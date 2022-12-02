Global Smartphone Screen Protectors Market to Reach $84.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smartphone Screen Protectors estimated at US$39. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$84. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. 2.5D, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.8% CAGR and reach US$36.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 2D segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.9% CAGR
The Smartphone Screen Protectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.7 Billion by the year 2027.
3D Segment to Record 9.9% CAGR
In the global 3D segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 11.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Belkin International
Clarivue
Corning Inc.
FeYong Digital Technology Limited
Halloa Enterprise
Harito
IntelliARMOR
Jiizii Glass
Nippon Electric Glass
NuShield
Protek
Ryan Technology
Shenzhen Yoobao Technology
Xtreme Guard
ZAGG Inc.
