meters

  • Meter Read Technology

  • Software Solutions

  • Asset Management

  • Distribution Network Monitoring

  • Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

  • Meter Data Management (MDM)

  • Advance Analytics

  • Others

  • Services

  • Managed Services

  • Professional Services

Breakup by Application:

  • Residential

  • Commercial and Industrial

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., Arad Group, Badger Meter Inc., Engie SA, Honeywell International Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., i2O Water Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Itron Inc., Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, TaKaDu Ltd. and Xylem Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global smart water management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global smart water management market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global smart water management market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kiynu3

