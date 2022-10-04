The Global Smoothies Market is expected to grow by $595.44 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Smoothies Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the smoothies market and it is poised to grow by $595. 44 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5. 79% during the forecast period.

Our report on the smoothies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of smoothie outlets, increasing awareness about the health benefits of smoothies, and increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles.

The smoothies market analysis includes the product, geography segment, and geographic landscape.



The smoothies market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fruit-based

• Dairy-based

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the smoothies market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing product innovations and increasing demand for organic and gluten-free smoothies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smoothies market covers the following areas:

• Smoothies market sizing

• Smoothies market forecast

• Smoothies market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smoothies market vendors that include Barfresh Food Group Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Campbell Soup Co, Crussh Corp, Daily Harvest Inc, Drums Food International Pvt Ltd, Focus Brands LLC, Happy Planet Foods Inc., Hushup X Hustle, KOIA, MTY Food Group Inc, NOKA Organics LLC, PepsiCo Inc., Smoothie King Franchises Inc., Sofina SA, Suja Life LLC, The Coca Cola Co., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Smoothie Bombs, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe LLC. Also, the smoothies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

