U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,978.75
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,571.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,262.25
    -1.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,828.60
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.57
    -0.37 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.51
    +0.25 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.97
    -1.94 (-7.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1484
    -0.0053 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0530
    +0.3150 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,221.73
    +428.89 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.09
    +19.39 (+4.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.66
    +24.83 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Global Smoking Accessories Market Report to 2030 - Featuring BBK Tobacco & Foods, British American Tobacco and Bull Brand Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Smoking Accessories Market

Global Smoking Accessories Market
Global Smoking Accessories Market

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smoking Accessories Market By Product Type, By Age Group, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smoking accessories market size was valued at $3.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Online retail platform is the major driver of the smoking accessories market. Presently, most smoking accessories manufacturing companies have their own web-based retail stores where users have access to information about product launches, product features, demo, price, and other required information about products.

The number of consumers shopping online is increasing, owing to availability of varied product options and price comparison on online shopping sites. This is useful for retailers due to zero expenditure on physical outlets. Furthermore, preference for online shopping is increasing considerably as consumers can read reviews provided by other consumers, compare various stores & products, and verify product prices by different sellers. Thus, rise in adoption of online sales channels drives growth of the smoking accessories market.

Asia-Pacific offers lucrative growth opportunities for operating players, owing to presence of countries such as India, China, Australia, and others. Surge in population and rise in disposable income of consumers majorly drive growth of the smoking accessories market. Developing regions offer potential growth opportunities for market players for launching innovative smoking accessories, which further propels growth of the market.

The smoking accessories market is segmented on the basis of product type, age group, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the smoking accessories market is bifurcated into grinder, water pipes, rolling paper, vaporizers, and others. On the basis of age group, it is divided into below 18 years, 18 to 30 years, 30 to 50 years, and above 50 years. On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into online and offline. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major companies have adopted agreement, product launch, expansion, and merger strategies to sustain the intense market competition. The key players profiled in the report BBK Tobacco & Foods, LLP, British American Tobacco PLC, Bull Brand, Chongz, Curved Papers, Inc., Imperial Brands, Jinlin (HK) Smoking Accessories Co., Ltd., Moondust Paper Pvt. Ltd., Republic Technologies International and Univac Furncrafts Pvt. Ltd.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the smoking accessories market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing smoking accessories market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the smoking accessories market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global smoking accessories market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and smoking accessories market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7. Regulatory Guidelines

CHAPTER 4: SMOKING ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Grinder
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Water Pipes
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Rolling Paper
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Vaporizer
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country
4.6 Others
4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: SMOKING ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY AGE GROUP
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Below 18 Years
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 18 To 30 Years
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 30 To 50 Years
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country
5.5 Above 50 Years
5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: SMOKING ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Online
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Offline
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: SMOKING ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 BBK Tobacco & Foods, LLP
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 British American Tobacco PLC
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 Bull Brand
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 Chongz
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 Curved Papers, Inc.
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 Imperial Brands
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 Jinlin (HK) Smoking Accessories Co., Ltd.
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 Moondust Paper Pvt. Ltd.
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 Republic Technologies International
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 Univac Furncrafts Pvt. Ltd.
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhl16r

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices. The blue chip dividend payers are particularly attractive, as they combine the twin pillars of quality and long-term payment reliability. So let’s follow this line, and take

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

    Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year. But at least one Goldman analyst still sees a

  • Fed on Path for Another 0.75-Point Interest-Rate Lift After Powell’s Inflation Pledge

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s pledge to reduce inflation even if it increases unemployment puts the U.S. central bank on course to raise rates by another 0.75 percentage point this month.

  • Bitcoin crash triggers crypto rout wiping out $15bn overnight

    Overnight there was a steep sell-off across the entire cryptocurrency market with over $15bn wiped out.

  • Verizon (VZ) Hikes Dividend on Solid Balance Sheet Strength

    A steady dividend payout with periodic increase is part of Verizon's (VZ) long-term strategy to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders.

  • Legendary China Bets Unwind as Buffett, SoftBank, Naspers Sell

    (Bloomberg) -- For early backers, they’ve been some of the most profitable Chinese stock investments of all time: Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and BYD Co.But now big-name investors who’ve made billions from these stocks are taking money off the table, underscoring growing angst over the prospects for China’s biggest companies as President Xi Jinping tightens the government’s grip on the private sector and the economy falters under persistent Covid lockdowns.In the latest dev

  • As Oil Falls, Could Buffett's Occidental Play Turn Sour?

    The company is going to have to get used to lower oil prices

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.

  • Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

    What is a growth or value stock anyway? Goldman Sachs says you should know the difference. Or how about investing in…neither?

  • American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    American Eagle (AEO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -69.23% and 0.08%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Volkswagen drives into danger with €85bn Porsche sale

    Vladimir Putin, having assembled thousands of soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern borders, gave the order for them to advance west, triggering the most destructive European landwar of this century. On the same day, February 22, in Lower Saxony triumphant Volkswagen executives announced a float of Porsche on the Frankfurt stock market, to a world that no longer cared about the fate of a sports car brand.

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • 12 Best Medical Device Stocks To Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve best medical device stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Medical Device Stocks To Buy Now. The outset of the […]

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks Poised for Growth

    With technology companies taking the brunt of the market downturn amidst inflation concerns, there are certainly opportunities brewing.

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Asana stock rallies more than 20% after beat-and-raise quarter

    Asana Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the collaboration-software company raised its outlook for the year, following results that topped Wall Street expectations, and disclosed its chief executive bought $350 million in shares.

  • S&P 500 at 3,900 Is Graveyard for Shorts in Big Stock and Bond Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- A level analysts flagged as a battle line for stocks held up Wednesday, handing bearish equity traders their biggest defeat in a month.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries Halt Bearish Frenzy: Markets WrapIndeed, a rush to cover