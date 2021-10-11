U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Global Smoking Cessation Drugs Market Insights (2021 to 2026) - Key Analysis and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smoking Cessation Drugs Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes the global market size of Smoking Cessation Drugs from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.

This report covers the following regions:

  • North America

  • South America

  • Asia & Pacific

  • Europe

  • MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Smoking Cessation Drugs as well as some small players.

The information for each competitor includes:

  • Company Profile

  • Main Business Information

  • SWOT Analysis

  • Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

  • Market Share

Applications Segment:

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Online Pharmacies

Types Segment:

  • NRTs Products

  • Nicotine-Free Products

Companies Covered:

  • GSK

  • Pfizer

  • Kimree Technology Co.

  • Johnson& Johnson

  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

  • The Harvard Drug Group

  • Perrigo Company

  • Fontem Ventures

  • Smoke Away

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method

Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
5.6 Covid-19 Impact

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Smoking Cessation Drugs Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Smoking Cessation Drugs by Region
8.2 Import of Smoking Cessation Drugs by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Smoking Cessation Drugs Market in North America (2016-2026)
9.1 Smoking Cessation Drugs Market Size
9.2 Smoking Cessation Drugs Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 United States
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Smoking Cessation Drugs Market in South America (2016-2026)
10.1 Smoking Cessation Drugs Market Size
10.2 Smoking Cessation Drugs Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru

Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Smoking Cessation Drugs Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 Smoking Cessation Drugs Market Size
11.2 Smoking Cessation Drugs Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Southest Asia
11.5.6 Australia

Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Smoking Cessation Drugs Market in Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 Smoking Cessation Drugs Market Size
12.2 Smoking Cessation Drugs Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 United Kingdom
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia

Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Smoking Cessation Drugs Market in MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Smoking Cessation Drugs Market Size
13.2 Smoking Cessation Drugs Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
13.5.5 Turkey

Chapter 14 Summary For Global Smoking Cessation Drugs Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Smoking Cessation Drugs Market Size
14.2 Smoking Cessation Drugs Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15 Global Smoking Cessation Drugs Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Smoking Cessation Drugs Market Size Forecast
15.2 Smoking Cessation Drugs Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3e7un

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


