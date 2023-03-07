U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,999.48
    -48.94 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,961.64
    -469.80 (-1.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,591.54
    -84.20 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.22
    -10.53 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.02
    -2.44 (-3.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.20
    -32.40 (-1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    20.21
    -0.93 (-4.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0567
    -0.0117 (-1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9440
    -0.0390 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1847
    -0.0180 (-1.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8860
    +0.9610 (+0.71%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,308.30
    -186.27 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.57
    -4.45 (-0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.48
    -10.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Global Smartphones Market to Reach 1.7 Billion Units by 2030

ReportLinker
·17 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smartphones Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817950/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Smartphones Market to Reach 1.7 Billion Units by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smartphones estimated at 1.4 Billion Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.7 Billion Units by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 2.4% over the period 2022-2030. Android, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.5% CAGR and reach 1.5 Billion Units by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the iOS segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 382.1 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR

The Smartphones market in the U.S. is estimated at 382.1 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 322.9 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 1.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 393 Featured)
- Apple, Inc.
- ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.
- Celkon Impex Pvt., Ltd.
- Cosmic Technologies, Inc. - Cherry Mobile
- Digicel Group
- Fujitsu Mobile Communications Limited
- Gionee Communication Equipment Co., Ltd.
- Google LLC
- HTC Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.
- Karbonn Mobiles
- Kyocera Communications, Inc.
- Lava International Ltd.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- Micromax Informatics Ltd.
- Motorola Mobility LLC
- Olive Telecom
- OnePlus
- Oppo Electronics Corporation
- Orange SA
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sony Mobile Communications, Inc.
- Spice Mobility Ltd.
- TCL Corporation
- Vodafone Group PLC
- Xiaomi (Mi Global)
- ZTE Corporation


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817950/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Smartphones - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Android by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Android by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for iOS
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for iOS by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
OS Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Units for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Other OS Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 9: World Smartphones Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and Other
OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 12: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 13: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and
Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 14: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 15: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and Other
OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 16: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: China 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and Other
OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 18: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 19: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and
Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 22: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: France 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and
Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 24: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 25: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and
Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 26: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and Other
OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 28: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and Other
OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 30: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 31: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and Other
OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 32: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and
Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 34: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by
OS Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS
and Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smartphones by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 37: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 38: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and
Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 40: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 41: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and
Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

INDIA
Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 42: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 43: India 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and Other
OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

SOUTH KOREA
Table 44: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and
Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 47: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for
Smartphones by OS Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Android, iOS and Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

LATIN AMERICA
Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 48: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smartphones by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 49: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by
OS Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS
and Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

ARGENTINA
Table 52: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 53: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and
Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

BRAZIL
Table 54: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 55: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and
Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

MEXICO
Table 56: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and
Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 58: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 59: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for
Smartphones by OS Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Android, iOS and Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

MIDDLE EAST
Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 60: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smartphones by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 61: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and
Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

IRAN
Table 64: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 65: Iran 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and Other
OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

ISRAEL
Table 66: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 67: Israel 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and
Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 68: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Saudi Arabia 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and
Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 70: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 71: UAE 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and Other
OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 72: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 73: Rest of Middle East 8-Year Perspective for
Smartphones by OS Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Android, iOS and Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

AFRICA
Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Africa 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and
Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817950/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Costco Plans a Move Members Will Hate (But They May Love Why)

    The warehouse club has confirmed that it's going to make the customer-unfriendly move, but the reason for it may delight members.

  • Scout Motors wants to build the next 'iconic' brand in the US — and the IRA is helping

    Volkswagen’s Scout Motors brand is capitalizing on its U.S. roots, with an EV twist. Scout Motors, named after the spunky off-roader built by now defunct International Harvester, will build its all-electric adventure vehicles from brand new $2 billion plant located in South Carolina. The plant will eventually employ 4,000 workers, and have an annual capacity of 200,000 EVs a year by the time it is up and running. Scout Motors says production will start in 2026, and teased images of two of of its upcoming vehicles.

  • U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Past Its Peak. EVs Are Only One of the Reasons.

    Sales of gasoline might never hit prepandemic levels again. What that means for drivers, refiners, and gas stations.

  • America is more energy independent than ever

    The United States is less reliant on foreign energy under President Biden than it was under Trump.

  • Kuwait Sees Asia Resisting Cheap Russian Oil: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to day two of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. This morning we’ve already heard from Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods, then coming up this afternoon will be OPEC secretary general Haitham Al-Ghais.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • GM's Autonomous Vehicle Unit Becomes Cost Conscious Following Robotaxi Ramp Up

    General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) robotaxi unit Cruise is eyeing cost cuts this year as mounting losses in the autonomous vehicle companies sparked investor concerns. "We'll continue to look at hardware, software - both in terms of component costs as well as the quantity of components that are on the vehicle - and continue to drive cost out as we move forward," Reuters reports citing Cruise's COO Gil West at a technology conference. At Cruise, General Motors burned through nearly $2 billion last year

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Oil prices eye first loss in 6 sessions after disappointing China import data

    Oil futures fell Thursday, with prices eyeing their first loss in six sessions after weaker-than-expected import data from China. Powell raised the possibility that the central bank could accelerate the pace of monetary tightening. May Brent crude (BRN00) (BRNK23) the global benchmark, was down $1.27, or 1.5%, at $84.91 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • GM's Cruise to focus on cost cuts as it ramps up robotaxis

    General Motors Co's robotaxi unit Cruise is focusing on cutting costs this year, a top executive said on Monday, as mounting losses in the autonomous vehicle companies have sparked investor concerns and forced some to shut shop. "We'll continue to look at hardware, software - both in terms of component costs as well as the quantity of components that are on the vehicle - and continue to drive cost out as we move forward," Cruise's chief operating officer Gil West said at a technology conference. At Cruise, General Motors burned through nearly $2 billion last year.

  • JetBlue Airways Says 'Spirit Deal Is Solution To Lack Of Competition,' Contests Regulatory Overhang

    The Department of Transportation and Department of Justice are reportedly looking to block the prospective merger between JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) and Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) on the grounds that the merger would be anti-competitive. Robin Hayes, CEO of JetBlue, said the U.S. government's antitrust regulators had seemed intent on stopping the merger from the outset. The airlines have argued that merging will increase, rather than undermine, competition. "My sen

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Williams-Sonoma, Fortune Brands Innovations, Tempur Sealy International and Ethan Allen Interiors

    Williams-Sonoma, Fortune Brands Innovations, Tempur Sealy International and Ethan Allen Interiors have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • One in seven cars sold globally now is an EV

    Global sales of electric cars increased by around 60% in 2022, surpassing 10 million for the first time, even though car sales broadly were soft last year.

  • Argentina’s Copper Rush Lures Top Power Generator Central Puerto

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Argentina’s biggest power producers is trying to get in on the nation’s copper boom as the rush for key metals in the global energy transition accelerates.Most Read from BloombergUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayBrits Say Prince Harry Should Attend Coronati

  • Baker Hughes Plans for Multiple Years of Growth: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the first day of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, one of the biggest events on the calendar for the energy industry, with over 1,000 CEOs, policymakers and financiers due to speak.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winni

  • Crypto’s Banking Problem Is Not Ironic

    The institution of personal banking is incredibly powerful. If we look at crypto exchanges, Silvergate is so well-liked because a) it gives access to banking in the first place and b) Silvergate ran the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN).

  • Argentina Moves to Stop Wetlands Bill From Foiling Lithium Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina is in talks with policy makers and companies to prevent drafted wetlands-protection legislation from slamming the breaks on exploration as the world looks for more environmentally friendly energy sources.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededChina Warns US Risks Catastrophe With Moves to ‘Co

  • Tech execs didn’t just start talking about AI — but they are talking about it a lot more

    Do you feel like you've heard a lot more about AI in 2023? A MarketWatch analysis shows you probably have, although from roughly the same number of sources.

  • Dairy prices, volumes fall at auction - GDT events

    The GDT Price Index was down 0.7%, with an average selling price of $3,403 per tonne. The index was down 1.5% at the previous auction held on Feb. 21, when the average selling price was $3,414 per tonne, according to GDT Events. A total of 26,747 tonnes of dairy products were sold at the latest auction, down about 12.9% from the previous sale, the auction platform said on its website.

  • Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks for March 2023

    The top consumer discretionary stocks this month include Luckin Coffee Inc., Modine Manufacturing Co., and Arhaus Inc., all of which have climbed by over 100% in the last year and are outperforming rivals despite inflation and other economic headwinds. The Russell 1000 Index has fallen by 3.5% in the past 12 months while the benchmark Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) has lost more than a tenth of its value. Consumer discretionary spending on appliances, home furnishings, electronics and more has weakened in recent months amid high-interest rates and fears of a recession.