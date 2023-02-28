U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,991.25
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,936.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,094.25
    +11.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.60
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.86
    +1.18 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    -10.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    20.63
    -0.16 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.91
    -0.76 (-3.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2099
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6910
    +0.5100 (+0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,363.60
    -51.63 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.03
    -3.38 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,912.44
    -22.67 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Global Smartwatch Chips Market Report 2023: Rise in Smartwatch Use Among Athletes Bolsters Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Smartwatch Chips Market

Global Smartwatch Chips Market
Global Smartwatch Chips Market

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smartwatch Chips Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smartwatch Chips Market size is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

A special kind of microchip made for smartwatches is known as a 'Smartwatch Chip.' They are used to operate and power gadgets. Smartwatch chips are significant because they improve the performance and efficiency of smartwatches. A smartwatch is a wearable computer which takes the dimensions of a watch. Modern smartwatches have a touchscreen interface for everyday usage.

An app on a smartphone is used to operate the device and collect telemetry data for purposes like long-term biomonitoring. While early versions could carry out simple functions like math, digitally telling the time, translating, and playing games, today's smartwatches have more features akin to smartphones, such as mobile applications, a mobile operating system, and WiFi/Bluetooth connection.

With FM radio and Bluetooth headset playback of digital music and video files, several smartwatches double as portable media players. Some variants, called watch phones (or phone watches), incorporate mobile cellular features, including calling. Though internal technology varies, most features an electronic visual display, usually an OLED or LCD with backlighting.

To utilize less electricity, some people use transflective or electronic paper. Typically, a lithium-ion rechargeable battery powers them. Digital cameras, accelerometers, pedometers, thermometers, heart rate monitors, altimeters, compasses, barometers, GPS receivers, miniature speakers, and microSD cards are peripheral devices. Many other types of computers also recognize microSD cards as storage devices.

Market Growth Factors
Rise in the popularity of smartwatches among athletes

With the fast rise in internet connection and digitization, there is a rise in the demand for wireless gadgets. Some of the key applications that are crucial components of smart wireless fitness devices and are anticipated to meet the consumers' most important needs include monitoring and measuring physical activity, sensing the surroundings, real-time data collecting, and communication.

The wristwatch may be quickly linked to a smartphone through Bluetooth or wireless communication. The athlete or any consumer may arrange their daily chores with this assistance. Therefore, the increase in demand for wireless fitness and sports equipment is a key factor supporting the global market for wristwatch chips.

Increasing use of smartwatches for continuous health monitoring

The most valuable component of wearable technology has been health monitoring. It benefits fitness enthusiasts by giving them the required health metrics, but it also benefits patients by giving them information about their illnesses. Fitness tracker shipments have increased due to people becoming increasingly concerned about their health. Every wristwatch has a fitness tracker, which contributes to their growing appeal since they have several options for tracking various health indicators. The usage of smartwatches for health monitoring has increased due to these advantages. The demand for smartwatch processors is expected to increase more in the years to come due to this spike in the use of smartwatches.

Type Outlook

Based on type, the smartwatch chips market is divided into 32-bit, 64-bit, and others. In 2021, the 32-bit segment showcased the significant revenue share in the market. The phrase '32-bit' is used in the computer industry to describe a data type that can hold up to 4 GB of data. It plays a significant role in the smartwatch chip market since it stores data on the user and their actions, including heart rate, number of steps done, etc. During the projected period, the category is anticipated to increase at the second-fastest pace.

Application Outlook

Based on application, the smartwatch chips market is classified into android system, iOS system, and others. In 2021, the iOS system segment had the highest revenue share in the smartwatch chips market. The increased attachment rate of Apple smartwatches to its base of one billion iPhone users may be blamed for the dominance of the IOS system wristwatch market.

Regional Outlook

Based on region, the smartwatch chips market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region held the largest revenue share in 2021. The market is anticipated to develop significantly over the next years, retaining its leadership throughout. The semiconductor sector's development and well-known businesses like Microchip Technology Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Broadcom, etc. are fostering the segment's development.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Analog Devices, Inc., Arm Limited (Softbank Group Corp.), Microchip Technology, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Ingenic Semiconductor Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Silicon Laboratories, Inc., QUALCOMM Incorporated (Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.), and Nordic Semiconductor ASA.

Key Market Players

  • Analog Devices, Inc

  • Arm Limited (Softbank Group Corp.)

  • Microchip Technology, Inc

  • Broadcom, Inc

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)

  • Ingenic Semiconductor Co., Ltd

  • Intel Corporation

  • Silicon Laboratories, Inc

  • QUALCOMM Incorporated (Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.)

  • Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

156

Forecast Period

2021 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$1249.5 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$2318.6 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

9.4%

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwor4a-smartwatch?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • JPMorgan Says Quants to Sell $50 Billion of Stocks If Chart Test Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling the big Wall Street rebound, trend-following quants now look poised to offload stocks if the S&P 500 falls below a key technical threshold, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • AMC Stock Soars as Hearing Risks Delaying APE Conversion

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. common stock surged 23% after a Delaware court said it will hold a preliminary injunction hearing on April 27, signaling a highly anticipated conversion between the shares and preferred units may take longer than expected.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti

  • Why Warren Buffett’s Letter Was Such a Big Disappointment

    Every year, investors await Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter with excitement, hoping for the insights and flair that make it a must-read. The eagerly anticipated missive released Saturday didn’t address some key issues, including the slowdown in stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway the troubles at Geico, and succession. The stake is now worth $24 billion, well above Berkshire’s cost of $1.3 billion.

  • Charlie Javice, the 30-year-old Frank founder accused of fraud, says Jamie Dimon took a personal interest in her $175 million acquisition

    The young founder hits back at the bank in new filings, alleging JPMorgan should have known what it was buying. Javice is demanding a trial by jury.

  • Drug, Biotech Stocks' Q4 Earnings on Feb 28: NVAX, IOVA & More

    Let us look at four drug and biotech companies, NVAX, IOVA, ALLO, SRPT and FATE, which are gearing up for their earnings release.

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Pivots on Nvidia and Buys Shares

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has stumbled 45% during the past year but has rebounded 24% so far this year.

  • Warren Buffett May Be Sending a Message to His Successor: Buy More Berkshire Stock

    Greg Abel, who is likely to be the conglomerate's next CEO, owns about $80 million worth of the shares, but that is a fraction of his net worth.

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla $2.9 Billion Battery Materials Order Sends L&F Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s L&F Co. jumped as much as 19% after winning a $2.9 billion order from Tesla Inc. and its affiliates to provide cathode materials, a key component in electric vehicle batteries.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Eki

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 8.72% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Citi Strategists Say Traders Are Piling Up Short Bets on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor sentiment toward stocks is becoming more pessimistic as they build short bets in both US and European equity futures, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing

  • Gold set for biggest drop in 20 months on rate hike worries

    Gold prices slipped to a two-month low on Tuesday and were on track for their biggest monthly decline since June 2021, pressured by a stronger dollar and prospects of more rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,812.20 by 0918 GMT, having earlier hit its lowest since late December at $1,804.20. Gold is having a negative month as the market is expecting interest rates to remain higher for longer, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money.

  • NVDA Stock In Buy Zone As Top Funds Drive AI, Metaverse Demand

    With AI and the metaverse driving demand for Nvidia among top mutual funds, NVDA stock is in buy zone after soaring on earnings.

  • US to require companies winning chipmaking subsidies to share excess profits

    The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52 billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday is releasing its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39 billion manufacturing subsidy program. The law also creates a 25% investment tax credit for building chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion.

  • Virgin Galactic's Loss Could Widen as Operating Costs Balloon

    Virgin Galactic releases its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings this week as the company nears commercial space flights.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price.