The Global SMT Placement Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 650.96 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global SMT Placement Equipment Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the SMT placement equipment market and it is poised to grow by $ 650. 96 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.

New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global SMT Placement Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04046955/?utm_source=GNW

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the SMT placement equipment market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a surge in demand for PCBs, a shift toward flexible and responsive manufacturing methods, and the miniaturization of components.

The SMT placement equipment market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The SMT placement equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Telecom

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the technological advances in product offerings as one of the prime reasons driving the SMT placement equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the adoption of mems and IoT and data analytics to improve customer experience will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the SMT placement equipment market covers the following areas:

• SMT placement equipment market sizing

• SMT placement equipment market forecast

• SMT placement equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading SMT placement equipment market vendors that include Amistar Automation, ASMPT Ltd., Autotronik SMT GmbH, Beijing Torch Co. Ltd., Blakell Europlacer Ltd., DDM Novastar Inc., FRITSCH GmBH, FUJI Corp., Hanwha Corp., Juki Corp., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc, Mirae Corp., Mycronic AB, Nordson Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., SMTnet, SumiLax SMT Technologies Pvt Ltd, Universal Instruments Corp., Versatec LLC, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Also, the SMT placement equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04046955/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



