Global Smartwatch Markets, 2021-2028 - Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) Gaining Momentum

·3 min read

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smartwatch Market As Per Products, Application, Operating System, and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Smartwatch Market is expected to grow at the rate of 19.5% CAGR by 2026

The new trend is the internet of things incorporated smartwatch that will operate connecting with other internet devices, which will be a key feature to enhance the users. This growth is majorly ascribed to the evolution of technologies that has majorly driven people in more conscious of their health and fitness.

People are widely deploying modern gadgets to track their health condition and fitness levels with the increased access to technology. In this condition, fitness and health smartwatches assist them in keeping a record of their daily activities and reduces the bad practices that may negatively affect their wellness in the long run, which is a factor to enhance the market growth.

However, the lack of awareness about all the smartwatches' features and facilities is expected to restrict the market growth.

Report Segments

The smartwatch market is segmented by product. The standalone smartwatch segment is expected to have the highest share in the market due to the extensive features included in the device. The utilities such as SIM card which allows making and receiving calls without a phone in hand. Moreover, the growing demand for devices based on intelligence to track routine activities further impels the segment growth.

The smartwatch's health application is witnessing the highest growth in the market over the forecasted period based on application. This is because the rising consciousness regarding health has increased among people suffering from few diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, and others. Thus, the smartwatch demand has spurred among the people concerning their health; eventually, the health segment is witnessing growth.

On analyzing the operating system used in the smartwatch, the IOS-based operating smartwatches have a substantial share in the market. Since the smartwatch's key manufacturer, Apple, has launched watchOS products based on IOS, it has gained enormous market growth. Therefore, the introduction of the product by the Apple Company has boosted the segment growth.

In the North American region, a smartwatch's demand is booming to dominate the smartwatch market shares. The rising population with infectious diseases and the increasing requirement to track the patients' daily activities are propelling the smartwatch's demand in North America. Furthermore, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred the need for the smartwatch in this region.

Few other factors responsible for enhancing the smartwatch market's growth are growth in numerous online stores around the world that will provide a new platform for smartwatch players to interact with customers. With the rising demand for smartwatches, the competitors in this market are offering their smartwatches in attractive accessories. There is an inclination towards online shopping with the introduction of digitalization and secured transactions in online payment. Thus, this advancement in shopping will generate opportunities for the smartwatch competitors in the near future.

Thus, smartwatches are playing a major role in the present scenario of increasing infectious diseases. Furthermore, smartwatches' useful utilities such as integration with smartphones help monitor health, driving the geriatric population to deploy the smartwatch due to the increasing health problems in older people.

This report also includes analyzing the smartwatch market's major competitors

  • Lenovo Group Limited

  • Apple Inc

  • Fossil Group, Inc.

  • Polar Electro Oy

  • Samsung Group

  • Fitbit Inc

  • LG Electronics

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

  • Garmin Ltd

  • AsusTek Computer Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5q3zr

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smartwatch-markets-2021-2028---integration-of-internet-of-things-iot-gaining-momentum-301297765.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

  • FiscalNote, Valued at $1.4 Billion, Eyes Public-Markets Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- FiscalNote Inc., a company that specializes in software for policy makers and regulators among others, is weighing a public-markets debut after raising fresh capital at a $1.4 billion valuation, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Tim Hwang, FiscalNote raised $40 million from investors including Clearvision Ventures, Maso Capital Partners and Japan’s CBC Group in an extension of its latest funding round in recent weeks, the person said.The Washington, D.C.-based company is working with an adviser as it explores options for going public, including merging with a special purpose acquisition company or a traditional initial public offering, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing non-public information. A firm decision hasn’t been made.A FiscalNote spokesman declined to comment on its valuation and listing plans. Representatives for Clearvision, Maso and CBC didn’t respond to requests for comment.The FiscalNote representative said the company recently acquired Fireside, a provider of technology to Capitol Hill that includes software to manage customer relationships. It also bought TimeBase, an Australia-based provider of legislative research and tracking tools.FiscalNote in December said it raised $160 million in new equity and debt financing from backers including Matthew Safaii’s Arrowroot Capital, David Spreng’s Runway Growth Capital and Carlos Gutierrez, the former U.S. Secretary of Commerce. Earlier investors include Mark Cuban, Jerry Yang, Winklevoss Capital Management and New Enterprise Associates.FiscalNote has more than 4,000 clients, including the Federal Reserve, AstraZeneca Plc, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3M Co., and the American Hospital Association.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Audit Dispute Sends Shares of Muddy Waters Target Into Tailspin

    (Bloomberg) -- The disarray at Solutions 30 SE deepened as the European technology-services company, first targeted in 2019 by activist short seller Muddy Waters Capital LLC, said its auditor couldn’t sign off on its 2020 accounts.The company, which counts Telecom Italia SpA among its customers, saw much of its 1.1 billion-euro ($1.4 billion) market value wiped out Monday as the shares began trading again following a two-week halt. Luxembourg-based Solutions 30 published its own unaudited accounts over the weekend after Ernst & Young LLP said it hadn’t been given the information necessary to perform the audit itself.This “raises the prospect of sizable risks” for Solutions 30, “with possible consequences for its finances,” Emmanuel Matot, an equity analyst at Oddo BHF in Lyon, France, wrote in a note, downgrading the stock to underperform from neutral.Muddy Waters’ Carson Block began betting against the stock in May 2019 and unveiled a new report on Monday. A Romanian company that provides back-office support for Solutions 30 last month opened a lawsuit against Muddy Waters accusing it of anonymously alleging that Solutions 30 had multiple links to criminals and ties to money laundering. Other firms that have disclosed short positions against the company include Worldquant and Voleon Capital Management.Ernst & Young has “not been able to obtain sufficient and appropriate evidence supporting the nature, the substance, the value and the compliance with laws and regulations of certain transactions of the group and to determine if these transactions were made with related parties including with members of management,” according to a statement from Solutions 30 on Sunday. Solutions 30 said it “strongly disagrees with the rationale expressed” by the auditor.“It’s a ridiculous situation,” said Eric Hassid, a trader at Aurel BCG in Paris. “It’s not normal that an auditor won’t pronounce itself: either they have doubts on the accounts and don’t certify them, or they don’t and then they need to certify the accounts.”The stock, which had been suspended since May 10, fell as much as 77% and was down 73% at 2.84 euros as of 1:27 p.m. in Paris on Monday. Exchange operator Euronext said it will continue monitoring Solutions 30 shares after trading resumed.French market regulator AMF last week urged Solutions 30 to publish its audited 2020 accounts after failing to do so within the required timeframe, or at least to announce a timetable on when they would be available. The AMF declined to comment on Monday.Short InterestShort interest in Solutions 30 stands at about 13.6% of shares outstanding, according to data compiled by IHS Markit. Comgest and Swedbank Robur Fonder AB, two top investors, bolstered their shareholdings in December, days after Solutions 30 said an anonymous report was being circulated with false allegations against the company.The firm has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. It said last month an independent auditor had confirmed the allegations were unfounded.The company said Friday it has started a selection process for investment bankers in order to look for reference shareholders. The company also reiterated it could go as far as delisting the shares.Solutions 30 is a provider of services in areas such as telecommunications and energy, handling more than 60,000 service calls a day, according to its website. In France, it installs “Linky” smart meters on behalf of the utility Enedis, which track household energy consumption.(Updates with background on company, top investors.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Frontier Debt Shines as Unlikely Haven in World of Rising Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- As the hunt for investments that can withstand rising interest rates gathers pace, frontier assets are gaining popularity over their larger emerging-market peers.The bonds of the world’s least-developed economies have returned 2.6% this year, keeping pace with their 2020 performance, while higher-ranked emerging-market debt has lost almost 2%, reversing some of last year’s 5.3% advance, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. indexes.With speculation growing that the world’s post-pandemic economic recovery is fueling inflation, the bonds of smaller developing nations are luring buyers as their securities tend to be of shorter duration -- meaning they are less sensitive to expectations for interest-rate increases. The average duration of frontier-market sovereign bonds is six years, compared with 7.9 years for traditional emerging markets, JPMorgan indexes show.“People are still worried interest rates have to rise” and are looking for higher yield and less interest-rate duration, said Leo Hu, who co-manages the $7 billion Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency Fund at NN Investment Partners in Singapore. Frontier bonds may return at least 9% in the next 12 months, he said.The burgeoning interest in frontier assets nonetheless represents a threat to the global economy as central banks move back into policy-tightening mode. Less developed nations, such as those in Africa, present a higher chance of default than their larger emerging-market peers. And the more funds they attract, the greater the threat of potential contagion should rising borrowing costs hamper economic growth.Into AfricaIn terms of geography, money managers who specialize in frontier assets are almost united in favoring Africa, saying the region will benefit the most from rising raw material prices. These include Angola, Ghana and Zambia -- even though the latter became the first African country in the Covid-19 era to default when it skipped a Eurobond payment last year.Zambia has benefited as copper has risen to record highs, with demand bolstered by the global recovery and the transition toward green energy. The metal accounts for almost 80% of Zambia’s export earnings. The nation’s dollar debt has returned 24% this year amid prospects of an International Monetary Fund bailout, second only to Ecuador among the roughly 75 emerging markets tracked by Bloomberg Barclays indexes.Angola, Africa’s second-biggest oil producer, is another favorite. A slide in crude prices last year triggered by the pandemic led the country to seek $6.2 billion of relief from its major creditors, easing fears of a default in one of the continent’s most-indebted countries. Angola’s bonds have returned 12% this year, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index.African bonds also stand out from their peers in terms of yields. Ghana’s 2025 securities currently yield 6.3%, while similar-maturity Angolan debt yields 6.9%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That stands in contrast to traditional emerging markets. The 10-year bonds of Indonesia yield just 2.3%. Mexico’s yield 3.1%.“We have been allocating more to frontier sovereign credits,” said Jens Nystedt, a fund manager in New York at Emso Asset Management, a specialist on fixed-income investments in emerging markets overseeing $6.8 billion. “In particular, we like the outlook for Nigeria, Ghana and Angola given that they would be some of the main beneficiaries from higher oil prices.”Bailout ProgramSentiment toward frontier markets was also boosted this year after the IMF announced a plan to create $650 billion in additional reserve assets to help developing economies cope with the pandemic.IMF support has been crucial for the likes of Pakistan, which raised $2.5 billion in March after the resumption of a $6 billion bailout program. Ecuador’s new government plans to reach a deal with the IMF to ensure financial stability and unlock some of the funds related to the $6.5 billion financing agreement reached last year.Frontier-nation bonds offer higher yields for a reason -- they are judged to have a higher chance of default. But many fund managers aren’t deterred.“There are quite some risks, such as the worsening of the pandemic or too much stimulus, but we stick with the rosier scenario for frontier markets,” said Edgardo Sternberg, co-manager for emerging-markets debt portfolios in Boston at Loomis Sayles & Co., which oversees $3.5 billion of developing-nation bonds. “Frontier markets should continue to outperform,” he said.Central bank meetings in Nigeria, Kenya and Angola will be in focus this week. Elsewhere, policy makers in Indonesia and South Korea will also decide on interest rates.Listen: EM Weekly Podcast: Focus on Central Bank Meetings, China DataRates on HoldNigeria is likely to keep its key interest rate unchanged on Tuesday as the fragility of its economic recovery outweighs concerns about inflation, which remained more than double the the bank’s official target ceiling in AprilMonetary authorities in Kenya and Angola are also expected to hold rates on Wednesday and Friday, respectivelyWhile central banks in Indonesia and South Korea will also likely keep rates steady this week, the focus will be on the signs for a change of tack in the months aheadOn Tuesday, traders will be watching to see if Bank Indonesia prioritizes currency stability over supporting growth amid concerns over a quickening in global inflation and the country’s slow pace of vaccinations. The rupiah was Asia’s worst-performing currency last week and the nation’s sovereign bonds extended lossesOn Thursday, the Bank of Korea’s forecasts for growth and inflation will be in focus as the central bank updates its economic projectionsWhile Colombia’s central bank will convene on Friday, the gathering is not a monetary policy meeting, according to Bloomberg EconomicsInvestors will watch for further market impact in Colombia as the nation faces more credit downgrades, which would solidify its loss of investment-grade statusEconomic DataChina’s industrial profits probably continued to log a double-digit growth rate in April, although the pace may have slowed from March, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Faster factory-gate inflation was likely a support as well as strong exports, economists including Chang Shu wrote in a noteThe onshore yuan is holding close to its strongest level since 2018 amid an improving outlook for China’s economy, and is on track to become the best-performing currency in Asia this month after India’s rupeeChinese debt is similarly outperforming all emerging-market peers; the benchmark 10-year sovereign yield has fallen nine basis points year-to-dateData Monday showed Taiwan’s April industrial production grew 13.6%, while unemployment was steady at around 3.7%The Taiwan dollar has remained resilient in recent weeks, supported by strong demand for the nation’s exports, even as a worsening Covid-19 outbreak has forced authorities to widen a lockdown to the entire islandInvestors will also get an update on how the region’s trade sector is improving, as figures from Thailand and Malaysia are due Tuesday and Friday, respectivelyIndustrial production and inflation numbers from Russia will come under scrutiny, with the ruble beating most of its peers in the past month on the prospect of more policy tightening. The data come Tuesday and Wednesday, respectivelyMexico’s annual inflation slowed less than expected in the first two weeks of May while staying far above the central bank’s target ceilingOn Wednesday, traders will monitor final first-quarter gross domestic product data for any changes versus last month’s estimateBloomberg Economics expects the release of minutes on Thursday from the latest central bank meeting to reflect a less dovish toneBrazilian IPCA consumer price inflation data for May, scheduled for Tuesday, will probably see an uptick amid higher electricity prices, according to Bloomberg EconomicsInvestors will watch current-account figures for April on Wednesday for signs that a strong trade surplus boosted the balance. Unemployment numbers the next day may reflect increased restrictions in March as infections rose.(Updates Taiwan production figure in data section.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Rebound Euphoria Tests Central Bankers’ Nerves on Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- With the world barely through the worst of an unprecedented crisis, central bankers are already wondering if the next one is around the corner.From Washington to Frankfurt, what began months ago as a murmur of concern has morphed into a chorus as officials ask if a risk-taking binge across multiple asset markets might presage a destabilizing rout that could derail the global recovery.Just last week, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada cited mounting threats, cognizant of the retrenchment that ensued during the 2008 financial crisis. Meanwhile Bitcoin’s dramatic swings after a warning about cryptocurrencies from the People’s Bank of China showcased how sensitive some markets have become.Pessimists at global monetary institutions can find bubbles almost anywhere they look, from equities to real estate, while officials such as Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell argue any threats remain contained.Central banks bear some responsibility for financial-market fervor after huge doses of stimulus and liquidity injections to keep economies afloat. The resulting buoyancy is at least partly a euphoria effect, applauding a snap back in growth whose scope can only be guessed at -- with eventual repercussions judged to range from a benign boom to an inflationary spiral.“Where we do see more exuberance is around growth expectations,” Max Kettner, a strategist at HSBC Holdings Plc, told Bloomberg Television. “Particularly in the U.S. they’ve been raised to an enormous degree. So that is, I think, the exuberance.”Market speculation has led to heavy volatility of late, including wild girations and drops in Bitcoin from an all-time high above $60,000 in April. More traditional assets are struggling too, with rates on haven German bonds, for example, climbing around 50 basis points this year, closing in on breaking into positive territory for the first time in more than two years.Kettner’s mention of “exuberance” followed the European Central Bank’s use of similar words on Wednesday, echoing former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan’s 1996 observation of “irrational exuberance” before the dotcom bubble.The euro-zone institution observed the threat of economic spillovers from, for example, a U.S. equity-market correction. Bank of Canada officials voiced similar concerns a day later, and highlighted the housing market as expectations of continuing price increases fuel purchases.Three weeks earlier, a Fed policy meeting veered into a debate on stability, where participants observed “elevated” risk appetite and discussed dangers posed by hedge fund activity. In a subsequent report, they warned of “vulnerabilities” and “stretched valuations,” exacerbated by high corporate debt.Meanwhile Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey recently wondered aloud if speculation in stocks and Bitcoin might themselves be a “warning sign.” And a Norwegian official said that cryptocurrency volatility could threaten lenders if their exposures keep rising.Central banks have had nagging concerns for a while. Already in January, ECB markets chief Isabel Schnabel told colleagues that stocks could become vulnerable to “more broad-based repricing.”In China, with a recovery cycle more advanced than the U.S.’s, the top banking regulator revealed in March that he was “very worried” about bubbles, specifying “very dangerous” real-estate investing.That might be partly what UBS AG Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers had in mind in late April with his own alarming view. Noting “bubbles in some asset classes,” including real estate, he told Bloomberg Television that “we are getting close to the peak of things.”Some senior central bankers are trying to be sanguine despite flashing warning lights. After the Fed decision in April, Powell insisted that “the overall financial stability picture is mixed but on balance, it’s manageable.”ECB Vice President Luis De Guindos -- whose job includes preparing his institution’s threat assessment -- dialed down from its worried tone last week by saying economic risks are “much more balanced than in the past.”The difficulty for central banks is in managing the consequences for asset prices of their monetary policies, a challenge that has bedeviled them since the 2008 calamity. Periodically, that makes institutions such as the Fed the target of criticism.“Central banks are desperately wanting to make sure, be certain,” said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Asset Management Plc. “It also means they keep policy way too easy for way too long.”The alternative officials face is to dare to wind down stimulus, taking on the risk of choking an economic recovery with a corresponding cost to livelihoods.Iceland took that plunge last week, delivering the first policy tightening in Western Europe with an interest-rate increase to contain inflation and a rampant housing market.The larger euro area, whose constituent regions vary from some of the world’s most prosperous to examples of perennial malaise, can’t be so nimble. That’s why the ECB recommends “more targeted” fiscal support for companies while avoiding stimulus withdrawal.Similarly, the Fed cited use of macroprudential tools as important to allow monetary policy to take its course. JPMorgan economists wrote this month that they anticipate Australia’s banking regulator will “formalize” debt and loan-to-income restrictions soon.However central banks and financial regulators respond to ebullience, they know the stakes are as high as ever, with the need to cement a rebound from a severe crisis in a world which will struggle to tolerate another one.At least officials can take comfort in recognizing a more familiar pre-pandemic environment: The last time their worries about risk were so synchronized was in November 2019, just weeks before the coronavirus began to cripple the global economy.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dalio says ‘I have some bitcoin,’ at crypto conference: ‘Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond’

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.

  • Dow Futures 125 Pts Higher; Virgin Galactic in Focus

    U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Monday, starting the week on a positive note as bitcoin makes something of a recovery and the earnings season winds down. At 6:55 AM ET (1155 GMT), the Dow futures contract was up 125 points, or 0.4%, S&P 500 futures traded 20 points, or 0.5%, higher, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 85 points, or 0.6%. Wall Street saw a mixed week last week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting its fourth negative week in five and the S&P 500 registered two straight weeks of losses for the first time since February.

  • NVIDIA Split Announcement Raises Red Flag

    The systems chip manufacturer announced a four-for-one stock split on Friday morning, effective on July 20th.

  • China announces ‘zero tolerance’ crackdown on commodity-market speculators

    Chinese authorities issued a strong warning to commodity speculators on Monday, sending the prices of some assets tumbling.

  • Wall Street Aims to Make Sense of Confounding Bitcoin Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street strategists face an almost impossible task in trying to analyze the outlook for Bitcoin and other tokens after a volatile rout. Even so, they are still trying, and some see the risk of more trouble ahead.At JPMorgan Chase & Co., a team led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou reckons it’s premature to call the end of the Bitcoin selloff. Meanwhile, in a wide-ranging report, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. signaled that extreme swings hamper crypto’s appeal for institutional investors. And Medley Global Advisors LLC warned of the threat of spillovers if Bitcoin drops well below $20,000.“It is too early to call the end of the recent Bitcoin downtrend,” the JPMorgan strategists wrote Friday, citing in part momentum signals and a lack of buying in Bitcoin funds and regulated futures.The largest cryptocurrency rebounded on Monday, climbing 9% to $36,800 as of 8:42 a.m. in London after another weekend of big gyrations. Bitcoin’s drop of more than 40% from a mid-April record headlines a cryptocurrency crash that’s become emblematic of waning speculative zeal.Cryptos have suffered a range of blows in recent days, from Elon Musk’s criticism of Bitcoin’s energy use and about face on accepting it for payments, to heightened regulatory rhetoric from China.High-profile figures like Mark Cuban have also flagged the risk that some leveraged investors have to unwind their positions, something he described on Twitter as the “Great Unwind.”In a multi-part report, Goldman Sachs authors including Allison Nathan, Jeffrey Currie, Zach Pandl and Christian Mueller-Glissmann flagged a variety of trends. That included Ether’s potential to overtake Bitcoin as a store of value and crypto volatility that may pose a challenge for institutional buyers.Mathew McDermott, global head of digital assets at Goldman Sachs, also wrote that the company is looking at crypto-related offerings, such as “fund or structured note-like products.”Aside from the sheer scale of the slump in virtual currencies last week -- the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index fell almost 40%, the most since the pandemic turmoil in March last year -- massive intraday price swings have also captivated investor attention.Risk-Adjusted ReturnsStill, RBC derivatives strategist Amy Wu Silverman argued in a note Sunday that based on a measure of risk-adjusted returns known as the Sharpe ratio, Bitcoin has done better than shares in Tesla Inc., the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust or Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1.Bitcoin, Ether and meme virtual currencies like Dogecoin are still sitting on major gains over longer time-frames, such as the past year -- about 12,000%, in the case of Dogecoin.For Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors in New York, Bitcoin is “firming its grip on markets through volatility, liquidity and correlation.”(Updates markets in fourth paragraph, adds table at bottom.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If Bitcoin’s Price Falls Below This Crucial Level, Watch Out

    The cryptocurrency is attempting to stabilize after being cut in half from April’s $64,800 high. Here’s what the charts are projecting.

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by Over 100%

    Markets are beset by volatility, with unpredictable swings making recent sessions something of a roller coaster. The main indexes were falling sharply at the end of last week, but Friday’s release of economic data showing strong manufacturing activity provided a boost that pared back the market losses somewhat. The recent earnings season also gave reason for optimism – the S&P listed companies, collectively, reported 46% year-over-year earnings gains in Q1, compared to the 20% expected. Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin sees the generally positive macro data providing support for equities in an uncertain market environment. “The combination of global reopening, elevated consumer savings, and strong corporate operating leverage will drive sharp recoveries in both economic and earnings growth... U.S. equities will continue to appreciate, albeit at a slower pace than has characterized the past 12 months… equities will remain attractive relative to cash and bonds,” Kostin noted. Taking this into consideration, our attention turned to three stocks that Goldman Sachs thinks have outsized growth prospects, with the firm’s analysts forecasting over 100% upside potential for each. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) We’ll start with a newly public biopharmaceutical company Rain Therapeutics. The company is developing a tumor-agnostic treatment strategy that selects patients based on the underlying genetics rather than the histology of the disease. Rain has two drug candidates in the pipeline, RAIN-32, which is undergoing several clinical trials, and RAD52, which is still in preclinical trial. Taking a closer look at the pipeline, we find that RAIN-32, an MDM2 inhibitor called milademetan, has a Phase 3 trial for WD/DD liposarcoma scheduled to begin in the second half of this year. At the same time, a Phase 2 trial, an MDM2 basket study, is also scheduled for 2H21. Beyond the WD/DD Phase 3 and the Phase 2 Basket study, the company is also looking to initiate another Phase 2 study in intimal sarcoma by early 2022. RAD52, the company’s second pipeline candidate, is a novel approach to the treatment of breast, prostate, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers. The drug is still in early research phases, but lead candidate selection for clinical studies is set to begin sometime next year. As mentioned above, Rain is a newly public company; it held its IPO in April of this year. The company put 7,352,941 shares on the American public markets, at $17 each. The IPO raised about $125 million in gross proceeds. Opening coverage of this stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Graig Suvannavejh writes: “While we’re optimistic on RAIN-32’s prospects in LPS, the revenue opportunity appears modest, as we project peak risk-unadj./adj. sales of $612mn/$428mn (assumes 70% POS), given just c.3K in US annual incidence. That said, our enthusiasm for RAIN also rests on RAIN-32’s potential beyond LPS, including in intimal sarcoma (an ultra orphan cancer), and also MDM2-amplified solid tumors, which we see as a substantial market opportunity. Across these three, we project $2.2bn/$859mn in peak yr risk unadj./adj. sales in the US/EU5, with other future indications for RAIN-32 (trials to start in 2022) and also a preclinical RAD52 program (a synthetic lethality play) representing upside potential to our forecasts.” In line with his bullish stance, Suvannavejh rates RAIN a Buy, and his $56 price target implies room for a stunning 252% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Suvannavejh’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts echo Suvannavejh's sentiment. As only Buy recommendations have been published in the last three months, RAIN earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus. With the average price target clocking in at $33.75, shares could soar 112% from current levels. (See RAIN stock analysis on TipRanks) Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) The next stock on Goldman Sachs's radar, Relmada Therapeutics, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical firm, which focuses on issues of the central nervous system. REL-1017, the company’s prime pipeline candidate, is a novel NMDA receptor channel blocker under development as a treatment for major depressive disorder. Mental health is a major segment of the pharmaceutical industry, and the antidepressant piece of the mental health pie is expected to exceed $18.5 billion by 2027. Relmada started RELIANCE I, the first pivotal trial of REL-1017, in December of last year, testing the drug as an adjunctive treatment for major depression. By this past April, two additional studies, RELIANCE II and RELIANCE-OPS were underway. All three are now ongoing, and a fourth, Phase 1, study of REL-1017 as a monotherapy is set to begin in the first half of this year. Top-line data from the two pivotal studies is scheduled for release in 1H22. Goldman Sachs analyst Andrea Tan covers this stock, and she gives it a Buy rating along with a $78 price target that implies a 103% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch Tan’s track record, click here) “We note a string of key events in 2021+ that could drive value inflection: (1) human abuse potential (HAP) study against positive control oxycodone in 2Q21 and ketamine in 2H21, where we see the market as pricing in too much risk of a negative outcome (see scenario analysis within); (2) topline data for monotherapy REL-1017 in 4Q21; and (3) topline pivotal data in adjunctive MDD (GSe peak sales of $2.5bn in 2033) in 1H22 with NDA submission to follow thereafter, all of which we are constructive on given the differentiated profile demonstrating rapid onset of action, enhanced efficacy, and good tolerability to-date,” Tan opined. What does the rest of the Street have to say? 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the $67.67 average price target, shares could climb 76% in the year ahead. (See RLMD stock analysis at TipRanks) Agiliti (AGTI) We’ll close out our look at high-potential Goldman picks with Agiliti. The company is a provider of medical equipment, offering hospitals and health systems a range of bariatrics, beds, therapy mattresses, fall prevention devices, ventilators, breast pumps, patient monitors, medical-grade adjustable chairs, and surgical equipment – along with the technical support, clinical engineering, and on-site management to properly use, maintain, and adjust the myriad devices. By the numbers, Agiliti boasts over 90 service centers across the lower 48 states, supporting more than 800,000 pieces of medical equipment in over 7,000 acute care hospitals and alternate medical sites. On April 23 of this year, Agility debuted its stock on the NYSE in an IPO that was initially priced at $14. The company put over 26.3 million shares on the market, and raised approximately $431.5 million in gross proceeds in the first day of the IPO. Last week, Agiliti released its first quarterly financial report as a public company. The top line revenue, at $235 million, was 31% higher than the year-ago Q1. Net income was $9.6 million, up a strong $22.2 million from last year’s Q1 net loss, and EPS was 9 cents per share. Looking at the company’s forward path, Goldman Sachs analyst Amit Hazan noted, “While not reflected in the 1Q close balance sheet, management provided visibility to post-IPO leverage of approximately 3.3x on a pro-forma basis. While somewhat constrained from a managerial standpoint given demands from Northfield, management expects both the financial and managerial flexibility to pursue opportunistic M&A by later this year.” Hazan summed up, "We view AGTI’s end-to-end service model as differentiated and ideally suited in today’s Hospital operating environment; we see current valuation as an attractive entry point...” To this end, Hazan gives AGTI shares a Buy rating, and his $43 price target implies a 151% upside for the coming year. (To watch Hazan’s track record, click here) In its first few weeks on the public markets, AGTI shares have picked up 9 reviews, which include 8 Buys and just 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $17.12 and the $21.39 average price target suggests it has room for ~25% one-year upside potential. (See AGTI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin prices tumble 50% from peak and Mark Cuban calls the crypto crash the ‘great unwind’

    Bitcoin prices on Sunday midday are in free fall anew, with the world's No.1 crypto spiraling down more than 50% from a peak in around the middle of April, amid another bout of turbulence in the digital-asset sector.

  • Could Tesla CEO Elon Musk Be Changing His Mind On Lidar Sensors?

    A Tesla was spotted testing Luminar lidar sensors in Palm Beach, Fla., even though Elon Musk has trashed the technology. Tesla stock rose.

  • Ever heard of ‘contagious unemployment’? It’s one theory why companies have difficulty hiring workers

    ‘Unemployed workers send over 10 times as many job applications in a month as their employed peers, but are less than half as likely per application to make a move.’

  • Bitcoin is officially a new asset class: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs makes the call: Cryptocurrency should now be considered an asset class.

  • Federal Reserve is likely to create a digital currency: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius weighs in on the likeliness of the Federal Reserve creating a digital currency.

  • U.S. pot sellers stash cash as banks leave them high and dry

    The U.S. cannabis business has a very particular cashflow problem -- too much of it. Marijuana can be sold legally in 36 U.S. states and the District of Columbia (D.C.) for medical use and in 15 of them and in D.C. for recreational purposes. With the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing legalisation driving a surge in cannabis use, the sector's producers, manufacturers and retailers are awash in cash, adding risk and costs to the most basic business transactions from paying employees and filing taxes to finding somewhere to store their income.

  • China Braces for $1.3 Trillion Maturity Wall as Defaults Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Even by the standards of a record-breaking global credit binge, China’s corporate bond tab stands out: $1.3 trillion of domestic debt payable in the next 12 months.That’s 30% more than what U.S. companies owe, 63% more than in all of Europe and enough money to buy Tesla Inc. twice over. What’s more, it’s all coming due at a time when Chinese borrowers are defaulting on onshore debt at an unprecedented pace.The combination has investors bracing for another turbulent stretch for the world’s second-largest credit market. It’s also underscoring the challenge for Chinese authorities as they work toward two conflicting goals: reducing moral hazard by allowing more defaults, and turning the domestic bond market into a more reliable source of long-term funding.While average corporate bond maturities have increased in the U.S., Europe and Japan in recent years, they’re getting shorter in China as defaults prompt investors to reduce risk. Domestic Chinese bonds issued in the first quarter had an average tenor of 3.02 years, down from 3.22 years for all of last year and on course for the shortest annual average since Fitch Ratings began compiling the data in 2016.“As credit risk increases, everyone wants to limit their exposure by investing in shorter maturities only,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV. “Issuers also want to sell shorter-dated bonds because as defaults rise, longer-dated bonds have even higher borrowing costs.”The move toward shorter maturities has coincided with a Chinese government campaign to instill more discipline in local credit markets, which have long been underpinned by implicit state guarantees. Investors are increasingly rethinking the widely held assumption that authorities will backstop big borrowers amid a string of missed payments by state-owned companies and a selloff in bonds issued by China Huarong Asset Management Co.The country’s onshore defaults have swelled from negligible levels in 2016 to exceed 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) for four straight years. That milestone was reached again last month, putting defaults on track for another record annual high.The resulting preference for shorter-dated bonds has exacerbated one of China’s structural challenges: a dearth of long-term institutional money. Even before authorities began allowing more defaults, short-term investments including banks’ wealth management products played an outsized role.Social security funds and insurance firms are the main providers of long-term funding in China, but their presence in the bond market is limited, said Wu Zhaoyin, chief strategist at AVIC Trust Co., a financial firm. “It’s difficult to sell long-dated bonds in China because there is a lack of long-term capital,” Wu said.Chinese authorities have been taking steps to attract long-term investors, including foreign pension funds and university endowments. The government has in recent years scrapped some investment quotas and dismantled foreign ownership limits for life insurers, brokerages and fund managers.But even if those efforts gain traction, it’s not clear Chinese companies will embrace longer maturities. Many prefer selling short-dated bonds because they lack long-term capital management plans, according to Shen Meng, director at Chanson & Co., a Beijing-based boutique investment bank. That applies even for state-owned enterprises, whose senior managers typically get reshuffled by the government every three to five years, Shen said.The upshot is that China’s domestic credit market faces a near constant cycle of refinancing and repayment risk, which threatens to exacerbate volatility as defaults rise. A similar dynamic is also playing out in the offshore market, where maturities total $167 billion over the next 12 months.For ING’s Pang, the cycle is unlikely to change anytime soon. “It may last for another decade in China,” she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Bought Teladoc and Palantir Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Cathie Wood’s investment firm nearly doubled its stake in Teladoc, and drastically increased its stake in Palantir stock in the first quarter. ARK Investment also sold Apple stock.

  • A Week In Crypto: Musk's Endless Tweets, Markets' Fall And Rise, Accidental $25M Transfer

    It seems like Elon Musk just can’t stay away from the spotlight. He tweeted again, and the market crashed. Again. But there might have been the Chinese government involved. So here’s a rundown of what Musk said, or rather, tweeted this week. Elon Musk Sets Twitter Ablaze As He Engages In War Of Words With Bitcoin Advocates Bitcoin Charts Recovery As Elon Musk Clarifies Tesla Has Not Sold Any Part Of Its Crypto Holding Elon Musk Gets Schooled By Ethereum Co-Founder On How To Improve Dogecoin Elon Musk Says He Hasn't And Won't Sell Any Dogecoin. Mega Whale Buys 420.69 DOGE On News. Coincidence? Tesla Still Holds Its Bitcoin, Musk Says While BTC Drops Below ,000 Tesla Has 'Diamond Hands,' Says Elon Musk Confirming It Has Not Sold Bitcoin, Sets Crypto Twitter On Fire Again And, what’s more important: Elon Musk, Grimes, Miley Cyrus Attended A Crypto-Themed SNL Afterparty With Dogecoin Ice Sculptures China China has been “banning Bitcoin” since 2017. And each time, it significantly influenced the crypto market. This week it was reported that the Chinese government was considering cracking down on Bitcoin mining and trading, which caused yet another fall. New Reports Of China's Crypto Crackdown Sparks Fears In Crypto Market As Bitcoin Falls To ,000 NFT The NFT market, although seemingly cooling off, is expanding. This week –– Fox, Dogemon game, and Jesus on Blockchain. Fox Jumps Into NFT Market With Animated Series By Rick And Morty Creator This Company Is Putting Nikola Tesla, Abraham Lincoln And Jesus On Blockchain Elon Musk Fights Sanders And Bezos To Launch Dogecoin Into Space In New NFT Video Game NFT Market Heats Up As Two Adult Content Stars Launch Their Tokens ‘Lucky’ Mistake Some users of a crypto lending platform accidentally received Bitcoins, ‘the luckiest’ user received as much as 700 bitcoins (over $25M at press time). But, understandably, the company is trying to get the assets back. Crypto Lending Platform BlockFi Accidentally Sends Users M In Bitcoin Rewards Coins on the move There are new coins on the block. One was created to stop Elon Musk’s influence; another one describes itself as a “hyper “deflationary token with a smart staking system.” There are also “good old” cryptocurrencies that surged significantly over the week. Here are the coins that caught crypto traders eyes this week: STOPELON Coin Surges 512% In A Day After Crypto Community Gets Into A Fight With Elon Musk The Next SafeMoon? New Crypto Token CluCoin Surges 1000% On Day One How One Cryptocurrency Has Fueled Surge In Hard Drive Manufacturing Stocks What Is Ontology Gas (ONG) Token And Why It Surged 140% In A Day? Internet Computer (ICP) Crypto Spikes 45% As Bitcoin Finds Way Back Above ,000 Polygon (MATIC) Hits Another All-Time High While Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Grapple With 'Extreme Fear' Markets, Predictions Even though the market did crash last week, with Bitcoin briefly touching the $32,000 level, it’s not something that long-time investors haven’t seen before. And it is not even as brutal as the Nov 2016-Jan 2017 fall when the market collapsed by as much as 87%. The overall sentiment remains bullish, despite the fact that some analysts and investors feel bearish in the short term. Here are some of their thoughts. Don't get me wrong. I'm long-term bullish, short-term bearish. There are still many institutional investors who bought BTC at 48-60k. It will go up eventually. — Ki Young Ju 주기영 (@ki_young_ju) May 19, 2021 4/The other important thing to remember is nothing about bitcoin's fundamentals has changed. It still uses the same consensus algorithm, still secured by PoW, still sourcing cheap, green energy sources for mining, and still used as a global liquidity instrument. — Soona (@soonaorlater) May 20, 2021 Signal 👇 https://t.co/p7P7i0x3PJ — Thomas Lee (@fundstrat) May 23, 2021 See also: Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik beoButerin Says Cryptocurrencies Are In A 'Bubble' Guggenheim CIO Calls Crypto 'Tulipmania' After Predicting Bitcoin Will Hit 0,000 See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThis Week In Crypto: Musk's Environmental Move, DOGE Millionaires, Market BloodbathBREAKING: Tesla Suspends Vehicle Purchases Via Bitcoin Over Environmental Concerns© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.