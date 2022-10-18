U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,740.75
    +51.50 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,581.00
    +351.00 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,294.25
    +184.00 (+1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.30
    +24.30 (+1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.72
    +0.26 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.10
    -5.90 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9829
    -0.0015 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.05
    -0.97 (-3.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1291
    -0.0071 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2700
    +0.3140 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,564.08
    +303.94 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.16
    +8.69 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,988.06
    +67.82 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Global Smartwatch Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 80.1 Bn by 2028: Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market research has a newly released expansive study titled Smartwatch Market which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and success in the market. The Global Smartwatch market report contains all the company profiles of the major players and brands. This report has studied key opportunities in the market and influencing factors that are useful to take your business to a new level. This report deals with the precise study of the Smartwatch industry which explains the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends. While preparing the Smartwatch report, markets on the local, regional and global levels are explored. The strategies in the Smartwatch report include but are not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions.  

According to the research report, the smartwatch market size & share was valued at USD 28.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 80.1 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/smartwatch-market-1507/request-sample

List of Prominent Players in the Smartwatch Market:

  • Apple Inc.

  • Fitbit Inc.

  • Garmin

  • Huawei Technologies

  • Fossil Group

  • Motorola

  • Sony Corporation

  • Samsung Electronics

  • LG Electronics

  • Tom Tom International

  • Amazon

What is Smartwatch? How Big is Smartwatch Market Size?

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Technological advancement

Digitalization and development in the technology have transformed the healthcare sector. A number of wearables are used for monitoring the wide array of diseases such as heart diseases, cardiovascular diseases and others. Smart watches have gained a huge attention in the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of respiratory diseases. According to the National Health Service in 2015, majorly all Americans is constantly connected via high bandwidth to a vast network of data and sophisticated digital platforms the global smart watches market is majorly driven by increasing prevalence of cardiac & cardiovascular diseases such as atrial fibrillation (AFib), hypertension and diabetes.

Heart scan devices are used in the monitoring, and diagnosis of different heart diseases and complications. The global smart watches market is majorly driven by increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing geriatric population.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/smartwatch-market-1507/0

Overview of Market’s Key Factors

  • Industry Dynamics

  • Segmentation of Smartwatch Market

  • Market Size in terms of Value and Volume: Current, Historical, and Projected Data

  • Industrial Trends and Developments

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Opportunities in the market

  • Strategies and Products offerings of Major Players

  • Strategic Recommendations for the new entrants.

  • Production and Consumption Analysis by Regions

  • Growth Prospects with Revenue Estimations

Key Insights and Findings from the In-depth Report:

  • Personal Assistance, Wellness, Healthcare, Sports, and Others are the application segments of the market. The healthcare application is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the Global Smartwatch Market during the forecast period. Health monitoring is one of the most important applications of wearable devices. Fitness enthusiasts are tested for necessary parameters, whereas patients benefit from these devices by regularly monitoring their health conditions.

  • The market is divided into three categories: Extension, Standalone, and Classical. Because of increased awareness of advanced versions of products at reasonable prices, the standalone market segment is expected to dominate the Global Smartwatch Market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising smartphone and laptop sales are fueling the Global Smartwatch Market's expansion.

  • Asia Pacific is the fastest regional segment in terms of growth. The Indian Smartwatch Market, in particular, is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period. The growing popularity of health and fitness to maintain a healthy lifestyle, as well as a growing pool of chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes, are driving the market growth. Some of the ongoing partnerships and collaborations among the region's key players are expected to broaden the scope of the market studied during the forecast period. The Chinese watch market is becoming more casual, and Smartwatch brands are being rewarded. Leading technology companies and tech-obsessed consumers are fueling a surge in Smartwatch sales.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 28.5 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 80.1 Billion

CAGR

18.8% from 2022 to 2028

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2028

Key Players

• Apple Inc.

• Fitbit Inc.

• Garmin

• Huawei Technologies

• Fossil Group

• Motorola

• Sony Corporation

• Samsung Electronics

• LG Electronics

• Tom Tom International

• Amazon

Segmentation of the Global Smartwatch Market:

  • Application

    • Personal Assistance

    • Wellness

    • Healthcare

    • Sports

    • Others

  • Operating System

    • Watch OS

    • Android

    • Real-Time Operating System

    • Tizen

    • Others

  • Products

    • Extension

    • Standalone

    • Classical

  • Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smartwatch-market-1507

Rising Demand in Healthcare

Across the globe, the number of non-surgical procedures performed is increasing year over year. With the rise of highly effective and technologically advanced medical devices including smart watches with long term functionality, carrying out diagnosis of number of diseases become very easy. Thus, driving the global smart watches market.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

  • Who are the competitors in the market?

  • What are the prime drivers, growth/decline factors, and challenges?

  • How is the industry expected to evolve in the forecasted period?

  • What are the consumption patterns across the various regions?

  • Which are the key areas of applications and product types that may expect a huge demand in the upcoming period?

  • What factors make the market a good long-term investment?

  • What are the top firms’ tactics for gaining a share in mature markets?

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific Holds Maximum Market Share

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of Smartwatch Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are growing consumer electronics industry, coupled with a rapid rise of smartwatch market vendors, presence of major players engaged in market, and large base of population which is increasing the demand for smart watch in the region. Ultimately, driving the market over the forecast period.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on Smartwatch Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Recent Developments:

April 2021: Casio Computer Co. Ltd announced the release of the GSW-H1000, a G-SQUAD PRO smartwatch powered by Wear OS by Google and packed with functions designed to assist users in achieving their activity goals and utilizing fitness tracking features. The GSW-H1000 is oriented toward usage in various athletic settings, including running, indoor workouts, road biking, swimming, surfing, and snowboarding.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • 3 REITs Making Massive Dividend Payments

    In a perfect investment world, all real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks would never lose 30% or more of their value, would pay safe and stable high-yielding dividends with no cuts and their funds from operations would easily cover the dividends each quarter. But 2020 is far from the perfect investment world, and REIT stocks are among the worst-performing stocks this year. Inflation, followed by multiple interest rate hikes and fears of a deep recession, has slashed the prices of almost all

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Shares Jumped 17.31% on Monday

    Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) rose 17.31% on Monday. The clinical-stage biotech company specializes in developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV (human papillomavirus), the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Inovio has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.77, and is down more than 63% this year.

  • Q3 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Abbott, IBM & Others

    Today's Research Daily features the Q3 earnings season scorecard and new research reports on Apple (AAPL), Abbott (ABT) and IBM (IBM) and others.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are rising today, up by 4.9% as of 11:41 a.m. ET. The gains came despite a report from The Wall Street Journal that claimed Meta is falling short of internal company projections for user growth in its metaverse platform, Horizon Worlds. Meta's share price does look a bit oversold after falling 60% year to date.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and his fund’s recent developments, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. As expected, Warren Buffett is using the current market selloff […]

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Wall Street rally throws spotlight on reports from Tesla, Netflix

    Investors are speculating about whether Monday's big stock surge is the start of a recovery or another pause in the market's decline, and the answer may depend in part on upcoming quarterly results from heavyweights including Tesla Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Netflix Inc. The world's most widely tracked stock benchmark jumped 2.65% on Monday, lifted in part by strong quarterly results from Bank of America, even as investors worry that the U.S. Federal Reserve's war against inflation may hobble the economy. Monday's major rally on Wall Street was just the latest in an unusually volatile year.

  • Why MercadoLibre, Etsy, and Wayfair Stocks All Popped Today

    Growth stocks including MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Wayfair (NYSE: W) were flying higher Monday morning as investors reacted to new fiscal policy announcements out of the U.K. and a strong earnings report from Bank of America. Investors were also looking forward to third-quarter earnings reports, which ramp up this week.

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Rebounded on Monday

    Shares of enterprise software companies Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) bounced back strong today, up 9.1%, 7%, and 7.2%, respectively, as of 1:35 p.m. ET. Overall, the macroeconomic picture seemed to improve slightly today, as the United Kingdom's new government announced it would be reversing its prior tax cut plan, which caused chaos in the currency and government bond markets. Long-term U.S. bond yields also retreated slightly, perhaps helping sentiment for high-growth software stocks.

  • Stocks Extend Their Rally as Investor Angst Eases: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended a rebound amid a focus on earnings and as the UK’s efforts to foster greater stability in its volatile bond market buoyed sentiment toward riskier assets.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv Wi

  • FuboTV stock rallies after outlook hiked, sports-betting business dropped

    FuboTV Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the streaming TV platform hiked its sales forecast for the third quarter, said it was dropping its sports-betting businesses, and reaffirmed its outlook of positive cash flow four years from now.

  • Hedge Fund Titan Warns UK Pension Crisis Is Just the Start

    (Bloomberg) -- For one of the world’s largest hedge funds, the UK pension fund crisis is just starting as central banks around the world raise interest rates and turn off quantitative easing.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet

  • Momentum Builds for Creating a Treasury Bond Buyback Program

    (Bloomberg) -- The long-simmering idea that the US government should stand ready to buy back Treasury securities from investors to improve market functioning is moving closer to reality.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv W